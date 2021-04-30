Morning sports update: NFL analyst thinks Patriots’ selection of Mac Jones was ‘the best pick of this draft’
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said that other than being picked by the 49ers, "this is the best thing that could have happened to Mac Jones."
The Bruins scored three unanswered goals in the third period to push past the Sabres on Thursday, 5-2. Charlie Coyle forced a turnover before scoring the go-ahead goal for Boston.
Needed this one.@CharlieCoyle_3's third-period winner is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/ScHs3POyHf
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 30, 2021
Also on Thursday, Red Sox lost to the Rangers, 4-1.
And all eyes were on the NFL Draft’s first round selections on Thursday night. The Patriots opted to not trade up (or back), instead using the 15th overall pick to select Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.
The second and third rounds of the draft begin this evening at 7 p.m. New England will have the 46th and 96th picks.
Dan Orlovsky praised the Patriots’ pick: Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky (now an ESPN football analyst) tweeted a video on Thursday night in which he explained why he liked the Patriots’ decision to draft Mac Jones.
“Mac Jones to New England [is] the best pick of this draft,” said Orlovsky. “Awesome offensive line, obviously a ton of weapons that they’ve added. Two really good tight ends, pieces on the outside, dominant run game, and you get to go to Bill Belichick.
“That’s the best pick of the draft so far,” Orlovsky reiterated. “This is the best thing — outside of San Francisco taking you — this is the best thing that could have happened to Mac Jones.”
#NFLDraft @Patriots pic.twitter.com/QOZpfvHPOt
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 30, 2021
Trivia: Mac Jones is the fourth Alabama player the Patriots have selected in the first round of the NFL draft in team history. Can you name the other three?
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: Linebacker and two offensive linemen.
More from Boston.com:
- The Patriots’ Mac Jones pick was boring, and that’s probably a good thing
- 3 things to know about the Patriots’ first round pick Mac Jones
- ‘I missed a lot of those mock drafts’: Bill Belichick discussed the Patriots’ first round strategy
- Mac Jones secretly wanted to be drafted by the Patriots in 2021 NFL Draft
- NFL Draft 2021 live updates: What’s next for Patriots after Mac Jones pick?
- Tim Tebow reportedly worked out for the Jaguars as a tight end
- Bruins score 3 unanswered goals in 3rd, beat Sabres 5-2
- Rhode Island’s Kwity Paye selected by Colts in first round of NFL Draft
- Here are the Patriots’ picks in the 2021 NFL Draft
- Tim Tebow reportedly worked out for the Jaguars as a tight end
Bill Belichick joined Mike Tirico and horse trainer Bob Baffert to discuss the Kentucky Derby:
Fellow Alabama quarterback Joe Namath had high praise for Mac Jones earlier in April:
Joe Namath compares @MacJones_10 to @TomBrady.#NFLNow @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JF47U0nOoB
— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 19, 2021
Bill Belichick’s press conference following the first round of the draft:
On this day: In 2009, Ray Allen scored 51 points in Game 6 of a first round playoff matchup against the Bulls, but it wasn’t enough as the Celtics lost in triple overtime, 128-127. Boston would go on to win the series in Game 7.
Daily highlight: David Krejci skillfully set up Taylor Hall for a third period goal in the Bruins’ win on Thursday.
These two are getting along just fine.@hallsy09 | DK46 pic.twitter.com/amtQ0jY8aB
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 30, 2021
Trivia answer: John Hannah (1973), Bob Cryder (1978), Dont’a Hightower (2012)
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.