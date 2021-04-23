Patriots reportedly ‘doing a lot of homework’ on quarterback prospect Kyle Trask

Trask is rated as a mid-round pick in the draft.

Kyle Trask
Kyle Trask could be a Patriot come draft time. –AP Photo/Ron Jenkins
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
April 23, 2021

With the NFL Draft now less than a week away, teams across the league are making final preparations on players that will likely play a major role in shaping their future.

The Patriots are seemingly doing their part, and one player they might be taking a deeper look at is Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. On the “Move The Sticks” podcast, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said there’s “a little buzz in league circles that the Patriots are doing a lot of homework on Kyle Trask.”

While several draft analysts have predicted the Patriots to select a quarterback in the first round, Trask has been projected to be a second or third-round pick by most analysts. ESPN ranks Trask as the seventh-best quarterback prospect in this year’s draft, behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin FIelds, Mac Jones, and  Kellen Mond.

Advertisement

It’s also reasonable to think that Trask could end up in New England, too. Outside of their obvious need for a quarterback, the Patriots sent offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to scout Trask at his pro day in March.

Trask put up a really good season with the Gators in 2020, throwing for 42,383 yards and 43 touchdowns en route to being named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

While Trask was one of the best quarterbacks in college football this past season, there are a lot of questions as to whether or not he can be as good in the NFL. Scouts have criticized Trask for poor footwork and mobility. Trask rushed for just 50 yards this past season, and NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein cites his inability to extend plays as a concern. Zierlein compares Trask to former Buccaneers quarterback Brad Johnson.

In addition to attending Trask’s pro day, McDaniels has notably attended the pro days for Fields and Jones. McDaniels has also reportedly been in contact with Mond.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Evan Fournier struggled in his debut.
Celtics
Evan Fournier returns from health and safety protocols to face Nets April 23, 2021 | 6:39 PM
Richard Sherman
NFL DRAFT
Richard Sherman claims the Patriots almost drafted him in 2011 April 23, 2021 | 5:34 PM
Bill Belichick didn't say if Cam Newton will play against the Broncos.
Patriots
Quarterback still in spotlight for Patriots entering draft April 23, 2021 | 4:40 PM
Bill Belichick Patriots
BILL BELICHICK
Like Tom Brady, Bill Belichick apparently 'hates' new NFL jersey rules April 23, 2021 | 3:33 PM
Kemba Walker drives against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton Thursday night.
Celtics
Kemba Walker finding his footing at the perfect time for Celtics April 23, 2021 | 3:25 PM
Trey Lance Patriots
NFL Draft
NFL Draft expert: 'Heck yes' Trey Lance would be a good fit for the Patriots April 23, 2021 | 10:35 AM
Terrence Clarke
Terrence Clarke
Celtics players paid tribute to Terrence Clarke April 23, 2021 | 10:14 AM
Christian Vazquez kneels at home plate as Seattle's Mitch Haniger (17) celebrates his three-run home run during the 10th inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Mariners 7-3 despite giving up just 3 hits April 22, 2021 | 11:25 PM
David Pastrnak celebrates his goal with Brad Marchand during the third period.
Bruins
Pastrnak has goal, 2 assists in Bruins' 5-1 win over Sabres April 22, 2021 | 10:12 PM
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke in a March 11 game against Mississippi State.
TERRENCE CLARKE
Terrence Clarke, Boston native and former Kentucky basketball player, dead at 19 after car accident April 22, 2021 | 9:52 PM
Kemba Walker scores with pressure from the Suns Deandre Ayton during the third quarter.
Celtics
Kemba Walker ties season high with 32 points, Celtics beat Suns April 22, 2021 | 9:49 PM
Evan Fournier could return this weekend.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens 'hopeful' Evan Fournier could return to Celtics' lineup this weekend April 22, 2021 | 6:56 PM
Larnel Coleman NFL Draft
NFL Draft
NFL Draft analyst highlights two Massachusetts prospects as top NFL Draft 'sleepers' April 22, 2021 | 3:40 PM
Red Sox leadoff hitter Kiké Hernández celebrated his home run with a laundry cart dugout ride.
CHAD FINN
Nine thoughts on the first-place Red Sox nearly 20 games into the season April 22, 2021 | 2:34 PM
Andrew Ference Bruins
Bruins
Andrew Ference says Bruins fans sent him money after infamous Habs goal 10 years ago April 22, 2021 | 1:42 PM
Tom Brady NFL rule change
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is not a fan of a new NFL rule April 22, 2021 | 1:33 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
What Danny Ainge had to say about where the Celtics are in getting the COVID-19 vaccine April 22, 2021 | 1:11 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, March 7, 2021 file photo, Joan Laporta celebrates his victory after elections at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona president Joan Laporta maintained his support for the Super League on Thursday April 22, 2021, despite the quick exit of 10 of the 12 founding clubs in the breakaway competition. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)
Super League
'It is absolutely necessary': Barcelona maintains support of Super League despite backlash April 22, 2021 | 12:40 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Alex Cora
Alex Cora tells story of how the Red Sox almost used him as a pitcher April 22, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Alex Smith said that he received interest from the Patriots, among other teams, before announcing his retirement.
Alex Smith
Patriots reportedly showed interest in Alex Smith prior to his retirement April 22, 2021 | 11:50 AM
Justin Fields Patriots
Patriots
Draft expert cites Jimmy Garoppolo pick as reason Patriots could trade up for quarterback April 22, 2021 | 10:44 AM
Trey Lance Mock Draft
NFL DRAFT
NFL analyst predicts which quarterback the Patriots might trade up to draft April 22, 2021 | 10:25 AM
Toronto Blue Jays outfielders Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Jonathan Davis and Randal Grichuk, from left, celebrate after the Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-3 in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
RED SOX
Blue Jays shake up lineup, beat Red Sox 6-3 at Fenway April 22, 2021 | 12:27 AM
Brad Stevens acknowledged how much still needs to be done after Derek Chauvin's conviction.
CELTICS
Here's what the Celtics said about Derek Chauvin's conviction April 21, 2021 | 10:17 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown settles lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault April 21, 2021 | 9:13 PM
Jayson Tatum talks to Evan Fournier often about what to expect from his COVID-19 recovery.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum has talked to Evan Fournier 'quite a bit' about COVID-19 recovery April 21, 2021 | 8:17 PM
Quarterback Justin Fields throws as part of a drill during an NFL Pro Day.
PATRIOTS
Justin Fields reportedly manages epilepsy, which has never affected football career April 21, 2021 | 6:37 PM
Jonathan Jones gifted his dad, Stacey, a car for his birthday.
PATRIOTS
Watch: Patriots' Jonathan Jones surprises his dad with a vintage car for his birthday April 21, 2021 | 4:31 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Alex Cora says Chris Sale looks 'really good' but won't set timetable for Red Sox return April 21, 2021 | 4:07 PM
Patriots defensive backs can now wear any jersey number up to No. 49.
NFL
NFL approves of expanded selection of jersey numbers for most players April 21, 2021 | 3:57 PM