Morning sports update: Another mock draft has the Patriots trading up to take Justin Fields

The Patriots currently hold the No. 15 pick in the draft.

Justin Fields has been a popular name for the Patriots in recent mock drafts.
–AP Photo/Chris O'Mea
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
April 13, 2021 | 9:26 AM

Longtime Patriots receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday. Edelman, who turns 35 in May, had his contract terminated by the Patriots earlier in the day due to a failed physical with multiple knee injuries causing him to call it a career.

The Red Sox’ game against the Twins on Monday was postponed in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by police in a Minneapolis neighborhood. No makeup date for Monday’s game has been announced, and it is still unknown when the series will get started. Tuesday’s game is scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m.

The Bruins hit the ice again on Tuesday night, but they’ll have a new look. Newcomers Taylor Hall and Mike Reilly are expected to make their Bruins debuts when the team hosts the Sabres. Both players, along with Curtis Lazar, were acquired in trades prior to Monday’s trade deadline. Lazar is expected to miss Tuesday’s game as he deals with a lower-body injury.

Finally, the Celtics resume their West Coast trip on Tuesday when they take on the Trail Blazers. It’s the second game of a three-game trip for the Celtics.

Another mock draft predicts a quarterback to New England: The NFL Draft is now 16 days away, and with the event getting closer and closer, each mock draft released might be a sign of what’s to come.

In several recent mock drafts, experts have the Patriots trading up to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. is the latest expert predicting the Patriots to do that. In his most recent mock draft released Tuesday morning, Kiper has the Patriots moving up to the 10th pick, trading with the Cowboys in order to get Fields.

“All the moves the Patriots made in free agency showed me that they believe they can get right back into competing for the AFC East title, but I don’t think Cam Newton is the quarterback to get them there. He had too many accuracy issues last season. He’s not the long-term answer,” Kiper wrote of the pick. “Fields had an up-and-down 2020 season, but he can be a star if he becomes more consistent. And I trust that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will get him there.”

In order to move up to the 10th pick, Kiper has the Patriots giving up their 2022 first-round pick, surely a hefty price to pay but potentially a necessary one if they want to get their quarterback of the future. Fields is the fifth quarterback taken in Kiper’s mock draft, going behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, and Trey Lance.

Kiper might not be speculating on the Patriots’ interest in Fields. New England is reportedly just one of two teams committed to scouting Fields at his second pro day on Wednesday, which will be closed to outside media. The 49ers are the other team that’s committed to attending the event.

Kiper’s mock draft is the third notable mock draft over the last week to predict the Patriots trading up to select Fields. Kiper’s ESPN colleague, Todd McShay, had the Patriots trading up to the 11th pick to grab him while NFL Network’s Peter Schrager has the Patriots trading up to No. 4 to grab Fields.

In addition to selecting Fields, Kiper has the Patriots picking Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers in the second round of his mock draft.

“The Patriots’ pass-catchers were disappointing around Cam Newton last season, so let’s give projected new quarterback Justin Fields a weapon,” Kiper wrote of the pick. “Rodgers is one of the top slot receivers in this class. He’s built like a running back and is stellar on jet sweeps and bubble screens. He can make defenders miss after the catch.”

Trivia: Since Bill Belichick joined the Patriots in 2000, he’s selected a wide receiver in the second round four times. Who was the last receiver the Patriots selected in the second round?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played college football at the same school as Randy Moss.

The other three major Boston sports teams congratulated Julian Edelman on his retirement.

On this day:

The Celtics won their first title in team history on April 13, 1957, defeating the St. Louis Hawks, 125-123, in double overtime in Game 7. In the deciding game, the Celtics got major performances from a pair of their rookies. Tommy Heinsohn scored 37 points and hauled in 23 rebounds while Bill Russel grabbed 32 rebounds himself.

Daily highlight: 

Steph Curry entered Monday’s Warriors game against the Nuggets just 17 points behind Wilt Chamberlain for the most points in franchise history. Curry scored 19 in the first quarter and ultimately scored 53 points in the Warriors’ win, giving him his second 50-point game of the year and his seventh straight game of 30-plus points.

Trivia answer: Aaron Dobson

