Patriots select Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins with 96th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots selected Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins with the 96th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Perkins finished his career at Oklahoma, he tallied 32 tackles for a loss and 16.5 sacks. Scouts praised his hustle and his ability to get into the opponent at the point of attack. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlien described Perkins as a “very average athlete” whose production is due to his toughness and his motor.

Perkins was suspended for the first five games of 2020 after failing a drug test for marijuana. When he returned, he tallied 10.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks.

The Patriots’ pick was a compensatory selection, given to them for losing Tom Brady in free agency.

The Patriots made some noise in the second round, trading up to No. 38 where they drafted Christian Barmore. The package included the No. 46 pick, as well as No. 122 and 139. The Patriots still have a pick in the fourth round (120) as well as selections 188, 197 and 242.

Boston.com will have more on Perkins tonight.