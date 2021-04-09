Second acts remain long-running part of team-building with Patriots

Bill Belichick and Kyle Van Noy.
Bill Belichick and Kyle Van Noy. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
April 9, 2021 | 11:21 AM

Related Links

Turns out, you can go home again.

The Patriots have arguably been more active than any franchise when it comes to team-building this offseason, addressing a wide variety of  issues on both sides of the ball. They started with tight end Jonnu Smith at the beginning of the tampering period, and continued with high-end talent like Matthew Judon and Hunter Henry.

While New England’s aggressive approach in free agency doesn’t necessarily correspond with their traditional team-building style, one aspect of their roster construction this spring does look awfully familiar: the return of some familiar faces.

Historically, second acts in Foxborough are a trend that goes back many years under Bill Belichick. This offseason Trent Brown, Ted Karras and Kyle Van Noy  (above, with Belichick) were among the returnees; Brown (traded back to New England after two seasons with the Raiders) and Karras and Van Noy (re-signed after a year with the Dolphins) have all been reunited with Belichick the last month-plus.

Advertisement

But they were hardly the first. You can put together an impressive roster of players who played in New England, left the Patriots — either in trade or free agency — before eventually finding their way back shortly after that. Here’s a look at some of the more notable names who left New England, only to return for a second stint:

Offense: TE Martellus Bennett, RB LeGarrette Blount, RB Brandon Bolden, WR Deion Branch, OT Trent Brown, QB Brian Hoyer, OL Ted Karras, WR Donte Stallworth, TE Ben Watson.

Defense: OLB Tully Banta-Cain, DE Andre Carter, DB Patrick Chung, LB Jamie Collins, LB Rosevelt Colvin, DB Cyrus Jones, LB Kyle Van Noy, DB Jordan Richards.

Special teams: P Ken Walter, DB Ross Ventrone, DB Ray Ventrone.

We can also add two more categories: one, players who returned for a hot second, only to have their second act in New England derailed by injury or some other reason. That group includes wide receiver David Patten, linebacker Dane Fletcher, linebacker Brandon Spikes, and linebacker Jonathan Freeny. And two, there are multiple coaches who have done the same thing, including Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia and Dante Scarnecchia.

For a coach who has been with the same team for 20 seasons, it’s not surprising. Given the length of his tenure, his success as a coach, and the transitory nature that accompanies free agency, Belichick is simply going to have more guys return to play for him than a lot of other coaches. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s an extraordinary list of players, and one that would at least partially counter the “no-fun” narrative that surrounds playing for Belichick.

Advertisement

So what’s the reason behind the returns? Different players have different reasons for coming back — as Tara Sullivan reminded us here, some guys seem to embrace the idea of playing for the coach. There’s a comfort level, a familiarity when it comes to the relationship. And if the coach is going to extend himself to bring a player back into the fold, the player will do whatever it takes to reward that faith.

“To have a coach of that stature want you to be on his team for a second time around is an honor,” Karras said. “And we’re looking forward to working hard to validate that decision.”

For Brown, he explained that since he left New England as a free agent following the 2018 season, “nothing has gone right for me,” and that he was looking to have fun playing football again.

“I felt like I wanted to be back somewhere where, I have worn a lot of jerseys in my life but I’ve never been more proud than when I put on a Patriots jersey,” he said. “The actual time and effort and sacrifices you have to make. Really it was fun to me. Some people don’t like it but I loved it. I just think it’s where I need to be.

“I’ve never had more fun playing football in my life. Glad to be back.”

Going forward this offseason, could we see any more returns in the offing? One name looms above all others, a quarterback who spent his formative years with the Patriots before being dealt to the West Coast in 2017. Could he be the latest player to enjoy a second act with Belichick and New England? Only time will tell. But regardless of where he ends up, this offseason is yet another reminder that when it comes to departures from Foxborough, farewell doesn’t always mark the end of the story.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bill Belichick Dolphins
Patriots
NFL insider explained what trading up for a quarterback would cost the Patriots April 9, 2021 | 10:27 AM
Brad Marchand skates against Washington.
Bruins
Bruins takeaways: Where would Boston be without Brad Marchand? April 9, 2021 | 6:54 AM
Gregory Shamus
frozen four
UMass dominates OT, stops Minnesota Duluth to reach NCAA championship April 9, 2021 | 6:36 AM
Jeremy Swayman defends against Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the first period.
Bruins
Jeremy Swayman wins 2nd NHL start, Bruins beat Capitals 4-2 April 8, 2021 | 10:13 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks during a news conference following a playoff game against the Chiefs on Jan. 12, 2020.
Deshaun Watson
Nike suspends sponsorship of Deshaun Watson amid allegations April 8, 2021 | 7:44 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches in the first inning.
Red Sox
E-Rod makes his long-awaited return, leads Red Sox to 4th straight win April 8, 2021 | 7:10 PM
Worcester Red Sox Polar Park
Red Sox
Worcester's minority-owned businesses reportedly shut out of Polar Park construction April 8, 2021 | 3:23 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Media
New England Revolution announce broadcast partnership with CBS Boston April 8, 2021 | 3:13 PM
Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jaylen Brown discussed how external 'pressure' has impacted Celtics' communication April 8, 2021 | 1:35 PM
New England Patriots Julian Edelman
Patriots
Report: Edelman's chronic knee issues put future with Patriots in doubt April 8, 2021 | 1:19 PM
The elite women's division runners break from the start of the 123rd Boston Marathon in 2019.
Boston Marathon
Native Americans: 2021 Boston Marathon date is infringing upon Indigenous Peoples Day April 8, 2021 | 12:52 PM
Red Sox City Connect Patriots Day Jerseys
YELLOW JERSEYS
Boston.com readers love the Red Sox Patriots' Day uniforms - except for the ones that hate them April 8, 2021 | 12:41 PM
Red Sox Fenway
Red Sox
Report: Red Sox suffered MLB's third-worst estimated 2020 revenue losses due to pandemic April 8, 2021 | 11:53 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Former Patriots assistant shared draft anecdotes from when Bill Belichick disagreed with scouts April 8, 2021 | 10:44 AM
J.D. Martinez's Tuesday night walk-off finished as good an hour of baseball as any Red Sox can reasonably hope for in 2021.
Red Sox
The mediocre Red Sox are still pure all-or-nothing madness, and other thoughts April 8, 2021 | 9:51 AM
Tristan Thompson called out a reporter for saying his teammates don't like him.
CELTICS
Tristan Thompson calls out reporter who said Celtics teammates don't like him April 8, 2021 | 7:04 AM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics took on the Knicks on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jaylen Brown leads Celtics to one of the 'better wins of the year' April 7, 2021 | 10:47 PM
Jaylen Brown dunks against Knicks guard RJ Barrett during the first half.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown scores 32, Celtics hold on for 101-99 win over Knicks April 7, 2021 | 10:34 PM
Tristan Thompson will make his return to the Celtics lineup on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Tristan Thompson will return to Celtics from lengthy COVID-19 absence vs. Knicks April 7, 2021 | 6:50 PM
Christian Vazquez Red Sox
Red Sox
'We know we can play': Eovaldi, Vázquez lead Red Sox rout of Rays to earn sweep April 7, 2021 | 6:02 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez at Red Sox Spring Training in February.
Sports Q
Who will lead the Red Sox in wins this season? April 7, 2021 | 5:35 PM
Jeremy Swayman hugs Patrice Bergeron after Swayman's first win.
Bruins
'It's the most important position in hockey' April 7, 2021 | 4:45 PM
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez, Christian Vázquez lead Red Sox to sweep of Rays April 7, 2021 | 4:06 PM
Ringo H.W. Chiu
cause of crash
Sheriff: Tiger Woods was driving more than 80 m.p.h. before car accident April 7, 2021 | 2:08 PM
Robert Kraft 2020
Business
Robert Kraft among wealthy locals named in the 2021 Forbes billionaires list April 7, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez Red Sox
Red Sox
Alex Cora says Eduardo Rodriguez is 'ready to go' for Thursday start April 7, 2021 | 12:33 PM
Barry Melrose on the set of Daily Wager.
UMASS HOCKEY
7 questions with Barry Melrose before UMass competes in the Frozen Four April 7, 2021 | 11:17 AM
Tom Brady Trophy Boat
Tom Brady
Tom Brady discussed 'not smart' Lombardi Trophy toss in 'Good Morning America' interview April 7, 2021 | 10:40 AM
Christian Vazquez hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning Tuesday night.
Media
How to watch todays Red Sox game on YouTube April 7, 2021 | 10:34 AM
The Boston Celtics logo.
Media
A new podcast with familiar hosts dives deep into the Celtics' lore April 7, 2021 | 10:17 AM