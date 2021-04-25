Bill Belichick receives a key to his hometown city of Annapolis

“At every step along the way, he never forgot his hometown. He sells the City of Annapolis all over the world, and I’m just thrilled that today we were able to recognize that.”

Belichick, who was born in Nashville, moved with his family to Annapolis just a couple of years after his birth when his father, Steven, received an assistant coaching job for Navy’s football team. Belichick’s often cited spending time around his dad during those years as a major influence as to why he became a coach.

Prior to the game, Belichick spoke to the players on Navy’s lacrosse team. The day ended with Belichick seeing his hometown team win, with Navy defeating Army 9-4.