NFL.com mock draft has Patriots trading up for Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith

Smith, who set multiple SEC receiving records in 2020, would be an explosive, adaptable piece in the Patriots' improved passing attack.

Devonta Smith Patriots
DeVonta Smith runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game. –Chris O'Meara/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
April 20, 2021 | 11:33 AM

Most of the buzz about the Patriots’ draft day plans next week — the NFL Draft begins next Thursday night — surrounds what the team might do to secure a possible long-term option at quarterback.

Earlier Tuesday morning, reports came down of two new mock drafts predicting Bill Belichick’s squad would select a new signal-caller of the future. In one, ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay have New England trading up to the No. 7 overall pick to select Alabama’s Mac Jones, while Pro Football Focus’s Steve Palazzolo mocked North Dakota State’s Trey Lance to the Patriots at their own No. 15 overall pick.

Advertisement

Jones, in particular, has tripped experts’ radars as a possible Patriots pick for months, both because scouts see bits of Tom Brady in him and Belichick’s noted affinity for Nick Saban-coached players. In fact, New England has selected 10 players coached by Saban, at Alabama or elsewhere, since Belichick joined the Patriots in 2000.

But a new mock draft from NFL.com’s Peter Schrager makes you wonder if there might be another Crimson Tide player besides Jones that could end up a Patriot come next week.

Schrager’s latest prediction has New England trading up for Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith, moving up three spots to No. 12 overall, where the Philadelphia Eagles now sit, to get him.

“Everyone seems to think Philadelphia is looking to trade up into the top 10, but I believe the Eagles are a prime team to trade down, looking to squeeze out another first-round pick for next year — giving them potentially four in 2022 — or an additional second-rounder in 2021. New England gives up its second-round pick (No. 46) to move up three spots for the Heisman-winning, Nick Saban-endorsed star WR1,” Schrager writes.

It’s worth noting that Schrager’s scenario occurs only because all five top quarterbacks are gone within the first ten picks without the Patriots being able to secure one in a trade, leaving the team hoping to upgrade at other positions.

Advertisement

Smith would be quite the consolation prize.

The lanky but explosive Crimson Tide pass-catcher rampaged through college football the last two years to the tune of 185 catches for 3,112 yards and 37 touchdowns, setting SEC single-season and career receiving yards records last season along with several school records. His home run-hitting ability with the ball in his hands, polished route-running, and ability to play multiple receiver positions would likely appeal greatly to Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Furthermore, Smith would fit strangely closely to a hypothetical trade scenario Belichick described in his pre-draft press conference, and it would cost significantly less to acquire him than it would to trade into the top 10 for a quarterback.

While the Patriots do need to address their quarterback position in the draft, the odds remain long that they can do so in the first round. As such, adding Smith or teammate Jaylen Waddle, whom ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has called the best non-quarterback option for New England, to their already improved passing attack with a small trade-up could be the next best thing.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
NFL
Steelers sign coach Mike Tomlin to 3-year contract extension April 20, 2021 | 11:00 AM
Trey Lance Mock Draft
Patriots
Latest NFL mock drafts project differing paths but similar picks for the Patriots April 20, 2021 | 10:04 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
Patriots
This NFL draft could feature several trades. Here are some possibilities. April 20, 2021 | 9:35 AM
Steve and Ginni were there to celebrate as Veronica Burton helped Northwestern win the Big Ten title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
How Newton's Veronica Burton has helped Northwestern reach new heights April 20, 2021 | 8:07 AM
Jabari Parker impressed in his first two games with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Here's why Jabari Parker has 'been a fan' of the Celtics April 20, 2021 | 12:26 AM
The Celtics took on the Bulls on Monday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics' six-game winning streak is snapped by Bulls April 19, 2021 | 10:30 PM
Brad Stevens says he never received an offer from Indiana.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says he was never offered a package to become Indiana head coach April 19, 2021 | 7:02 PM
Cam Newton showed up for offseason workouts.
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton among Patriots players who reported for offseason workouts April 19, 2021 | 6:08 PM
Antron Pippen
Antron Pippen, Scottie Pippen's oldest son, dies at 33 April 19, 2021 | 4:47 PM
YANKEES
5-10 start has Yankees restless; Brian Cashman vows to stay course April 19, 2021 | 4:02 PM
Red Sox White Sox
Red Sox
First-inning barrage helps Red Sox earn series split in rout of White Sox April 19, 2021 | 3:12 PM
Jonathan Newton
NFL
Alex Smith retires after comeback from gruesome leg injury April 19, 2021 | 12:59 PM
Des Linden
BOSTON MARATHON
Des Linden announced she will run in the 2021 Boston Marathon April 19, 2021 | 12:20 PM
Kiké Hernández got the Red Sox offense going with a leadoff home run on Monday.
Red Sox
Kiké Hernández gets leadoff home run after video review in huge Red Sox first inning April 19, 2021 | 12:11 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the field for Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady expects to be ready for minicamp after knee surgery April 19, 2021 | 11:20 AM
Red Sox Alex Cora
Red Sox
Alex Cora says some Red Sox players and coaches will get vaccinated this week April 19, 2021 | 10:58 AM
Kyle Trask
Patriots
NFL insider predicts a quarterback the Patriots could draft outside the first round April 19, 2021 | 10:17 AM
Lionel Messi's Barcelona is among the 12 teams creating the Super League.
Sports News
Top European soccer teams agree to join breakaway league April 19, 2021 | 8:39 AM
Martín Pérez believes the Red Sox won't be too discouraged by losing a doubleheader on Sunday.
RED SOX
Why Martín Pérez believes Red Sox will bounce back after dropping doubleheader April 18, 2021 | 11:44 PM
The Celtics have a lengthy injury list for Monday's game.
CELTICS
Celtics injury list vs. Bulls includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker April 18, 2021 | 7:46 PM
Tom Wilson refused to respond to a question about his hit in Sunday's game.
BRUINS
'He's fine': Capitals' Tom Wilson wouldn't elaborate on controversial Sean Kuraly hit April 18, 2021 | 7:01 PM
The Bruins celebrate after defeating the Capitals.
Bruins
Three takeaways as the Bruins’ top-6 lead the way past Washington April 18, 2021 | 5:50 PM
Kike Hernadez heads back to the dugout after striking out in the fifth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox swept by White Sox in doubleheader April 18, 2021 | 4:49 PM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates one of his two goals in Sunday's win over the Capitals.
Bruins
Bruins win their fourth in a row, beat division-leading Capitals 6-3 April 18, 2021 | 3:33 PM
Boston MA 4/17/21 celtics0417 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) with his son, Jayson Tatum Jr during the post game television interview after they defeated the Golden State Warriors 119-114 at TD Garden. photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
JAYSON TATUM
Jayson Tatum gives heartfelt answer on why he enjoys having his son Deuce attend games April 18, 2021 | 2:38 PM
Mookie Betts celebrates after making a diving catch in the Dodgers win over the Padres.
MLB
Watch: Don Orsillo calls Mookie Betts' game-ending diving catch April 18, 2021 | 1:48 PM
Jabari Parker grabbed four rebounds in his Celtics debut.
Celtics
Jabari Parker 'pretty good' in unexpected role in first game with the Celtics April 18, 2021 | 12:33 PM
Brad Stevens confirmed that he is staying in Boston on Friday.
Brad Stevens
Indiana reportedly prepared $70 million offer for Brad Stevens, who didn't consider coaching job April 18, 2021 | 9:55 AM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) talk following an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Boston.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum and Steph Curry share 'mutual respect' following high-scoring performances April 18, 2021 | 9:15 AM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum bests Steph Curry, Celtics beat Warriors 119-114 April 18, 2021 | 7:25 AM