Watch: Bill Belichick’s dog, Nike, is back in the draft room

Nike is back in the Patriots’ draft room.

In a video posted on Saturday afternoon, New England poked fun at last year’s viral draft moment and set Bill Belichick’s dog up to help with the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“What do you think here in the seventh round?” Belichick asked his dog, while offering some pets.

“All right, got it,” Belichick said after a few moments, giving the camera a rare smile.

Another #PatsDraft in the books for this good boy. pic.twitter.com/pNLuML2IwE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 1, 2021

The Patriots ultimately drafted Central Florida receiver Tre Nixon with their seventh-round selection. If Nixon ends up becoming a success story, Patriots fans might have Nike to thank.

Nike became an internet sensation in last year’s draft. Shortly after the Patriots made their second-round selection of Kyle Dugger, the camera in Belichick’s Nantucket house cut to Nike sitting alone in front of a pair of laptops.

Belichick returned to the room moments later and gifted Nike some treats after the team selected Dugger.

Nike, an Alaskan Klee Kai, was adopted by Belichick and his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, in 2018.