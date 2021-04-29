Patriots reportedly not on Aaron Rodgers’ list of preferred destinations

Patriots fans perked up on social media when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Aaron Rodgers requested a trade from the Green Bay Packers.

According to Pro Football Talk, however, Rodgers has a list of preferred destinations, which doesn’t include the Patriots. Rodgers would prefer to be traded west to a team like the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, or Denver Broncos. Rodgers is engaged to actress Shailene Woodley and hopes to host “Jeopardy.”

According to Schefter, the Packers aren’t interested in trading Rodgers and have made that clear to potential suitors who contacted them.

“As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told ESPN. “Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”

The 49ers were one team who made a call, reportedly offering the No. 3 pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft. Per Pro Football Talk, Rodgers wanted the Packers to take San Francisco up on their offer.

Rodgers would become the first reigning MVP in NFL history to be traded if Green Bay agreed to a deal. The 37-year-old reportedly is unhappy that the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last year without consulting him, among a number of things.

Rodgers won three MVP awards and one Super Bowl with the Packers.