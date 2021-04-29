3 things to know about the Patriots’ first round pick Mac Jones

Jones set records at Alabama and has drawn comparisons to Tom Brady.

Mac Jones Patriots
Mac Jones after being picked by the Patriots. –AP Photo/Tony Dejak
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 29, 2021

The Patriots selected quarterback Mac Jones out of Alabama with the 15th pick of the 2021 NFL draft. It’s the first time New England has taken a quarterback in the first round since Drew Bledsoe in 1993.

After weeks of rumors over whether Bill Belichick would need to trade up to get a quarterback, Jones fell right to the Patriots in the middle of the first round.

Here are a few things to know about the newest Patriot:

He’s coming off a staggering season at Alabama.

Jones took over as Alabama’s quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa left for the draft following the 2019 season. As the starter in 2020, Jones set school records and led the Crimson Tide to an undefeated season, culminating with a 52-24 win over fellow first-round pick Justin Fields and Ohio State in the National Championship.

In total, Jones threw for 4,500 yards, completing 77.4 percent of his passes. He notched 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

“His accuracy and ball placement stand out and he throws a very catchable football with consistent touch on it,” noted NFL analyst Lance Zierlein prior to the draft.

He was projected by many to go third overall.

After the 49ers traded up to get the third overall pick in March, a consistent string of reports connected Jones to San Francisco. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was among those to report earlier in April that it appeared the 49ers were going to take Jones.

Ultimately, San Francisco decided to take another quarterback: Trey Lance from North Dakota State.

Reasons for Jones sliding to the 15th pick revolve around the regular critiques of his game: That he lacks the ideal “physical tools,” and that he benefited from playing in an offense that also contained several other first-round picks.

He’s drawn comparisons to Tom Brady.

The Patriots won six Super Bowls with Tom Brady as the team’s quarterback. So it makes sense that the quarterback New England took in the first round has drawn comparisons to a young Brady.

On multiple occasions, draft analysts have named Brady (in certain respects) as a good NFL comparison to Jones.

“I’ve gotten in trouble before for saying that a few quarterbacks are ‘Tom Brady-like,’ but I’m really talking about accurate, tall pocket passers,” wrote longtime draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. in March. “I’m not predicting that these guys are going to become Hall of Famers. When I watch Jones, I can see some of the traits that have made Brady so good for so long. Jones is a pinpoint thrower who can manipulate the pocket and find targets down the field. He is a leader in the locker room too. This is a good fit.”

TOPICS: Patriots

