What it could cost the Patriots to move up for a quarterback in the 2021 draft

The Patriots still have hope if they want to trade up in the draft for a quarterback, but the price -- and competition -- could be high.

Patriots NFL Draft
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. –John Bazemore/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
April 6, 2021 | 11:34 AM

Related Links

As late as Monday morning, the New England Patriots were reportedly “pressing pause” on potentially addressing the quarterback position either via trade or the draft, prepared to let the season play out with Cam Newton under center and starting fresh in 2021.

But that was before their AFC rival New York Jets traded Sam Darnold Monday afternoon — a move that keeps hope alive for the Patriots in their pursuit of a top quarterback prospect.

Of course, New York sending Darnold to Carolina doesn’t change the fact that the top three picks in the draft were likely to be quarterbacks anyway. Experts have long expected the Jets to take Zach Wilson with the second overall pick after Trevor Lawrence goes first overall to Jacksonville, and the San Francisco 49ers have all but said they plan to select a quarterback at No. 3. The Atlanta Falcons also might take a quarterback to sit behind Matt Ryan, whose recent contract restructure will make it difficult for Atlanta to part with him for the next few seasons.

Advertisement

Also, the Panthers haven’t ruled out selecting a quarterback to pair with Darnold if the right one — like, say, Justin Fields — falls to them and could wait to decide on whether or not to pick up Darnold’s $18.8 million fifth-year option until after the draft.

But Darnold’s arrival in Carolina takes away an obvious need for the Panthers, whom draft insiders had speculated would take a quarterback with the No. 8 overall pick or move up to select one. This makes it more possible that at least one top quarterback could fall just far enough into the lower end of the top 10 to entice the Patriots to trade up.

A few recent draft-day quarterback trades could offer an idea of what it might cost the Patriots to make a move if they had a mind.

Coincidentally, some of the closest parallels come from 2018, Darnold’s draft year, which saw four quarterbacks come off the board within the top 10 picks.

One of those trades involved Darnold himself. For those that have forgotten, the Jets actually moved up from No. 6 overall in the draft to take Darnold third overall, giving the Indianapolis Colts three second-round picks (two from 2018 and one from 2019) to make the deal.

Advertisement

Then came the fateful Josh Allen-to-Buffalo trade that shifted the balance of power in the AFC East last year with Allen blossoming into a star. The Bills traded two second-round picks for the right to move up from pick No. 12 to seventh overall to select him after a small draft-day slide, as well as netting the second-to-last pick in the draft (No. 255) back from Tampa Bay.

Three picks later, the Arizona Cardinals used a 2018 third-rounder (No. 79) and fifth-rounder (No. 152) to select Josh Rosen with the 10th pick, moving up from No. 15 — the spot the Patriots currently occupy in this draft.

The gist: the Patriots would almost certainly need to give up two picks to trade into the top 10. Furthermore, the buzz around this year’s quarterback class might also drive the price up a touch higher than it would normally be otherwise. What might have cost a few mid-round picks to move up for someone like Josh Rosen will likely require multiple second-rounders, plus a little extra, if the Patriots wanted to trade up seven spots to pry the likes of Fields from the Panthers.

Making a bid to trade into the top five — whether that means swapping with Atlanta at No. 4 (good luck with that) or convincing the reluctant Bengals to give up the fifth pick — would almost certainly mean parting with multiple first-round picks if you’re going by what the 49ers had to cough up to go from No. 12 to No. 3. The Patriots’ apparent willingness to let the quarterback situation play out until after the draft suggests that level of aggressiveness feels improbable.

Advertisement

On top of that, a player like Fields or Lance falling toward the end of the top 10 in particular could spark a bidding war among a host of interested teams that New England might not be desperate enough to try and win. 

In short, the bottom line remains the same: the Patriots don’t have a great chance at one of the draft’s elite quarterback prospects from where they’re currently sitting. Some experts have already begun pivoting to Day 2 and 3 quarterback options New England could pursue, such as Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond.

And while the Darnold trade and the ramifications it could have should Teddy Bridgewater, last year’s starter in Carolina, end up on another quarterback-needy team keeps the door slightly ajar for Bill Belichick to strike if the board falls his way, that’s a pretty big “if” at this point.

Unless Belichick is ready to make arguably the biggest swing of his long, illustrious career.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Red Sox City Connect Patriots Day Jerseys
Red Sox
Red Sox unveil Boston Marathon-themed 'City Connect' uniforms for Patriots' Day weekend April 6, 2021 | 11:07 AM
Micah Parsons Patriots Mock Draft
Patriots
Here's who experts think the Patriots will pick in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft April 6, 2021 | 10:38 AM
Stew Milne
frozen four
UMass loses 4 players for Frozen Four due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols April 6, 2021 | 9:43 AM
David Pastrnak (88) losing his balance while hitting a one-timer.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' overtime loss to the Flyers April 6, 2021 | 7:14 AM
NCAA TOURNAMENT
Baylor nearly flawless in title game rout of Gonzaga April 6, 2021 | 12:05 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 05: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox scores after an error in the fifth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on April 5, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
RED SOX
Red Sox get their first win of the season with 11-2 thumping of the Rays April 5, 2021 | 11:31 PM
MLB
AP source: MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver's Coors Field April 5, 2021 | 11:21 PM
BRUINS
Bruins fall to the Flyers 3-2 in overtime April 5, 2021 | 10:07 PM
FILE - Former Boston Celtic Paul Pierce attends the NBA basketball game between the Celtics and the Houston Rockets in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Celtics star Paul Pierce, “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh lead a list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Tuesday. March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)
Paul Pierce
Paul Pierce fired by ESPN after racy Instagram post April 5, 2021 | 9:10 PM
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' guest host Aaron Rodgers needled about NFC Championship loss to Tom Brady April 5, 2021 | 8:56 PM
The New England Patriots released a PSA in support of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty's first reaction to COVID-19 vaccine was 'no way.' Here's what changed. April 5, 2021 | 5:57 PM
Jae C. Hong
NFL
Jets trade quarterback Sam Darnold to Panthers, per reports April 5, 2021 | 4:23 PM
'MIRACLE ON ICE'
Death of 'Miracle on Ice' standout Pavelich ruled suicide April 5, 2021 | 3:09 PM
Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is off to a slow start, and not just with the bat.
Red Sox
How worried should we be about the Red Sox 0-3 start? April 5, 2021 | 2:30 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Patriots reportedly 'pressing pause' on potential quarterback trades April 5, 2021 | 1:41 PM
Red Sox J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
Hard-hitting J.D. Martinez a bright spot in Red Sox' dismal opening series April 5, 2021 | 1:31 PM
Goalie Filip Lindberg has helped UMass reach the Frozen Four.
UMASS HOCKEY
4 things to know as UMass men’s hockey returns to the Frozen Four April 5, 2021 | 1:21 PM
Patriots Bill Belichick draft
Patriots
Report: Bill Belichick using 'more collaborative' approach for 2021 draft after recent misses April 5, 2021 | 11:10 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo
Patriots
NFL insider explained why the Patriots might wait until 2022 to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo April 5, 2021 | 10:06 AM
Romeo Langford struggled with COVID-19.
CELTICS
Romeo Langford got hit 'pretty hard' by COVID-19, still feels effects in his lungs April 4, 2021 | 11:38 PM
The Red Sox have had a tough start to the season.
RED SOX
Here's why the Red Sox are 'not proud of what happened this weekend' April 4, 2021 | 10:51 PM
The Celtics took on the Hornets on Sunday.
CELTICS WIN
5 takeaways as Evan Fournier, hot 3-point shooting help Celtics demolish Hornets April 4, 2021 | 8:31 PM
Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier are having a good season.
CELTICS
Celtics had 'a lot of optimism' headed into last year's playoffs with Gordon Hayward April 4, 2021 | 5:44 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox
Orioles' sweep sends Red Sox to 2nd 0-3 start ever at Fenway April 4, 2021 | 5:09 PM
Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward are enjoying a good season in Charlotte.
CELTICS
Terry Rozier believes people are overreacting to the Celtics' struggles April 4, 2021 | 4:55 PM
Jaylen Waddle could be the receiver Patriots fans have wanted for the past few years.
Patriots
Here are 3 non-QB prospects draft experts have the Patriots picking April 4, 2021 | 4:48 PM
Robert Williams has made a noticeable impact since becoming the Celtics' starting center.
CELTICS
Robert Williams continues to shine, this time in a starting role April 4, 2021 | 4:13 PM
Jalen Suggs hit a buzzer-beater from near halfcourt to lift Gonzaga over UCLA.
MARCH MADNESS
Jalen Suggs hits buzzer-beater to send Gonzaga to the national title game April 4, 2021 | 7:23 AM
David Krejci congratulates David Pastrnak.
BRUINS
3 takeaways from a win that epitomizes the Bruins' season so far April 3, 2021 | 6:02 PM
Tom Brady looks to pass the ball in a game in 2000.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady rookie cards sells for all-time football record $2.25 million April 3, 2021 | 5:21 PM