‘I missed a lot of those mock drafts’: Bill Belichick discussed the Patriots’ first round strategy

"I wouldn't say we were in the most flexible position today anyway."

Bill Belichick Dolphins
Bill Belichick during the 2020 season. –Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 30, 2021 | 6:51 AM

Related Links

Even after picking a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft for the first time, Bill Belichick was characteristically straightforward in his press conference in the early hours of Friday morning.

“Draft day is always an interesting day,” Belichick began. “A lot of preparation and you just wait to see how things unfold.”

In the end, the Patriots took quarterback Mac Jones out of Alabama with the 15th pick.

“Mac was available there at our pick and he’s guy we spent a lot of time with and felt like that was the best pick at that time for us,” Belichick explained.

Advertisement

Following a seemingly endless buildup to the draft in which experts predicted that the Patriots would have to trade up to get one of the top quarterbacks in the first round, New England was able to draft Jones with the team’s original pick.

Jones in particular seemed destined for a higher draft spot, given the rumors of the 49ers potentially thinking of taking him with the third overall pick.

Asked if he had followed any of projections beforehand, Belichick responded with a joke.

“We don’t usually go into the draft with a lot of expectations. Honestly I missed a lot of those mock drafts so I’m not really that familiar with where he was or wasn’t going,” said the Patriots’ coach.

Despite the pre-draft reports that the Patriots had explored possibly trading up as well as trading down in the first round — Belichick noted that New England’s position was best suited to staying where they were.

“We couldn’t really control any of that,” Belichick said of the trades that occurred in front of the Patriots’ pick. “So, I mean, when you’re a 15, you’re a 15, so somebody’s got to be a 14, somebody’s got to be a 13. So unless you move, it’s, you know, there’s the same number of teams that are going to pick in front of you. So, again, we try to grade the players, evaluate the players, and take a look at the board and make the best decisions we can. I wouldn’t say we were in the most flexible position today anyway, so staying a 15 kind of seemed like the best thing for to us do and it worked out fine for us.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, right, greets NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after he was chosen by the New England Patriots with the 15th pick in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: The Patriots' Mac Jones pick was boring, and that's probably a good thing April 30, 2021 | 1:12 AM
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones holds a team jersey after he was by the New England Patriots in the first round of the NFL draft.
PATRIOTS
Mac Jones secretly wanted to be drafted by the Patriots April 30, 2021 | 1:06 AM
Kwity Paye starred at Michigan.
NFL Draft
Kwity Paye of Rhode Island told his mother she can retire now that he's NFL-bound April 29, 2021 | 11:46 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
MAC JONES
3 things to know about the Patriots' first round pick Mac Jones April 29, 2021 | 11:41 PM
Charlie Coyle scores against Buffalo goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen during the third period.
Bruins
Bruins score 3 unanswered goals in 3rd, beat Sabres 5-2 April 29, 2021 | 11:22 PM
The Patriots selected Mac Jones on Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots take Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with No. 15 pick April 29, 2021 | 10:24 PM
Patriots 2021 draft picks
Patriots
Here are the Patriots’ picks in the 2021 NFL Draft April 29, 2021 | 8:48 PM
Tim Tebow reportedly tried out for the Jaguars.
TIM TEBOW
Tim Tebow reportedly worked out for the Jaguars as a tight end April 29, 2021 | 8:11 PM
Mac Jones was taken in the first round by the Patriots Thursday night.
Patriots
NFL Draft 2021 live updates: What's next for Patriots after Mac Jones pick? April 29, 2021 | 6:14 PM
Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants to head to the West Coast.
PATRIOTS
Patriots reportedly not on Aaron Rodgers' list of preferred destinations April 29, 2021 | 6:02 PM
Zay Flowers shined this spring and is poised for another standout season.
BC FOOTBALL
From the NFL Draft to preparing for next season, here’s the latest with BC football April 29, 2021 | 5:39 PM
Marcus Smart Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge vigorously defends Marcus Smart amid suspension, recent performance April 29, 2021 | 1:06 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots
Patriots
49ers reportedly won't trade Jimmy Garoppolo 'unless the value overwhelms them' April 29, 2021 | 10:24 AM
LEE, Matthew J.
NFL Draft
The 15 worst Patriots draft picks of the Bill Belichick era April 29, 2021 | 7:19 AM
Nick Pivetta dueled Jacob deGrom and won on Wednesday.
RED SOX
Here's why Nick Pivetta believes he's just as good as Jacob deGrom April 29, 2021 | 12:17 AM
Christian Vazquez hits an RBI double during the second inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox edge Jacob deGrom, slumping Mets 1-0 April 28, 2021 | 10:51 PM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics took on the Hornets on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum combine for 73 in Celtics' win over Hornets April 28, 2021 | 10:28 PM
Justin Fields runs with the ball against Wisconsin during the Big Ten championship game.
Sports Q
Would you rather the Patriots draft a QB or a player at another position? Tell us. April 28, 2021 | 7:56 PM
Mike Gorman doesn't believe the Celtics' leaders can be stars this year.
CELTICS
Mike Gorman doesn't believe Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown can be Celtics' leaders this year April 28, 2021 | 6:34 PM
Marcus Smart is suspended for Wednesday night's game against the Hornets.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart suspended for one game for 'directing threatening language' toward referee April 28, 2021 | 6:05 PM
Amari Rodgers Patriots NFL Draft
Patriots
Players the Patriots could target after the first round of the NFL Draft April 28, 2021 | 3:31 PM
Brett Duke
NFL
AP Source: WR Antonio Brown returning to Bucs on 1-year deal April 28, 2021 | 1:11 PM
Matt Barnes Red Sox
Red Sox
Closer Matt Barnes 'wholeheartedly' embracing aggressive new philosophy April 28, 2021 | 12:41 PM
Asante Samuel.
Patriots
The 15 best Patriots draft picks of the Bill Belichick era April 28, 2021 | 11:23 AM
Justin Fields Patriots Draft
NFL Draft
Report: Patriots targeting Justin Fields, reached out to Falcons about No. 4 pick April 28, 2021 | 10:36 AM
Stephon Gilmore trade rumors
Patriots
Report: Stephon Gilmore could be included in a deal if the Patriots trade up for a quarterback April 28, 2021 | 10:15 AM
Steve Luciano
NFL Draft
2021 NFL Draft guide: How to watch, what to know, and more April 28, 2021 | 7:40 AM
Jeremy Lauzon #55 of the Boston Bruins and Kasperi Kapanen #42 of the Pittsburgh Penguins battle for the puck in the second period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' complete effort in win vs. Penguins April 28, 2021 | 7:27 AM
Garrett Richards fixed his delivery and beat the Mets.
RED SOX
Here's what Garrett Richards did to fix his delivery in 10-strikeout win over Mets April 28, 2021 | 6:57 AM
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort drove to the basket against Evan Fournier during the first half.
Celtics
Thunder snap 14-game skid with 119-115 win over Celtics April 27, 2021 | 10:39 PM