Morning sports update: Patriots reportedly ‘calling around’ about potential draft trade for Justin Fields

"This is an interesting one."

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. –John Bazemore/AP
April 26, 2021 | 10:02 AM

The Red Sox defeated the Mariners 5-3 on Sunday. Eduardo Rodriguez allowed just three runs over seven innings, recording eight strikeouts.

Also on Sunday, the Bruins lost to the Penguins, 1-0.

And the Celtics fell to the Hornets, 125-104.

The latest on the Patriots and trading up: The NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday at 8 p.m., and all eyes will be on where the top-rated quarterbacks get picked.

According to a recent report, the 49ers (holding the third pick after trading up in March) have narrowed the team’s list of possible quarterback picks down to Mac Jones of Alabama and Trey Lance from North Dakota State.

As a result, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields could be available beyond the first few picks. The door might be open for a team to trade up into the top-10 and pick Fields. New England, a team analysts have been listing as a potential candidate to trade up to get a quarterback, is reportedly calling around to explore the possibility of a deal.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, speaking for a recent segment on NFL Network, offered an intriguing scenario.

“This is an interesting one,” Pelissero began. “The Patriots have been calling around in the top-10. And teams that have gotten those calls believe that [New England’s] target would be Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Now it would cost the Patriots a lot to move from 15 up to seven or eight, probably the in the region of a second-round draft pick. But that is a small price to pay if New England sees an opportunity to land a potential franchise quarterback.”

The Patriots currently hold the 15th overall pick, as well as the 46th overall pick, which falls in the second round.

Trivia: The last time the Patriots traded up in the first round to draft an offensive player was 2002. What player did New England select that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played college football at Colorado.

From the weekend: Rob Gronkowski (eventually) caught a football dropped out of a helicopter.

Teams are reportedly inquiring about Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones:

On this day: In 1912, Massachusetts native Hugh Bradley hit the first home run in the history of Fenway Park. The three-run shot came during a 7-6 Red Sox win over the Athletics.

A look at a Boston Globe cartoon from the next day depicting the scene:

1912 Red Sox Boston Globe

Daily highlight: Grizzlies guard Ja Morant left C.J. McCollum standing still during Sunday’s 120-113 Memphis win over Portland.

Trivia answer: Daniel Graham

Patriots NFL Draft

