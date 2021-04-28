Morning sports update: Stephon Gilmore could be included in a deal if the Patriots trade up for a quarterback

"I did speak to a team in the top-10 who told me that they had calls with New England."

Stephon Gilmore trade rumors
Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, has been discussed in trade rumors. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 28, 2021 | 10:15 AM

The Bruins defeated the Penguins 3-1 on Tuesday night. Taylor Hall scored the third goal of the night, his fourth in nine games since joining Boston.

The Red Sox defeated the Mets 2-1 behind a 10-strikeout performance from Garrett Richards.

And the Celtics lost to the Thunder 119-115, snapping Oklahoma City’s 14-game losing streak.

Stephon Gilmore and a potential draft day trade: With the NFL draft set to get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m., the Patriots are projected to draft a quarterback. Of course, exactly where that happens (and which one) remains to be seen.

According to a recent report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Bill Belichick might be willing to use a major piece of the team’s roster in order to move up (should New England want to do that).

Advertisement

“Stephon Gilmore is in his final year of a five-year contract with the New England Patriots,” Russini explained. “He’s making about $7 million this season. The New England Patriots could perhaps deal Stephon Gilmore in a package to move up, if they are in the business of getting a quarterback

“I did speak to a team in the top-10 who told me that they had calls with New England,” said Russini.

Gilmore’s future with the Patriots has been an ongoing subplot of the offseason. In March, opinions varied on whether the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year would still be on the Patriots’ roster at the start of the 2021 season. The view appeared to change from a “forgone conclusion” that the 30-year-old would be traded to one where Belichick was “not actively shopping” Gilmore.

Trivia: Stephon Gilmore was the 10th overall pick of the 2012 draft. What linebacker was taken one spot in front of him?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played his college football at a New England school.

More from Boston.com:

The Celtics paid tribute to Terrence Clarke on Tuesday:

Patriots report: According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots “recently spent a long time on Zoom with [Stanford quarterback] Davis Mills.”

Advertisement

On this day: In 1966, the Celtics won an eighth consecutive NBA championship with a 95-93 Game 7 victory over the Lakers. Bill Russell led Boston with 25 points and 32 rebounds. It would be Red Auerbach’s final game as Celtics coach.

Boston Globe Celtics 1966

Daily highlight: Christian Pulisic scored a skillful goal for Chelsea in a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.

Trivia answer: Luke Kuechly

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Stephon Gilmore NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Steve Luciano
NFL Draft
2021 NFL Draft guide: How to watch, what to know, and more April 28, 2021 | 7:40 AM
Jeremy Lauzon #55 of the Boston Bruins and Kasperi Kapanen #42 of the Pittsburgh Penguins battle for the puck in the second period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' complete effort in win vs. Penguins April 28, 2021 | 7:27 AM
Garrett Richards fixed his delivery and beat the Mets.
RED SOX
Here's what Garrett Richards did to fix his delivery in 10-strikeout win over Mets April 28, 2021 | 6:57 AM
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort drove to the basket against Evan Fournier during the first half.
Celtics
Thunder snap 14-game skid with 119-115 win over Celtics April 27, 2021 | 10:39 PM
Garrett Richards delivers a pitch during the first inning.
Red Sox
Garrett Richards strikes out 10, pitches Red Sox past Mets 2-1 April 27, 2021 | 10:29 PM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics took on the Thunder on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as the Thunder hand the Celtics their worst loss of the season April 27, 2021 | 10:21 PM
Pittsburghs' Zach Aston-Reese gets off a shot in front of Tuukka Rask during the first period.
Bruins
Bruins keep Penguins in check, tighten East race in 3-1 win April 27, 2021 | 10:07 PM
Kemba Walker will miss at least two games with a side strain.
CELTICS
Kemba Walker will miss at least two games after recent oblique injury April 27, 2021 | 6:40 PM
Stanford Davis Mills Patriots NFL Draft
NFL Draft
Live updates: Patriots meet with late-round quarterback ahead of NFL Draft April 27, 2021 | 3:01 PM
Alex Verdugo's three-hit game on Patriots' Day included a home run, and began a run in which he hit .478 across six games.
commentary
Alex Verdugo may never escape shadow of Mookie Betts, but he's already proven he deserves better April 27, 2021 | 2:41 PM
Seats on the Green Monster were closed for social distancing on Opening Day at Fenway Park on April 2, 2021.
Sports News
Local sports venues can increase capacity starting May 10 April 27, 2021 | 2:31 PM
Jeffrey T. Barnes
Bruins
The Bruins' bottom six has been in catchup mode. Will benching Jake DeBrusk help? April 27, 2021 | 2:24 PM
Charles Krupa
sports media
Turner Sports, NHL announce seven-year broadcast rights deal April 27, 2021 | 2:09 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots
Patriots
NFL reporter: Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, not a prospect, 'makes most sense' for Patriots April 27, 2021 | 12:58 PM
Trey Lance Patriots NFL Draft
NFL Draft
Two expert NFL mock drafts have Patriots trading up for Trey Lance April 27, 2021 | 10:37 AM
Patriots Justin Fields
Patriots
NFL analyst thinks the Patriots have the greatest need to trade up in the draft April 27, 2021 | 10:22 AM
Scott Eklund
NFL Draft
As Niners plot draft strategy, does Jimmy Garoppolo's future hang in the balance? April 27, 2021 | 7:41 AM
Pat Freiermuth is one of the most accomplished tight ends in Penn State history.
NFL DRAFT
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth is proudly representing Massachusetts as he enters the NFL April 27, 2021 | 7:28 AM
Elise Amendola
commentary
Bill Belichick can't really pull off a huge surprise in this draft, can he? April 27, 2021 | 7:23 AM
Larnel Coleman has a chance to hear his name called.
NFL DRAFT
Here's a look at the NFL Draft prospects with local ties April 27, 2021 | 7:15 AM
TERRENCE CLARKE
'Unforgettable' Terrence Clarke remembered for his charisma, drive, and leadership April 26, 2021 | 11:38 PM
FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. About the only certainty in the confounding 2021 NFL draft is Trevor Lawrence going to the Jaguars with the first overall pick Thursday night in Cleveland. This year's NFL draft is like none other because teams weren't able to meet face-to-face with the pool of prospects outside the lucky few who got to play in the Senior Bowl after a season that was marked by opt outs and cancellations. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
CRYPTO
Trevor Lawrence is adding cryptocurrency to his playbook April 26, 2021 | 7:39 PM
Justin Fields.
Sports Q
Which quarterback do you want the Patriots to end up with? April 26, 2021 | 5:47 PM
Julio Jones Falcons trade Patriots
Patriots
NFL expert says Patriots could be interested in trading for Julio Jones April 26, 2021 | 2:56 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
Patriots
NFL insider thinks 49ers might make Jimmy Garoppolo 'more available than he’s been' April 26, 2021 | 2:30 PM
Mac Jones Patriots NFL Draft
NFL Draft
What the latest speculation on Mac Jones and Trey Lance means for the Patriots April 26, 2021 | 1:21 PM
Danbury High School sophomore Alanna Smith speaks during a news conference at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Tuesday, Feb, 12, 2020. Smith, the daughter of former Major League pitcher Lee Smith, is among three girls suing to block a state policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls sports. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
High school sports
Judge tosses lawsuit that sought to block transgender athletes from competing in Conn. April 26, 2021 | 11:56 AM
Patriots NFL Draft
Patriots
Patriots reportedly 'calling around' about potential draft trade for Justin Fields April 26, 2021 | 10:02 AM
Veteran Don Cox, who is scheduled to announce the Patriots' first draft selection.
PATRIOTS
A Cape Cod veterans advocate will announce the Patriots' first-round draft pick April 25, 2021 | 10:39 PM
Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby handles the puck against Matt Grzelcyk in the second period.
Bruins
Three takeaways as the Bruins fall to the Penguins in a heavy, playoff-like tilt April 25, 2021 | 8:31 PM