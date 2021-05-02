4 things to know about Patriots draft pick Joshuah Bledsoe

A Bledsoe is coming to New England.

No, it isn’t Drew Bledsoe making a return, but the Patriots did add Joshuah Bledsoe, a safety out of Missouri, with one of their sixth-round picks.

Here are four things to know about Joshuah Bledsoe.

He played against new Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, and has high praise for him.

Bledsoe is familiar with the Patriots’ first-round pick.

This past season, Bledsoe’s Missouri Tigers went up against Jones’s Crimson Tide. Both put up solid numbers in what would be a 38-19 win for the Crimson Tide. Jones had 249 passing yards and two touchdowns while Bledsoe had three tackles, one of which was for a loss, and a pass defended.

Advertisement

“He’s real poised,” Bledsoe told reporters when recalling the regular-season matchup. “He has a good arm and he makes good decisions distributing the ball, so I’m glad I get to team up with him. I’m glad he’s on the opposite side of the ball. It’s going to be fun in practice going against him.”

Bledsoe and Jones were on the same team during this year’s Senior Bowl, allowing Bledsoe to get to know Jones even more.

“At the quarterback position, you’ve got to be poised. You’ve got to have that kind of calm demeanor of playing that position and I feel like he has all the right tools and the right mindset,” Bledsoe said. “He’s just a good fit for the position. I’m glad he’s in New England with me. We’re going to go have fun. We’re going to turn New England up.”

There’s a reason why there’s an “h” at the end of his name.

When Joshuah Bledsoe’s mom, Jamaile, was thinking of names for her son, she said the names out loud to hear if the name sounded well for a potential star athlete.

Going through that practice, she liked the name “Josh.” There was one issue though. Joshua is six letters long, and everyone else in the family had first names that were seven letters long. She found a quick fix though, and added an “h” to her son’s name.

Advertisement

During the process of picking Joshuah’s name, Jamaile envisioned her son would be a quarterback. We know that the last name Bledsoe works for a quarterback, and Joshuah Bledsoe believed his first name would work, too.

Prior to his high school days, Bledsoe played quarterback. However, once he began playing football for his high school’s freshman team, his coach had something different in mind. Due to his athleticism, Bledsoe’s coach made him switch from quarterback to defensive back.