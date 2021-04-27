Morning sports update: NFL analyst thinks the Patriots have the greatest need to trade up in the draft

Both the Bruins and Celtics play today at 7 p.m. The Bruins face the Penguins, while the Celtics (playing at TD Garden) meet the Thunder.

The Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Mets this evening at 7:10 p.m.

And the UEFA Champions League semifinals start this afternoon at 3 p.m., with Real Madrid hosting Chelsea in the first of a two leg matchup. Manchester City face PSG in the second semifinal opening leg on Wednesday.

The Patriots and the possibility of trading up: With the NFL draft set to get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m., the Patriots remain one of the more intriguing teams for analysts. Theories about what Bill Belichick will do in the first round range widely.

In a recent ESPN segment, former NFL center Jeff Saturday was asked which team he thinks has the greatest need to trade up into the top-10 of the draft. For Saturday, it’s the Patriots.

“Listen, when you think about what they need from an organizational perspective, they need the next guy,” Saturday explained. “That guy is Justin Fields.”

The Ohio State quarterback has been the subject of numerous Patriots draft rumors, and Saturday thinks he would be an ideal fit in New England.

“Think about [him] and Josh McDaniels together for the next four years of watching [him] develop in an offense with one of the top-five play-callers in the NFL,” Saturday added. “I think that’s way under-the-radar, but the Patriots to me are the team that needs to go up in the top-10 to find their guy.”

Saturday’s analysis comes a day after NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero said that the Patriots have been “calling around” about trying to move up to potentially draft Fields.

Several teams have been making calls about getting into the top 10 of next week’s NFL Draft — including the #Patriots, who could have their eyes on Ohio State QB Justin Fields if he begins to slide. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/GjJazJXZQp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2021

Trivia: The Patriots made two first-round picks in 1998 (Jeff Saturday’s rookie season). Name those two players.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: A running back and a safety.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick spoke with Scott Zolak ahead of the NFL draft:

"It's an opportunity to improve our team, and hopefully we can make good decisions and do that." @scottzolak catches up with BB before #PatsDraft begins Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/Q6cO27ef0a — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 27, 2021

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s bizarre answer about Jimmy Garoppolo: San Francisco tight end George Kittle replied to the tweet saying, “I’ll call you on Sunday to let you know I’m alive coach.”

Kyle Shanahan was asked if Jimmy Garoppolo would be on the 49ers' roster on Sunday. His answer 😳 pic.twitter.com/57IZHI0arw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 26, 2021

On this day: In 2003, David Ortiz hit the first of what would eventually be 483 home runs for the Red Sox during a 6-4 win over the Angels in 14 innings.

Daily highlight: Massachusetts native Kristie Mewis returned from international duty with the U.S. team to score a pair of goals in the Houston Dash’s 3-1 win over Kansas City on Monday.

Trivia answer: Robert Edwards and Tebucky Jones