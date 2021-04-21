Morning sports update: Rob Ninkovich thinks the Patriots should ‘move up’ to draft a quarterback

"If they do not address the quarterback issue, they're going to have another tough year."

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick during the 2020 season. –Elise Amendola/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 21, 2021 | 10:02 AM

The sports world reacted to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted on Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for the killing of George Floyd.

New England teams, including the Celtics and Patriots, released statements in response to the verdict.

In international news, the proposed Super League (originally composed of 12 of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs) collapsed mere days after it was first announced amid strong opposition from fans, players, and other figures in the game.

In local sports news from Tuesday, the Red Sox defeated the Blue Jays 4-2, and the Bruins won against the Sabres, 2-0.

Advertisement

Rob Ninkovich on the Patriots’ draft strategy: With the NFL draft set to get underway on April 29, speculation continues as to what the Patriots will do. Holding the 15th overall pick, New England may need to trade up if the goal is to pick one of the quarterbacks projected to go in the first round.

Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich, now an ESPN analyst, shared his thoughts during a “Get Up!” segment on Wednesday morning when asked what he thinks Bill Belichick should do.

“I think he should move up,” Ninkovich said of New England’s draft strategy. “I think they should go up in the draft, go get a quarterback.”

While the Patriots re-signed 2020 starter Cam Newton earlier in the offseason, the contract is for one year. And in Ninkovich’s view, the 31-year-old Newton isn’t the long-term answer in attempting to replace Tom Brady.

“They need to get a quarterback,” Ninkovich added. “If they do not address the quarterback issue, they’re going to have another tough year. They’re going to be average if they go with Cam Newton.

“I expect them to move up. It’s been an unprecedented, weird offseason for [Belichick] anyway. We’ve never seen the Patriots go out and spend the money that they have in free agency. And if they don’t get a quarterback, they’re not answering any of the questions of their future at that position.”

Advertisement

Trivia: Rob Ninkovich was drafted by the Saints in 2006 with the 135th overall pick (the second pick in the fifth round). What six-time Bills Pro Bowler was drafted one pick ahead of that?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: A defensive lineman, he retired following the 2018 season.

More from Boston.com:

John Henry’s message to Liverpool fans after the collapse of the Super League: The Liverpool principal owner (who is also the owner of Boston Globe Media Partners, including Boston.com) apologized, saying that “I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days.”

Northeastern slugger Jared Dupere hit “an absolute bomb” in the Huskies win on Tuesday: Dupere’s home run only added to a dominant 12-5 Northeastern win over Merrimack on Tuesday.

On this day: In 2002, the Patriots traded quarterback Drew Bledsoe to the Bills.

Drew Bledsoe Boston Globe 2002 trade Bills

Daily highlight: Brewers outfielder Billy McKinney made a tremendous catch to prevent multiple runs from scoring in a 6-0 Milwaukee win over the Padres on Tuesday.

Trivia answer: Kyle Williams

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
John Powell
SUPER LEAGUE
John Henry apologizes to Liverpool fans after Super League disaster April 21, 2021 | 8:56 AM
Eduardo Rodriguez made his first start at Fenway Park in 19 months.
RED SOX
Eduardo Rodriguez claims win in his return to Fenway Park April 21, 2021 | 12:40 AM
Brad Marchand skates up ice during the first period.
Bruins
Three takeaways as Tuukka Rask backstops the coasting Bruins past Buffalo April 20, 2021 | 11:51 PM
The Boston Celtics released a statement in the wake of Derek Chauvin's murder conviction.
Teams react
Celtics, Patriots release team statements after Derek Chauvin is found guilty April 20, 2021 | 10:36 PM
Tuukka Rask makes a save during the third period.
Bruins
Rask, Bruins blank Sabres 2-0 for 5th consecutive victory April 20, 2021 | 9:41 PM
Could the Celtics secure the No. 4 seed?
CELTiCS
Here's how the Celtics' schedule stacks up in race for No. 4 seed April 20, 2021 | 9:06 PM
Atlanta, GA - 2/01/2019 - 98.5 sports hub radio co host Tony Massarotti. Super Bowl LIII Media Row. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 02Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.2998834641.
CHAD FINN
98.5 The Sports Hub takes top spot in winter radio ratings, WEEI finishes in fifth April 20, 2021 | 4:26 PM
Benjamin Watson Patriots
Race
Former Patriot Benjamin Watson re-releases 'Under Our Skin' as trial for George Floyd's killer ends April 20, 2021 | 3:27 PM
Jayson Tatum will miss Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
ATHLETES & COVID-19
Slowed and sidelined, some athletes struggle to return from 'long haul' covid April 20, 2021 | 3:03 PM
SUPER LEAGUE
Super League collapses after the 6 English clubs withdraw April 20, 2021 | 2:43 PM
Devonta Smith Patriots
Patriots
NFL.com mock draft has Patriots trading up for Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith April 20, 2021 | 11:33 AM
NFL
Steelers sign coach Mike Tomlin to 3-year contract extension April 20, 2021 | 11:00 AM
Trey Lance Mock Draft
Patriots
Latest NFL mock drafts project differing paths but similar picks for the Patriots April 20, 2021 | 10:04 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
Patriots
This NFL draft could feature several trades. Here are some possibilities. April 20, 2021 | 9:35 AM
Steve and Ginni were there to celebrate as Veronica Burton helped Northwestern win the Big Ten title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
How Newton's Veronica Burton has helped Northwestern reach new heights April 20, 2021 | 8:07 AM
Jabari Parker impressed in his first two games with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Here's why Jabari Parker has 'been a fan' of the Celtics April 20, 2021 | 12:26 AM
The Celtics took on the Bulls on Monday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics' six-game winning streak is snapped by Bulls April 19, 2021 | 10:30 PM
Brad Stevens says he never received an offer from Indiana.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says he was never offered a package to become Indiana head coach April 19, 2021 | 7:02 PM
Cam Newton showed up for offseason workouts.
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton among Patriots players who reported for offseason workouts April 19, 2021 | 6:08 PM
Antron Pippen
Antron Pippen, Scottie Pippen's oldest son, dies at 33 April 19, 2021 | 4:47 PM
YANKEES
5-10 start has Yankees restless; Brian Cashman vows to stay course April 19, 2021 | 4:02 PM
Red Sox White Sox
Red Sox
First-inning barrage helps Red Sox earn series split in rout of White Sox April 19, 2021 | 3:12 PM
Jonathan Newton
NFL
Alex Smith retires after comeback from gruesome leg injury April 19, 2021 | 12:59 PM
Des Linden
BOSTON MARATHON
Des Linden announced she will run in the 2021 Boston Marathon April 19, 2021 | 12:20 PM
Kiké Hernández got the Red Sox offense going with a leadoff home run on Monday.
Red Sox
Kiké Hernández gets leadoff home run after video review in huge Red Sox first inning April 19, 2021 | 12:11 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the field for Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady expects to be ready for minicamp after knee surgery April 19, 2021 | 11:20 AM
Red Sox Alex Cora
Red Sox
Alex Cora says some Red Sox players and coaches will get vaccinated this week April 19, 2021 | 10:58 AM
Kyle Trask
Patriots
NFL insider predicts a quarterback the Patriots could draft outside the first round April 19, 2021 | 10:17 AM
Lionel Messi's Barcelona is among the 12 teams creating the Super League.
Sports News
Top European soccer teams agree to join breakaway league April 19, 2021 | 8:39 AM
Martín Pérez believes the Red Sox won't be too discouraged by losing a doubleheader on Sunday.
RED SOX
Why Martín Pérez believes Red Sox will bounce back after dropping doubleheader April 18, 2021 | 11:44 PM