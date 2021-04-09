Morning sports update: NFL insider explained what trading up for a quarterback would cost the Patriots
Here's a hypothetical deal using Jimmy Johnson's classic draft value chart.
The Bruins defeated the Capitals on Thursday, 4-2. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman got a second career win, and Brad Marchand provided a dazzling shorthanded goal:
The Red Sox won a fourth game in a row, defeating the Orioles 7-3.
And UMass men’s hockey advanced to the national championship with a dramatic 3-2 overtime win over Minnesota Duluth:
Garrett Wait with the GAME WINNING GOAL IN OVERTIME! 🚨🚨@UMassHockey is on their way to the National Championship!!!#FrozenFour x 🎥 @espn pic.twitter.com/Q7jGvS9Wy8
— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 9, 2021
The Minutemen face St. Cloud State in the final on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Tonight, the Celtics face the Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m.
The cost of trading up: Despite making a series of major upgrades across the roster, the Patriots have one major remaining question at the quarterback position even after re-signing Cam Newton to a one year contract.
While it remains to be seen if Bill Belichick would decide to trade up from the 15th overall pick to try and get one of the higher rated rookie quarterbacks, one NFL insider recently examined the cost of what a hypothetical deal would entail.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer — citing former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson’s classic value chart of draft picks — explained how a team like the Falcons (currently holding the fourth pick) might approach a trade with the Patriots.
“The Falcons’ pick, on the old Jimmy Johnson draft value chart, is worth 1,800 points,” wrote Breer. “The Patriots are sitting at 15th, and that one’s 1,050 points. Generally, you’d value a future first at a little less than the middle-of-the-round pick. A middle-of-the-first-round pick equals 975 points, which would get you well past 1,800. Thing is, if you think the Patriots are going to be good next year—and we have two decades of evidence showing Bill Belichick is plenty capable of making that happen—then you aren’t going to value the pick like that.
“So, let’s say you’d value the Patriots’ 2022 first-round pick as the 28th selection,” continued Breer. “That one’s worth 660 points, and 1,050 plus 660 is 1,710. To that, add the Patriots’ two fourth-round picks, which are worth 54 and 50 points, and you’re there.”
In the end, the deal would look like this:
- Patriots receive: fourth overall pick
- Falcons receive: 15th pick, 120th pick, 122nd pick, and a 2022 first-round pick
The NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 29.
Trivia: Jimmy Johnson is one of only three coaches in history to win a college football national championship and a Super Bowl. Who are the other two?
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: One coached at Oklahoma, the other at the University of Southern California.
NFL draft expert thinks the Patriots should trade up:
Rory McIlroy accidentally hit his father with a wayward shot: Amid a disappointing opening round 76, the 31-year-old’s approach shot on the seventh hole missed to the right. In doing so, it struck his own father, Gerry.
“I think he just needs to go put some ice on it,” McIlroy joked. “Maybe I’ll autograph a bag of frozen peas for him.”
Rory McIlroy hit his dad with an errant approach shot on No. 7 during the first round of #theMasters pic.twitter.com/uEle8iqeyR
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2021
On this day: In 1912, the Red Sox played the first game ever held at Fenway Park. Since it was before the start of the regular season, Boston welcomed the Harvard baseball team for a preseason game.
On a day when wind and snow kept attendance down to jut 3,000 (of an expected 10,000), the Red Sox found a way to mark the occasion with a 2-0 win.
Daily highlight: Tommy Fleetwood made the 23rd hole-in-one in the history of the Masters.
Trivia answer: Barry Switzer and Pete Carroll
