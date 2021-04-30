Patriots trade up to take Alabama DT Christian Barmore with No. 38 pick

The New England Patriots made to it back-to-back Alabama picks to start the 2021 NFL Draft, trading up in the second round to take Crimson Tide defensive tackle Christian Barmore with the 38th overall pick.

Barmore starred in Alabama’s national title win in 2021, earning Defensive MVP honors with five tackles, two stops of loss, and one sack.

The defensive lineman now becomes the 12th Nick Saban-coached player Bill Belichick has drafted with New England, joining the Patriots’ first-round selection and Barmore’s teammate Mac Jones.

The Patriots are next projected to pick in the third round at No. 96 overall.