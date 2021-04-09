Throwing expert Tom House believes Cam Newton will come back strong in 2021

Throwing guru Tom House worked with Newton as he rehabbed from a shoulder injury during his time with the Carolina Panthers.

Cam Newton Patriots
Cam Newton looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the 2020 season. –Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
April 9, 2021 | 2:22 PM

Related Links

Cam Newton faces an uphill battle to erase the memory of last season’s underwhelming 2021 season — his first with the New England Patriots — and lead the franchise back to the postseason.

To accomplish that, he’ll have to make significant leaps as a passer following a year in which he threw for just 2,657 yards, including four games in which Newton fail to top 100 yards through the air.

At least one expert believes Newton is up to the task.

Tom House, a former MLB pitcher and renowned throwing mechanics coach who also works with Tom Brady, says Newton’s increased removal from shoulder and foot injuries that hampered him in Carolina — as well as the chance to operate under a normal training camp — could be the “perfect storm” for the quarterback to have a big 2021 season.

Advertisement

“What people don’t realize is Cam has been injured,” House said in an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Patriots Talk Podcast. “He hasn’t had the ability to work on mechanics like he should or could have because his health was an issue. And what you saw with the pandemic and all the upheaval and weird things that were going on with the day-to-day process, he probably didn’t have the time, or what I would say — his efforts had to be directed toward just plain competing.”

House says he got to see Newton up close while the latter was still with the Carolina Panthers: “There’s nothing he can’t do. You’ve seen it — he’s a physical specimen.”

Back then, the former MVP was rehabbing from shoulder injuries that plagued him toward the end of his tenure in Carolina. He had surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder in 2017 and then had another minor procedure on the same shoulder in 2019.

But House says Newton’s bigger problem may have been the Lisfranc injury that eventually ended his 2019 season.

“I think his foot injury bothered him more than his shoulder injury,” the throwing expert explained. “These athletes throw with their feet. The quicker their feet, the quicker their release. He went through a full year where he couldn’t step and throw without pain in his foot.”

Advertisement

After that, the Panthers cut ties with Newton, who joined the Patriots during the COVID-19-shortened offseason and training camp. He impressed as a runner early in the 2020 season and had one of his best games throwing the football in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, putting up 397 yards and a touchdown.

But he then contracted COVID himself before the Patriots’ bye week last year and struggled heavily after that as the team missed the playoffs with a 7-9 record. Newton had one of the best completion percentages of his career (65.8) but also had the seventh-lowest air yards per attempt in the league (7.0) on throws of 10 yards or more, according to NFL.com’s Next Gen Stats.

Still, the Patriots re-signed him to a one-year deal this offseason before re-tooling the team’s receiving corps in a flurry of free-agent signings. While New England has reportedly shown interest in either drafting or trading for a quarterback, many also see an opportunity for Newton to show what he can do fully healthy and with time to properly learn the Patriots’ offensive system.

Count House among them.

“Cam will throw the ball better this year than he did last year,” House said. “He was in a reframing, a repatterning mode during the COVID stuff and because of all the weird, unpredictable things, wasn’t able to focus on mechanics as much as he should. Don’t bet against him because he’s physically one of the best athletes I’ve ever been around.”

Advertisement

“It was the perfect storm in the wrong direction. I’m looking at the perfect storm in the right direction this year.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Derek Sanderson (left), Bobby Orr (center), and Phil Esposito celebrated in the locker room after winning the Stanley Cup in 1970.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who belongs on the Boston sports Mt. Rushmore? April 9, 2021 | 1:53 PM
Instead of gathering at the traditional “Athletes’ Village” in Hopkinton, above, Boston Marathon participants will be bused to the starting line for their assigned take-off time, the BAA said.
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon runners may have to produce negative virus tests April 9, 2021 | 1:28 PM
Red Sox Fenway Park
Red Sox
What it's like to cover a Red Sox game during the pandemic April 9, 2021 | 12:43 PM
the fours mystery
The story of a mysterious signed baseball plucked from The Fours' auction April 9, 2021 | 12:27 PM
Bill Belichick and Kyle Van Noy.
Patriots
Second acts remain long-running part of team-building with Patriots April 9, 2021 | 11:21 AM
Bill Belichick Dolphins
Patriots
NFL insider explained what trading up for a quarterback would cost the Patriots April 9, 2021 | 10:27 AM
Brad Marchand skates against Washington.
Bruins
Bruins takeaways: Where would Boston be without Brad Marchand? April 9, 2021 | 6:54 AM
Gregory Shamus
frozen four
UMass dominates OT, stops Minnesota Duluth to reach NCAA championship April 9, 2021 | 6:36 AM
Jeremy Swayman defends against Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the first period.
Bruins
Jeremy Swayman wins 2nd NHL start, Bruins beat Capitals 4-2 April 8, 2021 | 10:13 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks during a news conference following a playoff game against the Chiefs on Jan. 12, 2020.
Deshaun Watson
Nike suspends sponsorship of Deshaun Watson amid allegations April 8, 2021 | 7:44 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches in the first inning.
Red Sox
E-Rod makes his long-awaited return, leads Red Sox to 4th straight win April 8, 2021 | 7:10 PM
Worcester Red Sox Polar Park
Red Sox
Worcester's minority-owned businesses reportedly shut out of Polar Park construction April 8, 2021 | 3:23 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Media
New England Revolution announce broadcast partnership with CBS Boston April 8, 2021 | 3:13 PM
Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jaylen Brown discussed how external 'pressure' has impacted Celtics' communication April 8, 2021 | 1:35 PM
New England Patriots Julian Edelman
Patriots
Report: Edelman's chronic knee issues put future with Patriots in doubt April 8, 2021 | 1:19 PM
The elite women's division runners break from the start of the 123rd Boston Marathon in 2019.
Boston Marathon
Native Americans: 2021 Boston Marathon date is infringing upon Indigenous Peoples Day April 8, 2021 | 12:52 PM
Red Sox City Connect Patriots Day Jerseys
YELLOW JERSEYS
Boston.com readers love the Red Sox Patriots' Day uniforms - except for the ones that hate them April 8, 2021 | 12:41 PM
Red Sox Fenway
Red Sox
Report: Red Sox suffered MLB's third-worst estimated 2020 revenue losses due to pandemic April 8, 2021 | 11:53 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Former Patriots assistant shared draft anecdotes from when Bill Belichick disagreed with scouts April 8, 2021 | 10:44 AM
J.D. Martinez's Tuesday night walk-off finished as good an hour of baseball as any Red Sox can reasonably hope for in 2021.
Red Sox
The mediocre Red Sox are still pure all-or-nothing madness, and other thoughts April 8, 2021 | 9:51 AM
Tristan Thompson called out a reporter for saying his teammates don't like him.
CELTICS
Tristan Thompson calls out reporter who said Celtics teammates don't like him April 8, 2021 | 7:04 AM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics took on the Knicks on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jaylen Brown leads Celtics to one of the 'better wins of the year' April 7, 2021 | 10:47 PM
Jaylen Brown dunks against Knicks guard RJ Barrett during the first half.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown scores 32, Celtics hold on for 101-99 win over Knicks April 7, 2021 | 10:34 PM
Tristan Thompson will make his return to the Celtics lineup on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Tristan Thompson will return to Celtics from lengthy COVID-19 absence vs. Knicks April 7, 2021 | 6:50 PM
Christian Vazquez Red Sox
Red Sox
'We know we can play': Eovaldi, Vázquez lead Red Sox rout of Rays to earn sweep April 7, 2021 | 6:02 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez at Red Sox Spring Training in February.
Sports Q
Who will lead the Red Sox in wins this season? April 7, 2021 | 5:35 PM
Jeremy Swayman hugs Patrice Bergeron after Swayman's first win.
Bruins
'It's the most important position in hockey' April 7, 2021 | 4:45 PM
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez, Christian Vázquez lead Red Sox to sweep of Rays April 7, 2021 | 4:06 PM
Ringo H.W. Chiu
cause of crash
Sheriff: Tiger Woods was driving more than 80 m.p.h. before car accident April 7, 2021 | 2:08 PM
Robert Kraft 2020
Business
Robert Kraft among wealthy locals named in the 2021 Forbes billionaires list April 7, 2021 | 1:27 PM