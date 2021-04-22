Morning sports update: Louis Riddick predicts Trey Lance could be the quarterback the Patriots trade up to draft

"That's the guy a team like New England will target, and it is going to get real interesting."

Trey Lance Mock Draft
North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance in 2020. –AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 22, 2021 | 10:25 AM

The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays on Wednesday, 6-3. Boston will play the Mariners to Fenway Park this evening at 7:10 p.m.

The Bruins and Celtics both play at 7 p.m. today. The Bruins face the Sabres in Buffalo, while the Celtics host the Suns at TD Garden.

The Patriots and Trey Lance: Of the projected top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance might have the highest ceiling in terms of potential.

While he only played in 19 games during the entirety of his college career, NFL analysts have praised his ability (comparing him to former No. 1 pick Andrew Luck).

Advertisement

Lance’s draft projections have varied, but ESPN’s Louis Riddick thinks that the 2019 Walter Payton Award winner might be the quarterback that teams begin to trade up to get when the 2021 draft begins on April 29.

Specifically, as Riddick pointed out during an ESPN segment on Thursday, it will hinge on what the Falcons do with the No. 4 pick.

“The fourth pick obviously everyone knows is where it all starts,” said Riddick. “If Atlanta doesn’t take a quarterback, then I think right away teams are going to get on the phone. Teams are going to say, ‘What is the point that we have to get to?'”

Riddick, who correctly predicted that the Patriots would be aggressive in free agency, thinks Bill Belichick will be active in trying to move up in the first round to pick a quarterback.

“New England gets [on the phone] I think for sure,” Riddick explained. “If Mac Jones goes at three like everyone expects, I think personally the guy who people will start moving up for and trying to get — a team like New England in particular — in my opinion, is going to be Trey Lance. I think that’s the guy people are going to target. That’s the guy a team like New England will target, and it is going to get real interesting. Because then the eight spot with Carolina, it does become a point where they’re trying to [trade] to because no one knows what Denver will do at nine.”

Advertisement

The Patriots currently hold the 15th overall selection, one of 10 picks New England has heading into the draft.

Trivia: The last time the Patriots picked 15th in the draft, it was a quarterback. Name that player.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Seven future Hall of Fame players (including three quarterbacks) were taken in the first round of the draft that year.

More from Boston.com:

Discussing the possible future for Jimmy Garoppolo:

Joel Embiid came extremely close to hitting a ridiculous full-court shot and forcing overtime:

On this day: In 2007, the Red Sox hit four consecutive home runs off of Yankees pitcher Chase Wright in a 7-6 win over New York.

Daily highlight: Lindsey Horan nailed a free-kick as the Portland Thorns defeated OL Reign on Wednesday, 2-0.

Trivia answer: Tony Eason

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Toronto Blue Jays outfielders Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Jonathan Davis and Randal Grichuk, from left, celebrate after the Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-3 in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
RED SOX
Blue Jays shake up lineup, beat Red Sox 6-3 at Fenway April 22, 2021 | 12:27 AM
Brad Stevens acknowledged how much still needs to be done after Derek Chauvin's conviction.
CELTICS
Here's what the Celtics said about Derek Chauvin's conviction April 21, 2021 | 10:17 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown settles lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault April 21, 2021 | 9:13 PM
Jayson Tatum talks to Evan Fournier often about what to expect from his COVID-19 recovery.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum has talked to Evan Fournier 'quite a bit' about COVID-19 recovery April 21, 2021 | 8:17 PM
Quarterback Justin Fields throws as part of a drill during an NFL Pro Day.
PATRIOTS
Justin Fields reportedly manages epilepsy, which has never affected football career April 21, 2021 | 6:37 PM
Jonathan Jones gifted his dad, Stacey, a car for his birthday.
PATRIOTS
Watch: Patriots' Jonathan Jones surprises his dad with a vintage car for his birthday April 21, 2021 | 4:31 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Alex Cora says Chris Sale looks 'really good' but won't set timetable for Red Sox return April 21, 2021 | 4:07 PM
Patriots defensive backs can now wear any jersey number up to No. 49.
NFL
NFL approves of expanded selection of jersey numbers for most players April 21, 2021 | 3:57 PM
Julian Edelman celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Eagles.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Julian Edelman to join 'Inside the NFL' as part of ViacomCBS deal April 21, 2021 | 3:05 PM
Corey Dillon
Patriots
Former Patriots executive recalled 'secret meeting' with Bill Belichick and Corey Dillon prior to 2004 trade April 21, 2021 | 2:54 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
NFL DRAFT
Mel Kiper: Patriots should 'be aggressive,' trade up in draft for quarterback April 21, 2021 | 2:35 PM
Sports Q
Who has been the Red Sox' most pleasant surprise so far? April 21, 2021 | 2:19 PM
Nate Solder Patriots
Patriots
Revisiting the Patriots' four successful top-20 picks under Bill Belichick April 21, 2021 | 1:19 PM
Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019.
BILL BELICHICK
Seth Wickersham says Bill Belichick 'talked to' multiple teams in 2018 about vacant coaching jobs April 21, 2021 | 12:30 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Rob Ninkovich had to say about the Patriots potentially trading up to draft a quarterback April 21, 2021 | 10:02 AM
John Powell
SUPER LEAGUE
John Henry apologizes to Liverpool fans after Super League disaster April 21, 2021 | 8:56 AM
Eduardo Rodriguez made his first start at Fenway Park in 19 months.
RED SOX
Eduardo Rodriguez claims win in his return to Fenway Park April 21, 2021 | 12:40 AM
Brad Marchand skates up ice during the first period.
Bruins
Three takeaways as Tuukka Rask backstops the coasting Bruins past Buffalo April 20, 2021 | 11:51 PM
The Boston Celtics released a statement in the wake of Derek Chauvin's murder conviction.
Teams react
Celtics, Patriots release team statements after Derek Chauvin is found guilty April 20, 2021 | 10:36 PM
Tuukka Rask makes a save during the third period.
Bruins
Rask, Bruins blank Sabres 2-0 for 5th consecutive victory April 20, 2021 | 9:41 PM
Could the Celtics secure the No. 4 seed?
CELTiCS
Here's how the Celtics' schedule stacks up in race for No. 4 seed April 20, 2021 | 9:06 PM
Atlanta, GA - 2/01/2019 - 98.5 sports hub radio co host Tony Massarotti. Super Bowl LIII Media Row. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 02Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.2998834641.
CHAD FINN
98.5 The Sports Hub takes top spot in winter radio ratings, WEEI finishes in fifth April 20, 2021 | 4:26 PM
Benjamin Watson Patriots
Race
Former Patriot Benjamin Watson re-releases 'Under Our Skin' as trial for George Floyd's killer ends April 20, 2021 | 3:27 PM
Jayson Tatum will miss Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
ATHLETES & COVID-19
Slowed and sidelined, some athletes struggle to return from 'long haul' covid April 20, 2021 | 3:03 PM
SUPER LEAGUE
Super League collapses after the 6 English clubs withdraw April 20, 2021 | 2:43 PM
Devonta Smith Patriots
Patriots
NFL.com mock draft has Patriots trading up for Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith April 20, 2021 | 11:33 AM
NFL
Steelers sign coach Mike Tomlin to 3-year contract extension April 20, 2021 | 11:00 AM
Trey Lance Mock Draft
Patriots
Latest NFL mock drafts project differing paths but similar picks for the Patriots April 20, 2021 | 10:04 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
Patriots
This NFL draft could feature several trades. Here are some possibilities. April 20, 2021 | 9:35 AM
Steve and Ginni were there to celebrate as Veronica Burton helped Northwestern win the Big Ten title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
How Newton's Veronica Burton has helped Northwestern reach new heights April 20, 2021 | 8:07 AM