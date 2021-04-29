Morning sports update: 49ers reportedly won’t trade Jimmy Garoppolo ‘unless the value overwhelms them’

The Celtics defeated the Hornets on Wednesday, 120-111. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 73 points.

Also on Wednesday, the Red Sox managed to overcome Mets ace Jacob deGrom in a 1-0 win.

Tonight, the NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. with the first round of selections. The Patriots currently hold the 15th overall pick.

The latest on Jimmy Garoppolo: The Patriots have been connected with a possible trade to reunite with quarterback (and 2014 Patriots second-round pick) Jimmy Garoppolo for weeks already during the offseason.

With the first round of the NFL draft set to get underway tonight, New England could try to make a formal trade for Garoppolo, given that San Francisco is expected to draft a quarterback with the third overall pick.

“My understanding is, you can anticipate multiple teams to be checking in with the 49ers today about a potential trade for Garoppolo,” said NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero early on Thursday. “One logical team that’s been connected to this for a while now, of course, Garoppolo’s original team, the New England Patriots.”

Still, a trade to send the 29-year-old quarterback on a return trip to New England might have to wait.

“The wheels are not in motion on anything just yet,” Pelissero added of a possible Garoppolo deal. The explanation for a delay is found not only with the 49ers, but Garoppolo himself.

“You have one big complicating factor here: Garoppolo has a no-trade clause in his contract that just kicked in last month,” Pelissero explained. “So, in essence, Garoppolo could scuttle any deal by not agreeing to a restructured contract on the one that is currently due to pay him $25.5 million in 2021.”

Fellow NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport concurred that a deal isn’t imminent, adding that San Francisco is seeking a big return in a hypothetical trade.

“The 49ers do not have plans to trade Jimmy G, unless the value overwhelms them,” Rapoport tweeted. “Seems pretty unlikely, but crazier things have happened.”

Trivia: Of the five quarterback drafted ahead of Jimmy Garoppolo in 2014, only one is still with their original team. Name that player.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Fresno State.

More from Boston.com:

Some final draft speculation before it starts tonight:

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo recorded a strikeout as a pitcher on Wednesday: With the Cubs losing 10-0, former Red Sox catcher (and current Chicago manager) David Ross put Rizzo in to pitch. He struck out the reigning National League MVP Freddie Freeman, who entered his at-bat 4-4 on the night.

“He’ll have that over me forever,” Freeman said. “But that’s one strikeout I’m OK with. That was fun. It was fun to be a part of.”

ANTHONY RIZZO JUST STRUCK OUT FREDDIE FREEMAN 😅😱 pic.twitter.com/2lFdDIU5fU — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 29, 2021

On this day: In 2007, the Patriots traded a fourth-round pick for Randy Moss. Though there were initial questions regarding whether or not Moss would be able to adapt to New England, he emphatically answered them during the ensuing season.

Moss teamed up perfectly with Tom Brady, as both set individual records (helping to set team records as well). Moss would finish the 2007 season with 98 catches for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdown catches.

Daily highlight: Enjoy Marwin Gonzalez’s snow cone catch from Wednesday’s Red Sox win.

Trivia answer: Derek Carr