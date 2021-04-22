Morning sports update: Louis Riddick predicts Trey Lance could be the quarterback the Patriots trade up to draft

The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays on Wednesday, 6-3. Boston will play the Mariners to Fenway Park this evening at 7:10 p.m.

The Bruins and Celtics both play at 7 p.m. today. The Bruins face the Sabres in Buffalo, while the Celtics host the Suns at TD Garden.

The Patriots and Trey Lance: Of the projected top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance might have the highest ceiling in terms of potential.

While he only played in 19 games during the entirety of his college career, NFL analysts have praised his ability (comparing him to former No. 1 pick Andrew Luck).

Lance’s draft projections have varied, but ESPN’s Louis Riddick thinks that the 2019 Walter Payton Award winner might be the quarterback that teams begin to trade up to get when the 2021 draft begins on April 29.

Specifically, as Riddick pointed out during an ESPN segment on Thursday, it will hinge on what the Falcons do with the No. 4 pick.

“The fourth pick obviously everyone knows is where it all starts,” said Riddick. “If Atlanta doesn’t take a quarterback, then I think right away teams are going to get on the phone. Teams are going to say, ‘What is the point that we have to get to?'”

Riddick, who correctly predicted that the Patriots would be aggressive in free agency, thinks Bill Belichick will be active in trying to move up in the first round to pick a quarterback.

“New England gets [on the phone] I think for sure,” Riddick explained. “If Mac Jones goes at three like everyone expects, I think personally the guy who people will start moving up for and trying to get — a team like New England in particular — in my opinion, is going to be Trey Lance. I think that’s the guy people are going to target. That’s the guy a team like New England will target, and it is going to get real interesting. Because then the eight spot with Carolina, it does become a point where they’re trying to [trade] to because no one knows what Denver will do at nine.”

The Patriots currently hold the 15th overall selection, one of 10 picks New England has heading into the draft.

Trivia: The last time the Patriots picked 15th in the draft, it was a quarterback. Name that player.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Seven future Hall of Fame players (including three quarterbacks) were taken in the first round of the draft that year.

Joel Embiid came extremely close to hitting a ridiculous full-court shot and forcing overtime:

Joel Embiid was THIS CLOSE to sending it to OT in incredible fashion. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gw6eFGiml8 — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2021

On this day: In 2007, the Red Sox hit four consecutive home runs off of Yankees pitcher Chase Wright in a 7-6 win over New York.

Back-to-back-to-back-to-back! OTD in 2007, this happened. pic.twitter.com/LlchRLmIf4 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 22, 2020

Daily highlight: Lindsey Horan nailed a free-kick as the Portland Thorns defeated OL Reign on Wednesday, 2-0.

What a strike from Lindsey Horan 🎯@ThornsFC have the lead! pic.twitter.com/W5MNg7IiPm — CBS Sports Soccer (@CBSSportsSoccer) April 22, 2021

Trivia answer: Tony Eason