Bill Belichick didn’t attend QB prospect Justin Fields’ second pro day, but several Patriots execs did

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was in attendance.

By
April 14, 2021 | 7:40 PM

The New England Patriots had a healthy front office contingent at former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ second pro day on Wednesday, according to the MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Per Breer, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler and national scout Matt Groh all watched Fields, after Patriots front office consultant Eliot Wolf was in attendance for his first pro day in March.

The Patriots have the 15th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. Fields is expected to be off the board by that point, but many analysts have speculated that Belichick could make a move in the draft to acquire a member of the highly touted quarterback class rather than simply running things back with Cam Newton.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper slotted Fields at No. 10 on his latest mock draft, where he projected the Patriots could trade up and acquire him.

“Fields had an up-and-down 2020 season, but he can be a star if he becomes more consistent,” Kiper wrote. “And I trust that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will get him there.”

Perhaps notably, Belichick was not present at Fields’ pro day after he attended Alabama quarterback Mac Jones’ second pro day in March.

Fields impressed in his performance on Wednesday in front of representatives from the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, and Denver Broncos, in addition to the Patriots.

In many mock drafts, Fields — who helped lead Ohio State to the national championship game — is projected to go behind Trevor Lawrence, Justin Wilson, Mac Jones, and perhaps even Trey Lance, who played for North Dakota State.

Fields completed 70.2 percent of his passes during the 2020 season. He accumulated 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns but was intercepted six times. In 2019, he threw for 3,273 yard, 41 touchdowns, and just three interceptions.

Patriots

