Oddsmakers predict an improvement for the Patriots in 2021

BetMGM set the Patriots' over/under at nine wins.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots look to improve in 2021.
Bill Belichick and the Patriots look to improve in 2021. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
April 16, 2021 | 6:15 PM

After the Patriots’ 7-9 season in 2020, oddsmakers are predicting they’ll improve in 2021.

BetMGM released its over/under win totals for each team in the upcoming season on Friday. It set the Patriots’ win total for the 2021 season at nine wins for the now 17-game regular season.

There are a number of reasons to think the Patriots’ win total will increase from 2020 – the biggest being that they made several moves in free agency, spending a league-high $316 million in free agency this offseason, per OverTheCap.com.

Some of the players the Patriots signed are considered among the best at their respective positions, too. Hunter Henry finished in the top 10 for tight ends for receptions and receiving yards per game, while Jonnu Smith’s eight touchdowns were tied for the fourth-most among tight ends. Linebacker Matthew Judon has been named a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons, and the Patriots added other talent on defense in Kyle Van Noy, Davon Godchaux, and Jalen Mills.

Advertisement

Recent history suggests that the team that spends the most in the offseason will have a decent improvement in the following season. The team that’s spent the most money in free agency in each of the last five seasons has seen its win total improve by at least three wins in the ensuing season. The Dolphins, who spent the most in 2020, saw their win total improve from five wins in 2019 to 10 wins in 2020.

In addition to adding a lot of quality free agents, the Patriots will see the return of linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The Patriots can also improve in the draft later in April. They hold the No. 15 pick, their highest first-round pick in 13 years, and have been rumored to potentially trade up to select a quarterback. New England currently holds 10 picks in the draft, which is the second-most in the league.

In the AFC East, the Patriots are tied for the second-highest over/under win total with the Dolphins. The Bills – who won the division last season – have a win total set at 10.5, and the Jets’ win total is set at six.

In the AFC, the Patriots trail the Chiefs (12), Ravens (11), Bills (10.5), Colts (10), and Titans (9.5) while the Steelers, Chargers, and Dolphins share the same projected win total.

Advertisement

Tom Brady’s Buccaneers have the highest over/under win total in the NFC, with BetMGM setting the defending Super Bowl champs’ win total at 11.5.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Brady's iconic combine image is over 21 years old.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady makes an age-appropriate joke on NFL Draft anniversary April 16, 2021 | 5:10 PM
Flame Bearers Podcast Olympics
Olympics
"Flame Bearers" shines light on 'unsung' women athletes of this year's Olympics April 16, 2021 | 4:52 PM
J.C. Jackson Patriots
Patriots
Report: J.C. Jackson to remain with Patriots after signing 2nd-round tender April 16, 2021 | 1:37 PM
Patriots Justin Fields
Patriots
Stephen A. Smith on Bill Belichick trading up for a quarterback: 'He'd better' April 16, 2021 | 11:59 AM
Franchy Cordero, Kiké Hernández, and Alex Verdugo (left to right) played the outfield Saturday in Baltimore.
Red Sox
The 2021 Red Sox have been all streaks and shuffles, but there's been one constant April 16, 2021 | 11:38 AM
Celtics Jaylen Brown
Celtics
3 amazing stats from Jaylen Brown's record-setting night in Celtics' win April 16, 2021 | 11:03 AM
Don Orsillo addressed Elle Duncan's recent comments.
Media
Don Orsillo has called 4 no-hitters. Here's what he remembers about each of them. April 16, 2021 | 10:06 AM
David Price pitches on Jackie Robinson Day.
MLB
David Price earns 1st regular-season save in Dodgers' win April 16, 2021 | 2:44 AM
Jaylen Brown's big night led the Celtics over the Lakers.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jaylen Brown's 40-point night leads Celtics over short-handed Lakers April 16, 2021 | 12:58 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 15: Taylor Hall #71 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Jeremy Lauzon #55 and Patrice Bergeron #37 after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the third period at TD Garden on April 15, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Islanders 4-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BRUINS WIN
3 takeaways as Taylor Hall gets first goal with Bruins in 4-1 defeat of Islanders April 16, 2021 | 12:45 AM
Brad Stevens says the Celtics have a nuanced understanding of the media.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens acknowledges the media 'has a role to play' in success of the NBA April 15, 2021 | 10:34 PM
Patrice Bergeron congratulates Taylor Hall after Hall's 3rd period goal, his first as a Bruin.
Bruins
Hall scores, Rask returns in Bruins 4-1 win over Islanders April 15, 2021 | 10:10 PM
Taylor Hall breezes past Semyon Varlamov after his third-period goal Thursday night.
Bruins
Watch: Taylor Hall gets his first goal as a member of the Bruins April 15, 2021 | 9:46 PM
Alex Verdugo hit a three-run double on Thursday.
RED SOX
Here's Alex Verdugo's amusing description of game-tying double vs. Twins April 15, 2021 | 8:27 PM
Minnesota Twins pitcher Michael Pineda throws during the first inning.
Red Sox
Winning streak ends at 9 as Twins edge Red Sox 4-3 April 15, 2021 | 5:19 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
'That's two!': Alex Cora ejected from Red Sox loss for arguing foul ball April 15, 2021 | 5:07 PM
Patriots Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick says evaluating players 'a little bit different' heading into this year's draft April 15, 2021 | 4:08 PM
Boston-10/05/19-The Boston Celtics held an open practice at TD Garden in which the public was invited to watch. Danny Ainge watches practice. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
JAYSON TATUM
Danny Ainge loves that Jayson Tatum called Kendrick Perkins after criticism April 15, 2021 | 3:38 PM
Patriots rebuild Belichick future
Patriots
Why an ESPN analyst believes Bill Belichick will be more aggressive on draft day April 15, 2021 | 3:29 PM
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused him quite a bit of pain.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton worked out at Boston College April 15, 2021 | 12:04 PM
Julian Edelman Patriots
Patriots
'Use every rep': Receiver Chris Finke shares advice Julian Edelman gave him in college April 15, 2021 | 11:36 AM
NFL
Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett prepares for life after the NFL April 15, 2021 | 11:28 AM
Jim Davis
JULIAN EDELMAN
Two of six Hall of Fame voters say they'd induct Julian Edelman April 15, 2021 | 10:09 AM
NFL
A Deshaun Watson accuser drops suit, citing privacy, security April 15, 2021 | 7:55 AM
White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon pitched a no-hitter against the Tigers.
MLB
Almost perfect: Carlos Rodón settles for no-hitter after HBP in 9th April 15, 2021 | 7:45 AM
Alex Cora won his 200th game as a major league manager on Wednesday.
RED SOX
Alex Cora, Red Sox made history with their sweep of the Twins April 14, 2021 | 10:15 PM
The Patriots were in attendance for Justin Fields' pro day.
PATRIOTS
Here's which Patriots front office members attended Justin Fields' pro day April 14, 2021 | 7:40 PM
Alex Verdugo hugs Matt Barnes after his diving catch secured a win.
RED SOX
Watch: Alex Verdugo's diving catch clinches Red Sox win over Twins April 14, 2021 | 6:12 PM
Alex Verdugo congratulates J.D. Martinez after both scored during the fifth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox beat Twins 7-1 for doubleheader sweep, 9th straight win April 14, 2021 | 5:34 PM
Jaylen Brown was selected to the All-Star team on Tuesday, but he didn't feel like celebrating.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown speaks against the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright April 14, 2021 | 3:09 PM