Morning sports update: Patriots reportedly one of two teams scheduled to visit Justin Fields’s second pro day

Fields has been a name speculated to end up in New England over the last few weeks.

Justin Fields is set to have a second pro day this week, and the Patriots will be there.
April 12, 2021 | 9:30 AM

The Bruins were embarrassed by the Capitals Sunday night, falling 8-1 in Zdeno Chara’s first game back in Boston with fans in TD Garden. However, the team made bigger headlines for a pair of moves they made overnight. The Bruins will acquire former MVP Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from the Sabres. They also traded for Senators defenseman Mike Reilly.

The Red Sox completed their second straight series sweep, this time winning all three games against the Orioles. Boston defeated Baltimore 14-9 on Sunday with J.D. Martinez hitting three homers in the game to move the team’s winning streak to six games. The Red Sox begin a three-game series against the Twins in Minnesota this afternoon.

Finally, the Celtics got off to a good start on their three-game West Coast trip, defeating the Nuggets 105-87 on Sunday. After going down by double digits, a 31-3 run that began late in the third quarter and carried into the fourth quarter propelled the Celtics to victory. The Celtics will take on the Trail Blazers on Tuesday and finish the trip with a game against the Lakers on Thursday.

The latest on the Patriots’ draft rumors: As the NFL Draft gets closer and closer, news and rumors on what the Patriots might do get louder and louder.

The biggest draft rumor involving the Patriots in recent weeks is if they’ll trade up to acquire their quarterback of the future. It appears that they’re showing interest in one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft: Ohio State’s Justin Fields. New England is currently one of two teams scheduled to make the trip to Columbus to scout Fields at his second pro day on Wednesday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports.

Breer did not say who will be representing the Patriots on the visit, but he speculated that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be the top Patriots figure at the event. The 49ers, who traded up to get the third pick in the draft, will also be there with head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch expected to lead their group, according to Breer. The workout will be closed to the media and with no private workouts allowed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it could likely be the last time teams can see Fields prior to the draft.

For Fields’s first pro day in March, the Patriots sent executive Eliot Wolff and an area scout to watch Fields and other potential Ohio State draft picks. Bill Belichick and McDaniels opted to go to Alabama’s pro day, which was held on the same day.

In addition to attending Alabama’s pro day and potentially attending Fields’s second pro day, McDaniels was reportedly at Florida’s pro day in March. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask, who’s currently projected to be selected in one of the middle rounds of the draft, was among those who took part in that pro day. Texas A&M quarterback prospect Kellen Mond recently revealed to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride that he’s been texting with McDaniels in the lead-up to the draft.

In recent mock drafts, draft experts have the Patriots trading up to select Fields. ESPN’s Todd McShay has the Patriots moving up to the 11th pick to get the Buckeyes quarterback while NFL Network’s Peter Schrager has New England trading all the way up to No. 4 in order to get Fields.

While Fields-to-New England has been a popular prediction, a pair of people close to the Patriots recently speculated that they don’t see the team making the big move to trade up for Fields or another top quarterback prospect.

The NFL Draft, where the Patriots currently hold the 15th pick, begins on April 29.

Trivia: Since joining the Patriots in 2000, Bill Belichick has only drafted one player from Ohio State. Who is the sole Buckeye Belichick has drafted?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Football isn’t the only sport this player is a professional at.

More from Boston.com:

The Bruins gave Zdeno Chara a tribute video:

Celtics players share which teammate of theirs would win a dance battle: 

On this day:

The Green Monster is one of the most symbolic features of Fenway Park. The wall, which now stands at 37 feet tall, was first built during a stadium renovation in 1934, but for most of its history, fans weren’t able to experience a ballgame from there.

That changed on this day, April 12, in 2003. The Red Sox built seats on top of the Green Monster in time for the start of the 2003 season. The Green Monster seats became an instant hit, with the seats being considered as some of the best in sports. NESN and ESPN have also had their announcers broadcast games from there, too.

Daily highlight:

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges might have had the dunk of the year on Sunday. Bridges threw down an emphatic dunk over Hawks center Clint Capela. The Hornets ultimately lost, but Bridges gave a highlight NBA fans will remember for a long time.

Trivia answer: Nate Ebner

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff
