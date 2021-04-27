Bill Belichick can’t really pull off a huge surprise in this draft, can he?

The most anticipated potential plot twist is the possibility of trading up from the No. 15 spot to select the quarterback of the future.

Elise Amendola
Patriots coach Bill Belichick tends to pull something out of his hat every year on draft day that confounds the experts.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
April 27, 2021 | 7:23 AM

When it pertains to the NFL Draft, the relative return to normalcy I’m looking forward to has nothing to do with Roger Goodell awkwardly hugging draft picks on stage again.

No, my draft normalcy is watching Bill Belichick do something with his first-round pick that leaves certain mock-draft geniuses befuddled but too gun-shy to rip the pick. Give me a decent TV, an assortment of salty snacks, and a bewildered draft expert, and you have my traditional recipe for draft-day good times.

I know, sometimes doing the unexpected doesn’t work out best for the Patriots. As it turns out, spending a first-rounder on a defensive lineman with knee ligaments made out of the finest of linens is not wise, as the Patriots found out with Dominique Easley in 2014.

Advertisement

But there are notable times in the first round when it has. When the Patriots took Fresno State guard Logan Mankins with the 32d pick in 2005, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said he had him pegged as a third-rounder. Mankins ended up being the second-best guard in Patriots history after the best guard in the history of the sport, John Hannah.

Five years later, the Patriots took Rutgers cornerback Devin McCourty after trading down to the No. 27 choice. Not to pick on Kiper, who I enjoy, but he said McCourty’s greatest value was probably as a special-teams gunner.

Eleven seasons into his career as a quintessential Patriot, McCourty long ago became one of three players in NFL history to make All-Pro at both cornerback and safety. The others, Rod Woodson and Ronnie Lott, glided into the Hall of Fame. To be fair, McCourty also has been darned good on special teams when he’s played there.

I’ve found myself hoping Belichick does something unexpected in this year’s long-, long-, long-anticipated draft, which commences Thursday night with the first round. But the more I think about it, the more I don’t believe that is possible. There are just too many plausible possibilities this year for Belichick to pull off a genuine surprise.

Advertisement

The most anticipated potential plot twist is the possibility of trading up from the No. 15 spot to select the quarterback of the future. There’s plenty of scuttlebutt about the Patriots doing their due diligence on the teams drafting ahead of them and surveying the landscape to find out what deals to move up might be available.

If they did trade up to draft a quarterback, it would be by far the most exciting first-round move they’ve made in Belichick’s 21 seasons of running the show. And it would solve the mystery of which quarterbacks they covet in this draft and which ones leave them lukewarm. But even that kind of move is reliant to a large degree on what happens in front of them.

I suspect they covet North Dakota State’s athletic and intelligent Trey Lance, with the idea of letting him understudy for at least a year behind a veteran. But so much depends what the Niners do in that No. 3 spot. Will it be Alabama’s Mac Jones, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, or Lance? Their decision will ripple through the rest of the draft.

(I said “a veteran,” rather than “Cam Newton,” as a potential mentor for Lance because I still believe the Niners will move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, and the Patriots would welcome him back on a reworked deal. The Niners reportedly still want a first-rounder for him, which is absurd. They got him for a second-rounder and won a bunch of games and made a Super Bowl when he was healthy. They still owe the Patriots a gift. A third-rounder should do it. You’d think Niners GM and Patriots training camp legend John Lynch would be able to work out a deal with his former team at some point.)

Advertisement

It seems possible to me that the Patriots could do the boring thing, stay at No. 15, and take the best defensive player available. Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (South Carolina) and Patrick Surtain II (Alabama) are likely to be gone. But if one somehow slid, that would be an enticing addition. Linebacker Zaven Collins out of Tulsa is an athletic marvel whose skill-set sounds an awful lot like that of another Collins, former Patriot Jamie. A player with that toolbox is always a welcome addition.

Or maybe they’ll pass up adding a skill-position player and take a defensive lineman like Alabama’s Christian Barmore, perhaps even by trading down a few spots. It’s not exactly what the phrase “go big or go home” means when you’re daydreaming about adding the next franchise QB, but hey, we all wanted a dazzling running back like Kevin Jones or Steven Jackson in 2004, and that Wilfork fella ended up working out OK, right?

There are only two potential developments I can think of that would qualify as stunning if they actually happened. One would be drafting 166-pound Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith with the No. 15 pick. The Alabama receiver is a one-man lightning storm, but his particular skills differ from what the Patriots tend to look for in a receiver. Of course, their approach at that position hasn’t exactly served them well lately, so perhaps a changeup there is necessary, if not outright overdue.

That other development that would qualify as a surprise: Trading up in the draft, and then filling an offensive skill position other than quarterback. Ja’Marr Chase? Jaylen Waddle? I can’t see either happening. And as zany as a three-tight-end offense with Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, and Florida star Kyle Pitts might sound in theory, the Patriots aren’t giving up that kind of draft capital for anything but Mr. QB of the Future.

If Pitts, Chase, or Waddle to the Patriots is your daydream, it’s best realized by making a trade on Madden 21. But don’t worry — this should be the year that the Patriots’ draft decisions are at least as compelling as anything that can be conjured up in a video game. The only surprise Thursday night will be if there are no surprises at all.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Scott Eklund
NFL Draft
As Niners plot draft strategy, does Jimmy Garoppolos future hang in the balance? April 27, 2021 | 7:41 AM
Pat Freiermuth is one of the most accomplished tight ends in Penn State history.
NFL DRAFT
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth is proudly representing Massachusetts as he enters the NFL April 27, 2021 | 7:28 AM
Larnel Coleman has a chance to hear his name called.
NFL DRAFT
Here's a look at the NFL Draft prospects with local ties April 27, 2021 | 7:15 AM
TERRENCE CLARKE
'Unforgettable' Terrence Clarke remembered for his charisma, drive, and leadership April 26, 2021 | 11:38 PM
FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. About the only certainty in the confounding 2021 NFL draft is Trevor Lawrence going to the Jaguars with the first overall pick Thursday night in Cleveland. This year's NFL draft is like none other because teams weren't able to meet face-to-face with the pool of prospects outside the lucky few who got to play in the Senior Bowl after a season that was marked by opt outs and cancellations. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
CRYPTO
Trevor Lawrence is adding cryptocurrency to his playbook April 26, 2021 | 7:39 PM
Justin Fields.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Which quarterback do you want the Patriots to end up with? April 26, 2021 | 5:47 PM
Julio Jones Falcons trade Patriots
Patriots
NFL expert says Patriots could be interested in trading for Julio Jones April 26, 2021 | 2:56 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
Patriots
NFL insider thinks 49ers might make Jimmy Garoppolo 'more available than he’s been' April 26, 2021 | 2:30 PM
Mac Jones Patriots NFL Draft
NFL Draft
What the latest speculation on Mac Jones and Trey Lance means for the Patriots April 26, 2021 | 1:21 PM
Danbury High School sophomore Alanna Smith speaks during a news conference at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Tuesday, Feb, 12, 2020. Smith, the daughter of former Major League pitcher Lee Smith, is among three girls suing to block a state policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls sports. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
High school sports
Judge tosses lawsuit that sought to block transgender athletes from competing in Conn. April 26, 2021 | 11:56 AM
Patriots NFL Draft
Patriots
Patriots reportedly 'calling around' about potential draft trade for Justin Fields April 26, 2021 | 10:02 AM
Veteran Don Cox, who is scheduled to announce the Patriots' first draft selection.
PATRIOTS
A Cape Cod veterans advocate will announce the Patriots' first-round draft pick April 25, 2021 | 10:39 PM
Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby handles the puck against Matt Grzelcyk in the second period.
Bruins
Three takeaways as the Bruins fall to the Penguins in a heavy, playoff-like tilt April 25, 2021 | 8:31 PM
Jeremy Swayman gloves a shot with Kevan Miller defending Pittsburgh's Teddy Blueger during the first period.
Bruins
Bruins blanked by Pens in Pittsburgh 1-0 April 25, 2021 | 6:38 PM
Red Sox Mariners
Red Sox
E-Rod, J.D. Martinez lead Red Sox past Mariners 5-3 April 25, 2021 | 4:49 PM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics took on the Hornets on Sunday afternoon.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as the Hornets roll over the nearly full-strength Celtics 125-104 April 25, 2021 | 4:03 PM
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in 2020.
NFL Draft
Patriots mock draft roundup 2.0: Draft experts predict the Patriots will get some help on offense April 25, 2021 | 2:38 PM
Robert Williams is still out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens thinks Robert Williams is getting better, but not ready vs. Hornets April 25, 2021 | 1:07 PM
The usually stoic Bill Belichick has made several faces over the years that have caught the internet by storm.
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick receives a key to his hometown city of Annapolis April 25, 2021 | 10:58 AM
Kamaru Usman celebrates his win atop the octagon fence.
UFC 261
Kamaru Usman tops Jorge Masvidal in UFC 261 April 25, 2021 | 9:30 AM
Christian Petersen
Gronk
Watch: Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record with 600-foot catch from helicopter April 25, 2021 | 9:17 AM
Jim Davis
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
NBC Sports Bostons lack of depth apparent on recent Celtics broadcast April 25, 2021 | 7:21 AM
Globe illustration/Courtesy ABC
TV
ABCs Wide World of Sports debut 60 years ago. It would go on to change sports television as we know it April 25, 2021 | 7:18 AM
Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager follows through on his two-run triple in front of Boston Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Kyle Seager, Chris Flexen lead Mariners past Red Sox 8-2 April 24, 2021 | 5:03 PM
Evan Fournier struggled in his first game back.
Celtics
What Evan Fournier said in first game since his return from COVID-19 April 24, 2021 | 12:47 PM
The Bruins and Sabres faced off for the third time in four days on Friday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' winning-streak ending loss to the Sabres April 24, 2021 | 12:20 AM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics took on Kyrie Irving and the Nets.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as short-handed Celtics fall to short-handed Nets April 24, 2021 | 12:05 AM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Alex Verdugo (99) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts blasts one out of Fenway, Red Sox hold on to beat Mariners April 23, 2021 | 11:05 PM
Jayson Tatum shows his frustration in the Celtics' loss to the Nets.
Celtics
Celtics' late comeback not enough to beat the Nets April 23, 2021 | 10:19 PM
Tuukka Rask looks on as the Sabres put on the final touches of their win over the Bruins.
Bruins
Bruins' six-game win streak ends following loss to Sabres April 23, 2021 | 10:07 PM