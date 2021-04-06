Morning sports update: Here’s who experts think the Patriots will pick in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft

The Red Sox got a first win in the 2021 season on Monday, defeating the Rays 11-2. Xander Bogaerts went 4-5. The two teams play again this evening at 7:10 p.m.

The Bruins lost in overtime to the Flyers, 3-2. Boston plays Philadelphia in a rematch today at 7 p.m.

And the Celtics host the 76ers tonight at 7:30 p.m.

On the national stage, Baylor — despite being an underdog — routed previously undefeated Gonzaga to win the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, 86-70.

Going beyond the first round of the NFL draft: Most NFL mock drafts tend to focus on the first round, or — to be even more specific — the top half of the first round.

Of course, the full draft goes for seven rounds and reliably produces players who become NFL starters (or, in rare cases, Hall of Famers).

In a recent run through possible mock draft scenarios, NFL experts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks of NFL Network explored who the Patriots might pick in the first three rounds of the upcoming draft.

Jeremiah tabbed linebacker Micah Parsons as the player he thinks Patriots coach Bill Belichick will select with the 15th overall pick on April 29.

“Well Bill Belichick’s [picked] in the top-15 three times in New England. He’s taken Richard Seymour, Ty Warren, and Jerod Mayo, so they’re going to go front seven,” Jeremiah explained. “I’m going to go with Micah Parsons from Penn State as somebody who fits what they like to do. They like versatile, explosive chess pieces on the defensive side of the ball. I’m not convinced that Micah Parsons couldn’t just line up and rush and be a double-digit sack guy. He’s that type of player.”

Parsons has been identified as a possible New England pick in other mock drafts, drawing comparisons to Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack.

In the second round, Brooks named a quarterback.

“How about we go quarterback shopping, Kellen Mond from Texas A&M,” said Brooks. Mond played four years at Texas A&M, throwing 73 touchdowns and 27 interceptions, completing 59 percent of his passes.

“I think Kellen Mond fits their profile,” Brooks added. “You talk about a player with 43 career starts. We’ve seen him get better and better each year, Senior Bowl MVP. You have to like the athleticism, you have to like the ability to make a variety of different throws. I think Josh McDaniels would to have this kind of developmental player to work with.”

And in the third round, Jeremiah chose a player who would fit Belichick’s mentality: Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge.

“Not only is he quick and he’s got that over-the-top speed — something that they value their with the Patriots — but also somebody who’s got experience playing corner and he is a phenomenal special teams player, one of the best gunners in the entire draft,” Jeremiah explained “We know the New England Patriots value highly what you do on special teams. So I like that fit there.”

The Patriots have 10 picks in the draft, including three fourth-round picks and two in the sixth round.

Trivia: Richard Seymour was selected by the Patriots with the sixth overall pick in 2001 draft. What Hall of Famer was taken with the fifth pick?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played for TCU in college.

More from Boston.com:

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena’s incredible catch to rob Hunter Renfroe:

The Randy Man can! 😱 pic.twitter.com/RUDWqMKjny — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 6, 2021

An overhead view of Dan Vladar series of saves on Monday:

The Jets-Panthers trade involving Sam Darnold resulted in the return of a classic meme:

On this day: In 1896, South Boston native (and Harvard undergraduate student) James Connolly won the triple jump at the Athens Games and became the first modern champion Olympic champion.

Daily highlight: Baylor’s dominance in the NCAA tournament championship game was defined by Jonathan Tchatchoua’s emphatic finish to an alley-oop early in the second half.

Jonathan Tchatchoua… GET UP THERE pic.twitter.com/g3F6fW9NGc — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 6, 2021

Trivia answer: LaDainian Tomlinson