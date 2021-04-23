Quarterback still in spotlight for Patriots entering draft

The Patriots re-signed Cam Newton but haven't brought in a new quarterback this offseason.

Bill Belichick didn't say if Cam Newton will play against the Broncos.
Bill Belichick gave Cam Newton the starting quarterback job in 2020. Will he give it to a rookie draft pick in 2021? –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER,
AP
April 23, 2021 | 4:40 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Four seasons ago, Patriots coach Bill Belichick entered training camp feeling like he had “the best quarterback situation in the league.”

Tom Brady was his starter. He had a likely successor in Jimmy Garoppolo developing nicely behind the future Hall of Famer. He even had a capable third option in Jacoby Brissett, who had proven himself the previous season when he stepped in to start two games while Brady was serving his four-game “Deflategate” suspension.

Then, just like that, it was gone.

Belichick traded Brissett to the Colts at the end of training camp in 2017 and the next month shipped Garoppolo to the 49ers for a second-round draft pick.

Advertisement

“It’s just not sustainable given the way that things are set up,” Belichick said of breaking up the trio at the time.

Four seasons later, the Patriots’ quarterback situation is squarely back in the spotlight.

It’s been a year since Brady departed in free agency to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As he gears up to defend the Super Bowl title he won this past season, his former team enters the draft still looking to figure out his long-term replacement.

The Patriots spent big and filled several holes during the first wave of free agency. The flurry of moves did include re-signing quarterback Cam Newton after he led New England to a 7-9 record in 2020. New England missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

But the one-year, $1.5 million base contract Newton inked is a clear indication the Patriots are still hunting for a franchise QB.

To no one’s surprise, Belichick is remaining coy about his draft plans.

“Honestly, I’m not that concerned what the general trends and all that are,” he said. “Just trying to help our team and find the best methods we can to make our team as competitive as we can, whatever that entails, and there’s certainly a lot of chapters in that book, a lot of different ways to do it.”

ON THE CLOCK

Advertisement

The Patriots hold 10 picks, including the 15th overall. So if he chooses, Belichick has plenty of assets to potentially trade up and go after a highly rated member of this year’s quarterback class such as Alabama’s Mac Jones or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

Team owner Robert Kraft said recently the spending spree this offseason wasn’t about Brady earning a seventh Super Bowl ring elsewhere as much as the Patriots seizing an opportunity to improve. That focus must extend to the draft as well, he said.

“In the end, if you want to have a good, consistent winning football team, you can’t do it in free agency,” Kraft said. “You have to do it through the draft because that’s when you’re able to get people of great talent, whether it’s Willie McGinest or Tom Brady, you get them at a price where you can build the team and be competitive.”

HISTORY LESSON

Belichick has drafted 10 quarterbacks since selecting Brady 199th overall in 2000. Of those 10 picks, Garoppolo was highest chosen, taken in the second round and 62nd overall in 2014.

So the idea of the Patriots coach even potentially using a first-round pick on the position naturally has drawn intrigue.

Belichick called the quarterback crop “an interesting group,” but he isn’t tipping his hand about what it would take for him to trade up into the top five where the top prospects are expected to be chosen.

“A lot of it is fluid but there are certainly those scenarios that are worth going through as exercises to think about and to kind of prepare,” he said. “I’d say, more often than not, the ones that you go through don’t happen. It’s usually something a little bit different. But, you never know.”

OTHER TARGETS

Advertisement

The Patriots have already addressed some of their holes on defense, including adding defensive back Jalen Mills. But they might not be done tweaking the secondary.

Cornerback Jason McCourty, a solid contributor in New England the past two seasons, remains a free agent. The future of 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore is also uncertain as he enters the final year of his five-year contract.

So if the Patriots don’t make a move at quarterback in the first round, they could use the pick to grab Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II or South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football NFL Draft Bill Belichick Cam Newton Jarrett Stidham

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bill Belichick Patriots
BILL BELICHICK
Like Tom Brady, Bill Belichick apparently 'hates' new NFL jersey rules April 23, 2021 | 3:33 PM
Kemba Walker drives against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton Thursday night.
Celtics
Kemba Walker finding his footing at the perfect time for Celtics April 23, 2021 | 3:25 PM
Trey Lance Patriots
NFL Draft
NFL Draft expert: 'Heck yes' Trey Lance would be a good fit for the Patriots April 23, 2021 | 10:35 AM
Terrence Clarke
Terrence Clarke
Celtics players paid tribute to Terrence Clarke April 23, 2021 | 10:14 AM
Christian Vazquez kneels at home plate as Seattle's Mitch Haniger (17) celebrates his three-run home run during the 10th inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Mariners 7-3 despite giving up just 3 hits April 22, 2021 | 11:25 PM
David Pastrnak celebrates his goal with Brad Marchand during the third period.
Bruins
Pastrnak has goal, 2 assists in Bruins' 5-1 win over Sabres April 22, 2021 | 10:12 PM
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke in a March 11 game against Mississippi State.
TERRENCE CLARKE
Terrence Clarke, Boston native and former Kentucky basketball player, dead at 19 after car accident April 22, 2021 | 9:52 PM
Kemba Walker scores with pressure from the Suns Deandre Ayton during the third quarter.
Celtics
Kemba Walker ties season high with 32 points, Celtics beat Suns April 22, 2021 | 9:49 PM
Evan Fournier could return this weekend.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens 'hopeful' Evan Fournier could return to Celtics' lineup this weekend April 22, 2021 | 6:56 PM
Larnel Coleman NFL Draft
NFL Draft
NFL Draft analyst highlights two Massachusetts prospects as top NFL Draft 'sleepers' April 22, 2021 | 3:40 PM
Red Sox leadoff hitter Kiké Hernández celebrated his home run with a laundry cart dugout ride.
CHAD FINN
Nine thoughts on the first-place Red Sox nearly 20 games into the season April 22, 2021 | 2:34 PM
Andrew Ference Bruins
Bruins
Andrew Ference says Bruins fans sent him money after infamous Habs goal 10 years ago April 22, 2021 | 1:42 PM
Tom Brady NFL rule change
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is not a fan of a new NFL rule April 22, 2021 | 1:33 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
What Danny Ainge had to say about where the Celtics are in getting the COVID-19 vaccine April 22, 2021 | 1:11 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, March 7, 2021 file photo, Joan Laporta celebrates his victory after elections at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona president Joan Laporta maintained his support for the Super League on Thursday April 22, 2021, despite the quick exit of 10 of the 12 founding clubs in the breakaway competition. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)
Super League
'It is absolutely necessary': Barcelona maintains support of Super League despite backlash April 22, 2021 | 12:40 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Alex Cora
Alex Cora tells story of how the Red Sox almost used him as a pitcher April 22, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Alex Smith said that he received interest from the Patriots, among other teams, before announcing his retirement.
Alex Smith
Patriots reportedly showed interest in Alex Smith prior to his retirement April 22, 2021 | 11:50 AM
Justin Fields Patriots
Patriots
Draft expert cites Jimmy Garoppolo pick as reason Patriots could trade up for quarterback April 22, 2021 | 10:44 AM
Trey Lance Mock Draft
NFL DRAFT
NFL analyst predicts which quarterback the Patriots might trade up to draft April 22, 2021 | 10:25 AM
Toronto Blue Jays outfielders Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Jonathan Davis and Randal Grichuk, from left, celebrate after the Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-3 in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
RED SOX
Blue Jays shake up lineup, beat Red Sox 6-3 at Fenway April 22, 2021 | 12:27 AM
Brad Stevens acknowledged how much still needs to be done after Derek Chauvin's conviction.
CELTICS
Here's what the Celtics said about Derek Chauvin's conviction April 21, 2021 | 10:17 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown settles lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault April 21, 2021 | 9:13 PM
Jayson Tatum talks to Evan Fournier often about what to expect from his COVID-19 recovery.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum has talked to Evan Fournier 'quite a bit' about COVID-19 recovery April 21, 2021 | 8:17 PM
Quarterback Justin Fields throws as part of a drill during an NFL Pro Day.
PATRIOTS
Justin Fields reportedly manages epilepsy, which has never affected football career April 21, 2021 | 6:37 PM
Jonathan Jones gifted his dad, Stacey, a car for his birthday.
PATRIOTS
Watch: Patriots' Jonathan Jones surprises his dad with a vintage car for his birthday April 21, 2021 | 4:31 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Alex Cora says Chris Sale looks 'really good' but won't set timetable for Red Sox return April 21, 2021 | 4:07 PM
Patriots defensive backs can now wear any jersey number up to No. 49.
NFL
NFL approves of expanded selection of jersey numbers for most players April 21, 2021 | 3:57 PM
Julian Edelman celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Eagles.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Julian Edelman to join 'Inside the NFL' as part of ViacomCBS deal April 21, 2021 | 3:05 PM
Corey Dillon
Patriots
Former Patriots executive recalled 'secret meeting' with Bill Belichick and Corey Dillon prior to 2004 trade April 21, 2021 | 2:54 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
NFL DRAFT
Mel Kiper: Patriots should 'be aggressive,' trade up in draft for quarterback April 21, 2021 | 2:35 PM