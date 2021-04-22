Patriots reportedly showed interest in Alex Smith prior to his retirement

Prior to announcing his retirement from football on Monday, Alex Smith says that teams showed interest in signing him. And one of those teams was the Patriots.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated‘s Greg Bishop, Smith revealed that several teams showed interest in him and the Jaguars even offered him a contract in the weeks leading up to his retirement.

“The Texans wanted him too, but their quarterback situation remains in flux,” Bishop wrote on what Smith told him. “Smith also heard from the Patriots, Eagles and Colts. But everyone had questions, conditions. He realized that only one path remained to leave football on his terms.”

Despite potentially having multiple options to play in the 2021 season, Smith decided that last season, in which he returned from a gruesome leg injury that nearly killed him, was the right way to end his football career.

“All those months searching for a perfect football ending had borne an unexpected discovery: He already had one,” Bishop wrote. “Everyone from [Joe] Theismann to [Robin] West said the comeback player of the year award should be named after Alex Smith.”

As Bishop mentioned, Smith won the AP Comeback Player of the Year last season for his return from a compound tibia and fibula injury he suffered during a game in 2018. After a slow start to the season, the Washington Football Team made Smith its starting quarterback. Smith went 5-1 in his six starts, helping Washington win the NFC East. However, he didn’t play in the team’s playoff game against the Buccaneers due to a bone bruise in his right leg.

Smith, who threw six touchdowns to eight interceptions in eight games, was released by Washington in March.

As for the Patriots, they re-signed Cam Newton in March but haven’t added a new quarterback this offseason. Prior to the start of free agency, it was reported that New England wasn’t “enamored” with the quarterbacks on the free-agent market.

If the Patriots are searching for a quarterback, their next chance to add one will be in the NFL Draft later in April. They currently hold the No. 15 pick, but several draft experts are predicting them to trade up for a quarterback. They’ve also been rumored to show continued interest in 49ers quarterback and former Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo.