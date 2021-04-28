Morning sports update: Stephon Gilmore could be included in a deal if the Patriots trade up for a quarterback

The Bruins defeated the Penguins 3-1 on Tuesday night. Taylor Hall scored the third goal of the night, his fourth in nine games since joining Boston.

The Red Sox defeated the Mets 2-1 behind a 10-strikeout performance from Garrett Richards.

And the Celtics lost to the Thunder 119-115, snapping Oklahoma City’s 14-game losing streak.

Stephon Gilmore and a potential draft day trade: With the NFL draft set to get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m., the Patriots are projected to draft a quarterback. Of course, exactly where that happens (and which one) remains to be seen.

According to a recent report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Bill Belichick might be willing to use a major piece of the team’s roster in order to move up (should New England want to do that).

Advertisement

“Stephon Gilmore is in his final year of a five-year contract with the New England Patriots,” Russini explained. “He’s making about $7 million this season. The New England Patriots could perhaps deal Stephon Gilmore in a package to move up, if they are in the business of getting a quarterback

“I did speak to a team in the top-10 who told me that they had calls with New England,” said Russini.

Gilmore’s future with the Patriots has been an ongoing subplot of the offseason. In March, opinions varied on whether the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year would still be on the Patriots’ roster at the start of the 2021 season. The view appeared to change from a “forgone conclusion” that the 30-year-old would be traded to one where Belichick was “not actively shopping” Gilmore.

.@diannaESPN thinks the Patriots could deal Stephon Gilmore in order to move into the top 10 of the NFL draft. "I did speak to a team in the top 10 who told me that they've had calls with New England." pic.twitter.com/ZceNEyGtnn — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 27, 2021

Trivia: Stephon Gilmore was the 10th overall pick of the 2012 draft. What linebacker was taken one spot in front of him?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played his college football at a New England school.

More from Boston.com:

The Celtics paid tribute to Terrence Clarke on Tuesday:

The Celtics do a moment of silence and pay tribute to Terrence Clarke before tipoff pic.twitter.com/PUvsTDACsc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 27, 2021

Patriots report: According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots “recently spent a long time on Zoom with [Stanford quarterback] Davis Mills.”

Three quarterbacks likely will get drafted in Rounds 2 and 3, and a handful of teams have done extra legwork on them — a list that includes the #Bears, #Vikings, #Saints and #Bucs. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/CcPhUOVI1U — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2021

Advertisement

On this day: In 1966, the Celtics won an eighth consecutive NBA championship with a 95-93 Game 7 victory over the Lakers. Bill Russell led Boston with 25 points and 32 rebounds. It would be Red Auerbach’s final game as Celtics coach.

Daily highlight: Christian Pulisic scored a skillful goal for Chelsea in a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.

Trivia answer: Luke Kuechly