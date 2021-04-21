Julian Edelman to join ‘Inside the NFL’ as part of ViacomCBS deal

“I’m honored to join the iconic show."

Julian Edelman celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Eagles.
Julian Edelman is trading his Patriots jersey for a broadcasting suit. –Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By
Sports columnist
April 21, 2021 | 3:05 PM

A little more than a week after retiring from the NFL, Julian Edelman has revealed his new route.

The former Patriots receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion will be joining the cast of “Inside the NFL,’’ the long-running highlights show that will move over from Showtime to Paramount+ beginning this September.

Edelman also announced that his production company, Coast Productions, has reached an agreement with ViacomCBS to produce films and television programs. In 2019, Edelman produced a documentary on his own career, titled “100% Julian Edelman,” that aired on Showtime, a ViacomCBS brand.

“Growing up I had two dreams: to win a Super Bowl and to be Maverick from Top Gun. So far, only one of these dreams has come true,” said Edelman in a statement. “I’m honored to join the iconic show, “Inside The NFL,” and create original content with Coast Productions. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to chase down a different dream.”

The 34-year-old, who caught 620 passes in his 12-year Patriot career and rates as one of the most accomplished wide receivers in NFL postseason history, joins an “Inside the NFL’’ cast that includes host James Brown and former players Phil Simms and Brandon Marshall. Hall of Famers Michael Irvin and Ray Lewis also contribute to the show.

TOPICS: Patriots TV Media Julian Edelman

