Watch: Patriots’ Jonathan Jones surprises his dad with a vintage car for his birthday

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones had one gift in mind for his father Stacey’s birthday.

Jones and his dad share a passion for vintage cars, and there’s one specific car that Jones knew his father always wanted: a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible 442.

In a video for the Patriots, Jones revealed that he was gifting his father his dream car for his birthday.

“‘Bout to surprise him with his favorite car,” Jones said. “Hope he’s ready. If he don’t cry, we gonna take it back. That’s the deal.

“I hope he’s excited. He’s done too much for me. He deserves this thing and more, so hopefully, we make his day today.”

Jones’s hope came to fruition. Moments later, he wheeled the car out of his garage for his dad, who was all smiles and laughter as he watched his son pull out the car.

“Oh man!” Stacey said. “Nah! Oh man!”

Jones and his dad shared a hug for a moment afterward.

“Thank you, son,” Stacey said.

“That’s yours,” Jones replied.

“That’s my dream ride,” Stacey said as he was choking up. “Yeah, that’s my dream ride.”

“You didn’t have to man,” Stacey later said. “I love you.”

Jones isn’t the first Patriot to gift a parent with a car in recent years. Running back Damien Harris gifted his mom, Lynn, a car for her birthday last July and linebacker Chase Winovich bought his mom a car during his rookie season in 2019.

Jones, who joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016, signed a three-year, $21 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2019 season, keeping him under contract until 2024. He recorded two interceptions this past season.