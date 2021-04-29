Tim Tebow reportedly worked out for the Jaguars as a tight end

The Jaguars reportedly haven't made up their mind about Tebow.

Tim Tebow reportedly tried out for the Jaguars.
Tim Tebow reportedly tried out for the Jaguars.
By
April 29, 2021

Tim Tebow is trying — yet again — to make an NFL comeback.

Now, however, he no longer sees himself as a quarterback. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, Tebow worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jaguars have not yet made a decision about Tebow. Tebow has not played in the NFL since 2012. For his career, he has a 47.9 percent completion rate, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Tebow entered training camp with the Patriots in 2013 but did not make the roster. He attempted another NFL comeback two seasons later with the Eagles but failed to make their roster either.

Tebow, 33, spent his college career with Jaguars coach Urban Meyer. The duo won two NCAA national championship together at Florida. Interestingly (but probably unrelated), Meyer reportedly recently bought a house in Jacksonville on the same street as Tebow.

Tebow spent four seasons from 2016-19 attempting to become a professional baseball player. He made his way to the Mets’ Triple A team in 2019, where he hit just .162. He announced his retirement from baseball in February.

“I never want to be partially in on anything I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose,” Tebow said at the time. “Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met.”

Patriots

Patriots
