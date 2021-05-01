Ernie Adams, Bill Belichick’s right-hand man, has worked his final draft for the Patriots

Ernie Adams, the Patriots’ longtime research director, has worked his final NFL Draft this weekend, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Saturday.

“He’s been a huge part of the draft process with the New England Patriots going all the way [back] to Chuck Fairbanks, to the Giants, to Cleveland, back to New England,” Belichick said. “He was part of the acquisitions of a lot of great players and all the process that goes into drafting.”

“Every single thing that’s involved [in the draft], Ernie’s had a seat in that role,” Belichick added. “As always, it was great to work with him again over the weekend.”

Belichick didn’t specify if Adams was retiring or stepping down from his current role. Adams, 68, has been the Patriots’ football research director since 2000, when Belichick became head coach. He had a prior stint in New England as an offensive and administrative assistant from 1975-78.

“I wanted to just give an opportunity here to close out this draft to thank Ernie for all he’s done and recognize all that he’s done,” Belichick said.

“I think Ernie’s contributions are historic and they travel across several decades in some many different areas in every different corner of the room and then some,” Belichick added. “He’s literally been involved in every single aspect of the football program at every level you could possibly be involved in. He’s done an outstanding job in all of them. Not all coaches have had the kind of involvement Ernie’s had throughout his career.”