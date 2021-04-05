Patriots reportedly ‘pressing pause’ on potential quarterback trades

The Patriots’ lingering questions at the quarterback position might have to wait until after the upcoming NFL Draft.

According to ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss, New England could hold off on any additional trades or roster moves at the quarterback position until the post-draft landscape is established. Given the plethora of high-profile rookie quarterbacks — as many as five are projected to be first-round picks — Reiss thinks Bill Belichick will wait until he has a better read on the situation.

Speaking to “Get Up!” ESPN host Mike Greenberg on Monday morning, Reiss used a television remote controller to state his case.

“Essentially this is what they’re doing,” Reiss said, pointing to the pause button. “They’re pressing pause on the quarterback situation with the idea, ‘Let’s get through the draft, and then assess at that point.'”

“They pick at 15, likely going to be out of range of any of the top quarterbacks unless they trade up,” Reiss explained. “But think about the last time they really hit on a quarterback: Back in 2014, it was Jimmy Garoppolo, late second round. A reminder that sometimes the answer can come beyond that first tier of quarterbacks.”

New England holds the 15th pick, as well as nine additional selections afterward.

As for the potential of reuniting with Garoppolo (who the Patriots traded to the 49ers in 2017), Reiss affirmed other recent reports by casting doubt on a possible trade.

“I think it’s fair to say that it’s off the table for now,” said Reiss. “Things can always change. The Patriots don’t seem inclined right now to meet whatever price the 49ers would be looking for to trade Jimmy Garoppolo.”