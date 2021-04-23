Patriots reportedly ‘doing a lot of homework’ on quarterback prospect Kyle Trask

With the NFL Draft now less than a week away, teams across the league are making final preparations on players that will likely play a major role in shaping their future.

The Patriots are seemingly doing their part, and one player they might be taking a deeper look at is Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. On the “Move The Sticks” podcast, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said there’s “a little buzz in league circles that the Patriots are doing a lot of homework on Kyle Trask.”

While several draft analysts have predicted the Patriots to select a quarterback in the first round, Trask has been projected to be a second or third-round pick by most analysts. ESPN ranks Trask as the seventh-best quarterback prospect in this year’s draft, behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin FIelds, Mac Jones, and Kellen Mond.

It’s also reasonable to think that Trask could end up in New England, too. Outside of their obvious need for a quarterback, the Patriots sent offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to scout Trask at his pro day in March.

Trask put up a really good season with the Gators in 2020, throwing for 42,383 yards and 43 touchdowns en route to being named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

While Trask was one of the best quarterbacks in college football this past season, there are a lot of questions as to whether or not he can be as good in the NFL. Scouts have criticized Trask for poor footwork and mobility. Trask rushed for just 50 yards this past season, and NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein cites his inability to extend plays as a concern. Zierlein compares Trask to former Buccaneers quarterback Brad Johnson.

In addition to attending Trask’s pro day, McDaniels has notably attended the pro days for Fields and Jones. McDaniels has also reportedly been in contact with Mond.