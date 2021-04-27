Morning sports update: NFL analyst thinks the Patriots have the greatest need to trade up in the draft

"Listen, when you think about what they need from an organizational perspective, they need the next guy."

Patriots Justin Fields
Justin Fields throws during his Pro Day workout at Ohio State University in March. –Paul Vernon/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 27, 2021 | 10:22 AM

Both the Bruins and Celtics play today at 7 p.m. The Bruins face the Penguins, while the Celtics (playing at TD Garden) meet the Thunder.

The Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Mets this evening at 7:10 p.m.

And the UEFA Champions League semifinals start this afternoon at 3 p.m., with Real Madrid hosting Chelsea in the first of a two leg matchup. Manchester City face PSG in the second semifinal opening leg on Wednesday.

The Patriots and the possibility of trading up: With the NFL draft set to get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m., the Patriots remain one of the more intriguing teams for analysts. Theories about what Bill Belichick will do in the first round range widely.

Advertisement

In a recent ESPN segment, former NFL center Jeff Saturday was asked which team he thinks has the greatest need to trade up into the top-10 of the draft. For Saturday, it’s the Patriots.

“Listen, when you think about what they need from an organizational perspective, they need the next guy,” Saturday explained. “That guy is Justin Fields.”

The Ohio State quarterback has been the subject of numerous Patriots draft rumors, and Saturday thinks he would be an ideal fit in New England.

“Think about [him] and Josh McDaniels together for the next four years of watching [him] develop in an offense with one of the top-five play-callers in the NFL,” Saturday added. “I think that’s way under-the-radar, but the Patriots to me are the team that needs to go up in the top-10 to find their guy.”

Saturday’s analysis comes a day after NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero said that the Patriots have been “calling around” about trying to move up to potentially draft Fields.

Trivia: The Patriots made two first-round picks in 1998 (Jeff Saturday’s rookie season). Name those two players.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: A running back and a safety.

More from Boston.com:

Advertisement

Bill Belichick spoke with Scott Zolak ahead of the NFL draft:

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s bizarre answer about Jimmy Garoppolo: San Francisco tight end George Kittle replied to the tweet saying, “I’ll call you on Sunday to let you know I’m alive coach.”

On this day: In 2003, David Ortiz hit the first of what would eventually be 483 home runs for the Red Sox during a 6-4 win over the Angels in 14 innings.

Daily highlight: Massachusetts native Kristie Mewis returned from international duty with the U.S. team to score a pair of goals in the Houston Dash’s 3-1 win over Kansas City on Monday.

Trivia answer: Robert Edwards and Tebucky Jones

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Scott Eklund
NFL Draft
As Niners plot draft strategy, does Jimmy Garoppolo's future hang in the balance? April 27, 2021 | 7:41 AM
Pat Freiermuth is one of the most accomplished tight ends in Penn State history.
NFL DRAFT
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth is proudly representing Massachusetts as he enters the NFL April 27, 2021 | 7:28 AM
Elise Amendola
commentary
Bill Belichick can't really pull off a huge surprise in this draft, can he? April 27, 2021 | 7:23 AM
Larnel Coleman has a chance to hear his name called.
NFL DRAFT
Here's a look at the NFL Draft prospects with local ties April 27, 2021 | 7:15 AM
TERRENCE CLARKE
'Unforgettable' Terrence Clarke remembered for his charisma, drive, and leadership April 26, 2021 | 11:38 PM
FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. About the only certainty in the confounding 2021 NFL draft is Trevor Lawrence going to the Jaguars with the first overall pick Thursday night in Cleveland. This year's NFL draft is like none other because teams weren't able to meet face-to-face with the pool of prospects outside the lucky few who got to play in the Senior Bowl after a season that was marked by opt outs and cancellations. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
CRYPTO
Trevor Lawrence is adding cryptocurrency to his playbook April 26, 2021 | 7:39 PM
Justin Fields.
Sports Q
Which quarterback do you want the Patriots to end up with? April 26, 2021 | 5:47 PM
Julio Jones Falcons trade Patriots
Patriots
NFL expert says Patriots could be interested in trading for Julio Jones April 26, 2021 | 2:56 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
Patriots
NFL insider thinks 49ers might make Jimmy Garoppolo 'more available than he’s been' April 26, 2021 | 2:30 PM
Mac Jones Patriots NFL Draft
NFL Draft
What the latest speculation on Mac Jones and Trey Lance means for the Patriots April 26, 2021 | 1:21 PM
Danbury High School sophomore Alanna Smith speaks during a news conference at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Tuesday, Feb, 12, 2020. Smith, the daughter of former Major League pitcher Lee Smith, is among three girls suing to block a state policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls sports. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
High school sports
Judge tosses lawsuit that sought to block transgender athletes from competing in Conn. April 26, 2021 | 11:56 AM
Patriots NFL Draft
Patriots
Patriots reportedly 'calling around' about potential draft trade for Justin Fields April 26, 2021 | 10:02 AM
Veteran Don Cox, who is scheduled to announce the Patriots' first draft selection.
PATRIOTS
A Cape Cod veterans advocate will announce the Patriots' first-round draft pick April 25, 2021 | 10:39 PM
Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby handles the puck against Matt Grzelcyk in the second period.
Bruins
Three takeaways as the Bruins fall to the Penguins in a heavy, playoff-like tilt April 25, 2021 | 8:31 PM
Jeremy Swayman gloves a shot with Kevan Miller defending Pittsburgh's Teddy Blueger during the first period.
Bruins
Bruins blanked by Pens in Pittsburgh 1-0 April 25, 2021 | 6:38 PM
Red Sox Mariners
Red Sox
E-Rod, J.D. Martinez lead Red Sox past Mariners 5-3 April 25, 2021 | 4:49 PM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics took on the Hornets on Sunday afternoon.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as the Hornets roll over the nearly full-strength Celtics 125-104 April 25, 2021 | 4:03 PM
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in 2020.
NFL Draft
Patriots mock draft roundup 2.0: Draft experts predict the Patriots will get some help on offense April 25, 2021 | 2:38 PM
Robert Williams is still out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens thinks Robert Williams is getting better, but not ready vs. Hornets April 25, 2021 | 1:07 PM
The usually stoic Bill Belichick has made several faces over the years that have caught the internet by storm.
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick receives a key to his hometown city of Annapolis April 25, 2021 | 10:58 AM
Kamaru Usman celebrates his win atop the octagon fence.
UFC 261
Kamaru Usman tops Jorge Masvidal in UFC 261 April 25, 2021 | 9:30 AM
Christian Petersen
Gronk
Watch: Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record with 600-foot catch from helicopter April 25, 2021 | 9:17 AM
Jim Davis
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
NBC Sports Bostons lack of depth apparent on recent Celtics broadcast April 25, 2021 | 7:21 AM
Globe illustration/Courtesy ABC
TV
ABCs Wide World of Sports debut 60 years ago. It would go on to change sports television as we know it April 25, 2021 | 7:18 AM
Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager follows through on his two-run triple in front of Boston Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Kyle Seager, Chris Flexen lead Mariners past Red Sox 8-2 April 24, 2021 | 5:03 PM
Evan Fournier struggled in his first game back.
Celtics
What Evan Fournier said in first game since his return from COVID-19 April 24, 2021 | 12:47 PM
The Bruins and Sabres faced off for the third time in four days on Friday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' winning-streak ending loss to the Sabres April 24, 2021 | 12:20 AM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics took on Kyrie Irving and the Nets.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as short-handed Celtics fall to short-handed Nets April 24, 2021 | 12:05 AM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Alex Verdugo (99) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts blasts one out of Fenway, Red Sox hold on to beat Mariners April 23, 2021 | 11:05 PM
Jayson Tatum shows his frustration in the Celtics' loss to the Nets.
Celtics
Celtics' late comeback not enough to beat the Nets April 23, 2021 | 10:19 PM