Revisiting the Patriots’ four successful top-20 picks under Bill Belichick

All four of the Patriots' top-20 picks since 2000 have won a Super Bowl with the team.

Nate Solder Patriots
Nate Solder stands next to Robert and Jonathan Kraft in his introductory press conference after being drafted in 2011. –Winslow Townson/AP
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
April 21, 2021

Related Links

It says a lot that picking as high as No. 15 overall in the NFL Draft is such a disappointment for the New England Patriots.

After all, when you routinely win your conference, play in nine Super Bowls, and only miss the playoffs three times (with just two losing seasons) during the now 21-year tenure of Bill Belichick, high draft picks aren’t usually your lot. 

A massive revamping of the Patriots’ lineup over the offseason and the return of a few mainstays could help the Patriots ensure they won’t be picking this high again in the 2022 draft, but it would behoove them to make this one count after a few less-than-impact drafts by their standards in the last few years.

Advertisement

If you’re concerned about how well the Patriots will fare with the 15th pick given their recent first-round history, which includes drafting N’Keal Harry with their first pick in 2019, here’s some good news:

The Patriots have only had four top-20 picks during Belichick’s time in Foxborough, and he hit on all four of them, with each signing a second contract with the team and contributing to at least one Super Bowl title.

Here’s a recap of those draft picks and their Patriots careers.

Richard Seymour Patriots
Richard Seymour leaves the field after the New England Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 2008 AFC playoff game. —Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Richard Seymour, DE — 6th overall, 2001

Bill Belichick’s inaugural first-round pick with the Patriots remains the best he ever made, and that’s saying a lot considering some of the first-round talent the Patriots have brought in during his time.

A Hall-of-Fame finalist this year (and three-time finalist overall), Seymour was one of the linchpins of Belichick’s early championship defenses. In fact, the longtime Pats coach has called Seymour and dominant nose tackle Vince Wilfork the two best defensive linemen he’s ever coached

During eight seasons with New England, he started 105 of the 111 games he played, racking up 39 sacks and 64 tackles for loss. Touting his ability to play anywhere on the defensive line and even dominate on special teams, Belichick said the following of him in his letter to the Hall-of-Fame committee: “It is extremely uncommon to see a player of his size, at any position, be capable of doing so many things so well.”

Advertisement

As if the three Super Bowl rings he won in Foxborough weren’t enough, Seymour added five All-Pro selections (three First-Team), seven Pro Bowl nods, and a spot on the Hall-of-Fame All-2000s team

Even if Seymour never makes the Hall-of-Fame, he’ll go down as one of the best players in Patriots history and one of its biggest slam dunks in the draft outside of Tom Brady.

Ty Warren Patriots
Ty Warren (94) tries to bring down Miami’s Chad Pennington for a sack. —Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Ty Warren, DE — 13th overall pick, 2003

Warren holds a rare and rather pertinent distinction in Patriots lore: he’s one of the few players New England has ever traded up for in the first round of the NFL Draft during Bill Belichick’s tenure. The Patriots moved up one spot, swapping with the Chicago Bears, who were also looking for defensive linemen, to snag the former Texas A&M star.

Warren rewarded the Patriots immediately. He played in all 16 games as a rookie before becoming a fixture defensive end in his second year, starting all but one game over his next four seasons. He even earned First-Team All-Pro honors from the Pro Football Writers Association in 2007 and signed a five-year contract the same year, but injuries limited him his next three seasons and eventually led to his release in 2011.

Still, he was consistently known as one of the most underrated players at his position while in New England, racking up 20.5 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, and 41 quarterback hits during his time in Foxborough. He also helped the Patriots win two titles in 2003 and 2004 playing alongside Seymour and company.

Though this wasn’t necessarily a major trade or a particularly flashy selection, Warren made it worth the Patriots’ while.

Jerod Mayo Patriots
Jerod Mayo (51) warms up on the field before a game against the New Orleans Saints in 2013. —Steven Senne/AP

Jerod Mayo, LB — 10th overall, 2008

Advertisement

Before he became the Patriots linebackers coach back in 2019, he was, as Patriots fans will recall, quite a good linebacker himself in these parts. He also ended up being one of the more solid players in an underwhelming 2008 first round, with New England taking him 10th overall after trading back from the seventh overall pick.

Mayo played his entire eight-year NFL career in Foxborough and was a tackling machine when healthy, leading the Patriots in tackles in each of his first five seasons and even led the league in tackles once (2010).

He’s just the second Patriot ever (along with cornerback Michael Haynes in 1976) to win the AP’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award, making two Pro Bowls (2010, 2012) and one AP First-Team All-Pro (2010) in addition to winning a Super Bowl in 2014. 

It says a lot, too, that Belichick valued Mayo’s ability and knowledge so highly that he added him to his coaching staff a few years back, making him a gift that keeps on giving to the organization.

Nate Solder Patriots

Nate Solder during a game against the Miami Dolphins in 2014.

Nate Solder, OT — 17th overall, 2011

With longtime left tackle Matt Light nearing the end of his career, the Patriots nabbed the mountainous Solder in the first round of the 2011 draft. He even started at right tackle in New England’s Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants after injuries hampered normal starter Sebastian Vollmer.

Once Light retired, Solder jumped in and took over the left tackle spot from 2012 to 2017. Aside from an injury-shorted 2014-15 season, he never played less than 91 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, including being on the field for every snap in 2012. 

He protected Tom Brady’s blindside in three Super Bowls, winning two rings — even catching a touchdown pass in the title win over the Seattle Seahawks — before leaving the team after its Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, signing a four-year $62 million contract with the aforementioned Giants.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Toronto Blue Jays outfielders Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Jonathan Davis and Randal Grichuk, from left, celebrate after the Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-3 in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
RED SOX
With reshuffled lineup, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 6-3 at Fenway April 22, 2021 | 12:27 AM
Brad Stevens acknowledged how much still needs to be done after Derek Chauvin's conviction.
CELTICS
Here's what the Celtics said about Derek Chauvin's conviction April 21, 2021 | 10:17 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown settles lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault April 21, 2021 | 9:13 PM
Jayson Tatum talks to Evan Fournier often about what to expect from his COVID-19 recovery.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum has talked to Evan Fournier 'quite a bit' about COVID-19 recovery April 21, 2021 | 8:17 PM
Quarterback Justin Fields throws as part of a drill during an NFL Pro Day.
PATRIOTS
Justin Fields reportedly manages epilepsy, which has never affected football career April 21, 2021 | 6:37 PM
Jonathan Jones gifted his dad, Stacey, a car for his birthday.
PATRIOTS
Watch: Patriots' Jonathan Jones surprises his dad with a vintage car for his birthday April 21, 2021 | 4:31 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Alex Cora says Chris Sale looks 'really good' but won't set timetable for Red Sox return April 21, 2021 | 4:07 PM
Patriots defensive backs can now wear any jersey number up to No. 49.
NFL
NFL approves of expanded selection of jersey numbers for most players April 21, 2021 | 3:57 PM
Julian Edelman celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Eagles.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Julian Edelman to join 'Inside the NFL' as part of ViacomCBS deal April 21, 2021 | 3:05 PM
Corey Dillon
Patriots
Former Patriots executive recalled 'secret meeting' with Bill Belichick and Corey Dillon prior to 2004 trade April 21, 2021 | 2:54 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
NFL DRAFT
Mel Kiper: Patriots should 'be aggressive,' trade up in draft for quarterback April 21, 2021 | 2:35 PM
Sports Q
Who has been the Red Sox' most pleasant surprise so far? April 21, 2021 | 2:19 PM
Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019.
BILL BELICHICK
Seth Wickersham says Bill Belichick 'talked to' multiple teams in 2018 about vacant coaching jobs April 21, 2021 | 12:30 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Rob Ninkovich had to say about the Patriots potentially trading up to draft a quarterback April 21, 2021 | 10:02 AM
John Powell
SUPER LEAGUE
John Henry apologizes to Liverpool fans after Super League disaster April 21, 2021 | 8:56 AM
Eduardo Rodriguez made his first start at Fenway Park in 19 months.
RED SOX
Eduardo Rodriguez claims win in his return to Fenway Park April 21, 2021 | 12:40 AM
Brad Marchand skates up ice during the first period.
Bruins
Three takeaways as Tuukka Rask backstops the coasting Bruins past Buffalo April 20, 2021 | 11:51 PM
The Boston Celtics released a statement in the wake of Derek Chauvin's murder conviction.
Teams react
Celtics, Patriots release team statements after Derek Chauvin is found guilty April 20, 2021 | 10:36 PM
Tuukka Rask makes a save during the third period.
Bruins
Rask, Bruins blank Sabres 2-0 for 5th consecutive victory April 20, 2021 | 9:41 PM
Could the Celtics secure the No. 4 seed?
CELTiCS
Here's how the Celtics' schedule stacks up in race for No. 4 seed April 20, 2021 | 9:06 PM
Atlanta, GA - 2/01/2019 - 98.5 sports hub radio co host Tony Massarotti. Super Bowl LIII Media Row. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 02Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.2998834641.
CHAD FINN
98.5 The Sports Hub takes top spot in winter radio ratings, WEEI finishes in fifth April 20, 2021 | 4:26 PM
Benjamin Watson Patriots
Race
Former Patriot Benjamin Watson re-releases 'Under Our Skin' as trial for George Floyd's killer ends April 20, 2021 | 3:27 PM
Jayson Tatum will miss Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
ATHLETES & COVID-19
Slowed and sidelined, some athletes struggle to return from 'long haul' covid April 20, 2021 | 3:03 PM
SUPER LEAGUE
Super League collapses after the 6 English clubs withdraw April 20, 2021 | 2:43 PM
Devonta Smith Patriots
Patriots
NFL.com mock draft has Patriots trading up for Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith April 20, 2021 | 11:33 AM
NFL
Steelers sign coach Mike Tomlin to 3-year contract extension April 20, 2021 | 11:00 AM
Trey Lance Mock Draft
Patriots
Latest NFL mock drafts project differing paths but similar picks for the Patriots April 20, 2021 | 10:04 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
Patriots
This NFL draft could feature several trades. Here are some possibilities. April 20, 2021 | 9:35 AM
Steve and Ginni were there to celebrate as Veronica Burton helped Northwestern win the Big Ten title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
How Newton's Veronica Burton has helped Northwestern reach new heights April 20, 2021 | 8:07 AM
Jabari Parker impressed in his first two games with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Here's why Jabari Parker has 'been a fan' of the Celtics April 20, 2021 | 12:26 AM