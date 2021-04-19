Morning sports update: Peter King thinks the Patriots could draft a quarterback outside the first round

King won't rule out a surprise from Bill Belichick on draft day, noting that "nothing’s certain with the Patriots now."

Kyle Trask
Kyle Trask during the Cotton Bowl in 2020. –AP Photo/Ron Jenkins
SHARE TWEET 4 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 19, 2021

The Red Sox dropped both seven-inning games of a Sunday doubleheader against the White Sox. Boston resumes the series against Chicago Monday at Fenway Park with the traditional Patriots’ Day 11:10 a.m. first pitch.

The Bruins beat the Capitals on Sunday, 6-3. Brad Marchand led the way with two goals and two assists.

And the Celtics host the Bulls tonight at 7:30 p.m. as Boston tries to extend its six-game winning streak.

In a story that will have enormous implications for world soccer at multiple levels, 12 of Europes richest and most popular soccer clubs announced on Sunday that they are joining a new “Super League” club competition. Among the teams confirmed for the breakaway league — which reportedly will not have a promotion-relegation system — are Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

Advertisement

The Patriots and the possibility of a quarterback after the first round: The NFL draft begins on April 29, and speculation over what certain teams will do has been running for months.

The Patriots have been one of the more intriguing teams in the pre-draft discussion given the uncertainty at the quarterback position. Though New England re-signed Cam Newton to a one-year contract, questions remain over the 31-year-old former MVP’s long-term potential as the starter.

Part of the speculation has been driven by the Patriots’ regular attendance at Pro Day workouts of projected first-round pick quarterbacks, such as Trey Lance:

Still, as NFL insider Peter King noted in his weekly “Football Morning in America” column, it would be an unprecedented move for Bill Belichick to draft a quarterback with such a high pick.

“Never has [Belichick] picked a quarterback in the top 60 of a draft,” wrote King. “So you might look at all that history and eliminate the Pats from moving up to 10 or nine or eight to pick a passer.”

Of course, the 2021 offseason has been anything except business as usual for Belichick, who led an uncharacteristic Patriots spending spree in free agency.

King noted that given the Patriots’ recent alteration of roster building strategy, it’s impossible to rule out a potential trade to move up in the first round.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t eliminate that chance, because Belichick is proving this year that there’s no book on roster-building for him, particularly in the post-Brady era,” King explained. “Now, I doubt the Pats will trade next year’s first-round pick, the likely cost to move up into QB-acquisition position, but nothing’s certain with the Patriots now.”

“As we learned from the un-Belichickian spending spree in free agency, Belichick will do what is best for his franchise in a given year,” added King.

Should New England hold to the historical narrative and avoid picking a quarterback early, King gave a potential pick in the middle rounds.

“Now, if they don’t pick a passer in round one, Florida’s Kyle Trask at 46 or 96 (their picks in rounds two and three) wouldn’t surprise me,” said King.

Trask, who stands 6-foot-5 (weighing 236 pounds), started for two seasons with the Gators. He posted impressive statistics playing against SEC competition, throwing 69 touchdowns against just 15 interceptions, and completed 67.9 percent of his passes in his college career.

Trivia: What former Florida quarterback (and 2021 draft prospect) was drafted by the Red Sox in 2019 despite not playing college baseball?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He transferred to Arkansas, where he played the 2020 college season.

More from Boston.com:

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville “absolutely disgusted” with European Super League announcement:

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith wore a Julian Edelman sweatshirt at Alabama’s spring game:

On this day: In 1897, the first Boston Marathon was won by John J. McDermott of New York. McDermott’s time of 2:55:10 topped the 15-person field. Interestingly, the race only covered 24.5 miles, as the standard marathon length (26.2 miles) wasn’t established in Boston until 1924.

Advertisement

Here’s a depiction from the Boston Globe’s account the day after the race:

Boston Globe 1897 first Boston Marathon

Daily highlight: Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby made an incredible acrobatic save during Vancouver’s eventual 3-2 overtime win against the Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Trivia answer: Felipe Franks

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Trey Lance Mock Draft
Patriots
Latest NFL mock drafts project differing paths but similar picks for the Patriots April 20, 2021 | 10:04 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
Patriots
This NFL draft could feature several trades. Here are some possibilities. April 20, 2021 | 9:35 AM
Steve and Ginni were there to celebrate as Veronica Burton helped Northwestern win the Big Ten title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
How Newton's Veronica Burton has helped Northwestern reach new heights April 20, 2021 | 8:07 AM
Jabari Parker impressed in his first two games with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Here's why Jabari Parker has 'been a fan' of the Celtics April 20, 2021 | 12:26 AM
The Celtics took on the Bulls on Monday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics' six-game winning streak is snapped by Bulls April 19, 2021 | 10:30 PM
Brad Stevens says he never received an offer from Indiana.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says he was never offered a package to become Indiana head coach April 19, 2021 | 7:02 PM
Cam Newton showed up for offseason workouts.
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton among Patriots players who reported for offseason workouts April 19, 2021 | 6:08 PM
Antron Pippen
Antron Pippen, Scottie Pippen's oldest son, dies at 33 April 19, 2021 | 4:47 PM
YANKEES
5-10 start has Yankees restless; Brian Cashman vows to stay course April 19, 2021 | 4:02 PM
Red Sox White Sox
Red Sox
First-inning barrage helps Red Sox earn series split in rout of White Sox April 19, 2021 | 3:12 PM
Jonathan Newton
NFL
Alex Smith retires after comeback from gruesome leg injury April 19, 2021 | 12:59 PM
Des Linden
BOSTON MARATHON
Des Linden announced she will run in the 2021 Boston Marathon April 19, 2021 | 12:20 PM
Kiké Hernández got the Red Sox offense going with a leadoff home run on Monday.
Red Sox
Kiké Hernández gets leadoff home run after video review in huge Red Sox first inning April 19, 2021 | 12:11 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the field for Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady expects to be ready for minicamp after knee surgery April 19, 2021 | 11:20 AM
Red Sox Alex Cora
Red Sox
Alex Cora says some Red Sox players and coaches will get vaccinated this week April 19, 2021 | 10:58 AM
Lionel Messi's Barcelona is among the 12 teams creating the Super League.
Sports News
Top European soccer teams agree to join breakaway league April 19, 2021 | 8:39 AM
Martín Pérez believes the Red Sox won't be too discouraged by losing a doubleheader on Sunday.
RED SOX
Why Martín Pérez believes Red Sox will bounce back after dropping doubleheader April 18, 2021 | 11:44 PM
The Celtics have a lengthy injury list for Monday's game.
CELTICS
Celtics injury list vs. Bulls includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker April 18, 2021 | 7:46 PM
Tom Wilson refused to respond to a question about his hit in Sunday's game.
BRUINS
'He's fine': Capitals' Tom Wilson wouldn't elaborate on controversial Sean Kuraly hit April 18, 2021 | 7:01 PM
The Bruins celebrate after defeating the Capitals.
Bruins
Three takeaways as the Bruins’ top-6 lead the way past Washington April 18, 2021 | 5:50 PM
Kike Hernadez heads back to the dugout after striking out in the fifth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox swept by White Sox in doubleheader April 18, 2021 | 4:49 PM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates one of his two goals in Sunday's win over the Capitals.
Bruins
Bruins win their fourth in a row, beat division-leading Capitals 6-3 April 18, 2021 | 3:33 PM
Boston MA 4/17/21 celtics0417 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) with his son, Jayson Tatum Jr during the post game television interview after they defeated the Golden State Warriors 119-114 at TD Garden. photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
JAYSON TATUM
Jayson Tatum gives heartfelt answer on why he enjoys having his son Deuce attend games April 18, 2021 | 2:38 PM
Mookie Betts celebrates after making a diving catch in the Dodgers win over the Padres.
MLB
Watch: Don Orsillo calls Mookie Betts' game-ending diving catch April 18, 2021 | 1:48 PM
Jabari Parker grabbed four rebounds in his Celtics debut.
Celtics
Jabari Parker 'pretty good' in unexpected role in first game with the Celtics April 18, 2021 | 12:33 PM
Brad Stevens confirmed that he is staying in Boston on Friday.
Brad Stevens
Indiana reportedly prepared $70 million offer for Brad Stevens, who didn't consider coaching job April 18, 2021 | 9:55 AM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) talk following an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Boston.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum and Steph Curry share 'mutual respect' following high-scoring performances April 18, 2021 | 9:15 AM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum bests Steph Curry, Celtics beat Warriors 119-114 April 18, 2021 | 7:25 AM
Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning Saturday.
MLB
Yankees lose 4th consecutive game, still have worst record in American League April 17, 2021 | 5:18 PM
Johnny Peirson, Boston Bruins player, circa 1948.
BRUINS
Former Bruins player, broadcaster, Johnny Peirson dies at age 95 April 17, 2021 | 3:30 PM