Rob Gronkowski gives Julian Edelman a ’69 percent chance’ of return to Buccaneers

"He'll be back."

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman celebrate.
Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman celebrate. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
April 13, 2021 | 7:54 PM

Related Links

Count Rob Gronkowski among the people who believe Julian Edelman’s NFL career might not actually be over.

Edelman announced his retirement on Monday via social media, calling it a “hell of a run.” The 34-year-old wide receiver cited a knee injury as his reason for retirement.

“Due to an injury last year, I’ll be making my official announcement of my retirement from football,” Edelman said. “It was a hard decision, but the right decision for me and my family. And I’m honored and so proud to be retiring a Patriot.”

NFL.com’s Ian Rapaport offered some additional information on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“[Edelman] actually thought he was going to come back late in the season after having surgery — just was not able to do it,” Rapaport said. “Tried to practice, had a little bit of a setback, was not on the field again and at that point, it became very clear to the people close to Julian Edelman that this knee injury was troublesome and potentially career-ending.”

On Monday evening, however, Gronkowski — who was spotted at LAX by TMZ — offered a different opinion. Asked if Edelman might join the cadre of former Patriots stars in Tampa Bay, where Gronkowski and Tom Brady won the Super Bowl in February, Gronkowski chuckled.

“69 percent chance,” he quipped, breaking out his favorite number.

Gronkowski was asked why that number specifically (presumably, the questioner knew the answer).

“You asked if there’s a chance. I gave you a number,” Gronkowski said.

“He’ll be back,” Gronkowski added.

Gronkowski added that he believes there’s a “great possibility” Edelman could be a Hall of Famer.

Julian was the ultimate competitor, man,” Gronkowski said. “Nothing but huge props to Julian man, he was a great teammate. … You’ve got to give it to Jules, he gave it his all his whole career and he was a wonderful teammate. I had a lot of good times with him, and he’s going to keep on thriving.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
UMass won the national championship.
Media
UMass's win also a ratings success for ESPN April 13, 2021 | 7:40 PM
Des Linden, pictured in October, set the world record for a 50k run on Tuesday.
BOSTON MARATHON
Des Linden, 2018 Boston Marathon champion, sets record for 50k race April 13, 2021 | 7:15 PM
Rafael Devers high fives Hunter Renfroe after hitting a home run against the Twins during the ninth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox extend win streak to 7 games, top Twins 4-2 April 13, 2021 | 6:19 PM
Enes Kanter was traded to the Blazers after one season with the Celtics.
Celtics
Enes Kanter believes his old team is poised for a playoff run April 13, 2021 | 3:23 PM
Julian Edelman Patriots retirement
JULIAN EDELMAN
NFL insider Ian Rapoport shares more details about Julian Edelman's decision to retire April 13, 2021 | 2:47 PM
Julian Edelman scores a touchdown against the Seahawks in the 4th quarter of Super Bowl XLIX.
commentary
Julian Edelman was unfailingly at his best when it mattered the most April 13, 2021 | 12:56 PM
Jeffrey T. Barnes
Bruins
Taylor Hall to play on the second line with David Krecji and Craig Smith April 13, 2021 | 12:25 PM
Rick Hoyt Dick Hoyt Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon
Rick Hoyt remembers his father Dick ahead of traditional Boston Marathon date April 13, 2021 | 11:22 AM
Rob Gronkowski of the Patriots celebrates a touchdown with Julian Edelman against the Steelers.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola weigh in on Julian Edelman's retirement April 13, 2021 | 10:50 AM
David Berding
Red Sox
Red Sox to play Twins on Tuesday, then have doubleheader on Wednesday April 13, 2021 | 10:44 AM
Justin Fields has been a popular name for the Patriots in recent mock drafts.
Patriots
Another mock draft has the Patriots trading up to take Justin Fields April 13, 2021 | 9:26 AM
Julian Edelman announced his retirement on Monday.
PATRIOTS
'I caught it. Crazy, I swear to God': Julian Edelman's 5 best plays as a Patriot April 13, 2021 | 6:57 AM
Tom Brady congratulated Julian Edelman on his retirement.
PATRIOTS
Here's what Tom Brady said about Julian Edelman's retirement April 12, 2021 | 8:56 PM
Claus Andersen
Bruins
A closer look at Mike Reilly, the defenseman the Bruins acquired from the Senators April 12, 2021 | 8:44 PM
Adrian Kraus
Bruins
Taking a look at Curtis Lazar, the center the Bruins acquired from Buffalo April 12, 2021 | 8:28 PM
Sabres forward Curtis Lazar skates prior to Feb. 25 game against New Jersey.
Bruins
Here are the projected roles for the Bruins’ marquee trade deadline additions April 12, 2021 | 8:01 PM
The Twins decided to postpone their game against the Red Sox after Daunte Wright's fatal shooting.
RED SOX
Here's what Alex Cora said after the decision to postpone Red Sox game vs. Twins April 12, 2021 | 6:24 PM
Jim Davis
Julian Edelman
Watch: Julian Edelman makes his retirement official April 12, 2021 | 6:18 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
JULIAN EDELMAN
Belichick and Kraft react to Julian Edelman's retirement April 12, 2021 | 6:12 PM
Sabres forward Taylor Hall celebrates a goal by defenseman Jake McCabe during a Jan. 14 game against Washington.
Sports Q
What grade would you give the Bruins for their deadline deals? April 12, 2021 | 5:48 PM
Jayson Tatum was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum earns Player of the Week after helping Celtics get back on track April 12, 2021 | 5:28 PM
Justin Fields Patriots
Patriots
Peter King 'can't see' Patriots trading up to No. 4 for a quarterback April 12, 2021 | 4:56 PM
Patriots Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman announces retirement after being released by Patriots April 12, 2021 | 4:43 PM
Steven Senne
commentary
After nine games, we can assert that the Red Sox are not going to be a bad team April 12, 2021 | 3:39 PM
Target Field in Minneapolis was supposed to host Monday's Red Sox-Twins game.
Red Sox
Monday's Red Sox-Twins game has been postponed amidst 'evolving situation' in Minneapolis April 12, 2021 | 2:33 PM
Kevin Hoffman
Bruins
Taylor Hall is excited about joining the Bruins, thinking of a possible extension April 12, 2021 | 2:27 PM
Red Sox J.D. Martinez Rafael Devers
Red Sox
5 reasons the Red Sox currently lead the AL East April 12, 2021 | 1:35 PM
Taylor Hall joins the Bruins after a brief stint with the Sabres.
Bruins
5 things to know about newly-acquired Bruins forward Taylor Hall April 12, 2021 | 1:16 PM
Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff
Local
Duxbury football team scheduled to play game against Scituate on Thursday April 12, 2021 | 11:38 AM
Justin Fields is set to have a second pro day this week, and the Patriots will be there.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly one of two teams scheduled to visit Justin Fields's second pro day April 12, 2021 | 9:30 AM