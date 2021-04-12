‘I love you for all that you did’: Tom Brady congratulates Julian Edelman on his retirement

"On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through."

Tom Brady congratulated Julian Edelman on his retirement.
Tom Brady congratulated Julian Edelman on his retirement. –Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images
By
April 12, 2021

On Monday, New England Patriots veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman retired after 12 years with the team, announcing that due to a knee injury, his NFL career had come to a close.

“It was a hell of a run,” Edelman said. “I can’t forget you, Patriots Nation. You welcomed me and my family to a region that we didn’t know but now I am one of you. Foxboro forever.”

Shortly afterward, Tom Brady reacted to Edelman’s retirement with a lengthy post congratulating his long-time teammate.

“As I was writing this note, Vivi (Brady’s daughter) saw the first picture and said ‘daddy, tell Julian to cut his beard, I don’t like it’….which of course Jules, she never did like it,” Brady wrote. “But you know who did…Me!! Because it meant you were locked in and it was playoff time. That was when you shined the most. On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through.”

Edelman helped the Patriots to three Super Bowls. He made a famous catch against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI and was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII after catching 10 passes for 141 yards in a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

“You never let anyone define you as a person or player,” Brady said. “You have so many teammates that admired your work ethic and will to win, and I am at the top of the list because when I was down and feeling sorry for myself at times, you were right there to pick me up. You were as tough as could be and I love you for all that you did to make our teams as great as they could possibly be.”

Brady added that he admires what Edelman has done off the field as a father for his young daughter.

“Seeing you become a dad and the changes you made in your life made me so encouraged and happy for you,” Brady wrote. “Life is about gratitude and perspective! I am so happy for you and your family. You had an amazing football journey, an amazing life journey in New England, and I have no doubt you will succeed in anything you choose to do next.”

TOPICS: Patriots

