Mac Jones wrote letters as a kid about his NFL dreams, future prom dates, and more
"When I grow up I want to be A football playr I mit be in the NFL I do not no wut team I will be on."
Ambition has always been there for Mac Jones, even at age 7. Spelling, however, came along a little later.
“When I grow up I want to be A football playr I mit be in the NFL I do not no wut team I will be on,” Jones wrote, in a letter shared by WCVB.
Jones, the Patriots’ first-round selection in the NFL Draft, had quite the imagination and confidence as a kid.
He also wrote a letter on the last day of fifth grade saying that he’s feeling good about his girlfriend because he just won the award for most likely to become the best all-around athlete in the Class of 2017.
“I’m very funny,” Jones said, “and Mama Collins says I’m quite the ladies man. Mrs. Collins said by now I will have a full athletic scholarship. I probably will play Q.B. just like now.
He closed by saying that he hopes he goes to the prom with one of three people, including his then-girlfriend, Angel Fuentes. It appears he was keeping his options open.
It’s unclear if Jones’ prom plans worked out, but his quarterback prediction certainly did.
