Watch: Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record with 600-foot catch from helicopter

"Every time you step on the field, you've got to raise the bar to another level."

Christian Petersen
Rob Gronkowski spikes a football in the Arizona Stadium end zone on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz. –Christian Petersen
By
Weekend Sports Producer
April 25, 2021 | 9:17 AM

Rob Gronkowski has a lot of accolades to his name. The former Patriots tight end has won four Super Bowls plus he’s been named a Pro Bowler five times and an All-Pro four times.

On Friday, Gronkowski added another accolade: Guinness World Record holder. Attending the Arizona football team’s (his alma mater) practice, Gronkowski sought to catch a football from a helicopter that was 600 feet in the air.

Gronkowski couldn’t reel it in successfully the first couple of times, but on the third try, Gronkowski hauled it in to break the world record. Right after he caught the ball, Gronkowski did his signature “Gronk Spike” to celebrate along with players on the Arizona football team.

Advertisement

“Every time you step on the field, you’ve got to raise the bar to another level, baby. And I just raised that bar to this level,” Gronkowski told the Arizona football players after making the catch.

The previous record for the highest altitude catch was set by actor Tyler Toney, who caught a ball dropped from 563 feet in the air at TCU in 2017, according to Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star.

Gronkowski was in attendance for Arizona’s spring game on Saturday, serving as an honorary coach. He wasn’t the only ex-Patriot there. Former linebacker Tedy Bruschi served as an honorary coach for the other team in Saturday’s game.

Bruschi was also in attendance for Gronkowski’s record-breaking catch, capturing the moment from his point of view.

Gronkowski’s team defeated Bruschi’s team, 17-13.

Jedd Fisch, who served as the Patriots’ quarterback coach last season, is in his first year as head coach for Arizona.

TOPICS: Patriots Rob Gronkowski NFL Football College Sports

