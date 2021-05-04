David Andrews says he ‘knew he wanted to be back’ with Patriots in free agency

Andrews said he's excited to work with rookie quarterback Mac Jones and also shared a story about retiring research director Ernie Adams.

David Andrews Patriots
David Andrews (left) standing with Michael Onwenu. –Charles Krupa/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
May 4, 2021 | 11:34 AM

Related Links

With a baby boy on the way and a solid payday potentially before him, David Andrews was prepared for anything during his first foray into NFL free agency. That included the possibility that navigating the business side of football could have ended with him sporting another jersey in 2021.

But the Patriots center and offensive co-captain also knew the outcome he hoped for.

“We knew we wanted to be back here if it all made sense,” he told reporters on a conference call Tuesday morning. “This is home…this is a special place to me.”

Andrews will soon enter his seventh season in New England with a new four-year, $19 million deal to anchor a Patriots offensive line that will look a bit different than in years past. The former undrafted free agent signee from 2015 is now the elder statesman on an offensive line that just lost guard Joe Thuney and longtime right tackle Marcus Cannon.  

Advertisement

But the Patriots will return several faces Andrews is familiar with: Isaiah Wynn, who struggled with injuries last year but just had his fifth-year option picked up Monday; Trent Brown, who won a Super Bowl playing alongside Andrews in 2018; and Ted Karras, Andrews’s former backup who came back to Foxborough on a one-year free-agent deal.

Some believed Karras’s signing might deter the Patriots from re-signing Andrews since Karras has been a starter for the last two seasons, both with New England and in Miami. But Andrews was undeterred by the news.

“I don’t believe in closing any doors,” he said, citing his and Karras’s working relationship during their time with the Patriots. “Teddy’s a great teammate, he always been a great teammate. He’s obviously become a good friend of mine over those four or five years…I know Ted can help this football team. Anyone who can help the football team, you want that person on that roster.”

While Andrews said the Patriots’ free-agent spending spree didn’t alter his plans to return, he admitted he was excited by the moves the team made to improve an offense that struggled mightily last year.

The former Georgia Bulldog also said he’s looking forward to work with first-round quarterback Mac Jones, who starred with Georgia’s SEC rival Alabama Crimson Tide, and getting back to work with his unit in OTAs and minicamps this summer.

Advertisement

“We made a lot of improvement on paper,” Andrews noted. “Now we have to become a football team…just excited to get the whole ball rolling here.”

Andrews also talked about legendary Patriots coach and director of football research Ernie Adams, who retired following last weekend’s draft after more than 20 years with the team, and shared a story about his first interaction with Adams when he was a rookie in 2015.

“I remember a fumbled a snap in spring or training camp — something early — when we were running a guard-pull play. Bill [Belichick] obviously didn’t like that very much and I ended up running a lap,” Andrew recalls. “But then Ernie after practice at some point talked to me, was just talking about how that’s one of the harder snaps because the quarterback’s pulling away in the opposite direction for the handoff, but you’re going flat down the line to try and cut somebody off…and ever since then, I was like, ‘Wow.’ 

“I always made an effort to talk to Ernie when he was in the building or passed him in the building about rules, whatever it may be. He’s like an encyclopedia. Ernie will definitely be missed around the building, that’s for sure.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Charles Krupa
Bruins
Heres how the Bruins will handle ticketing for playoff games at TD Garden May 4, 2021 | 11:21 AM
Julian Edelman retirement speculation
Patriots
Julian Edelman praised 'legend' Ernie Adams after retirement announcement May 4, 2021 | 10:32 AM
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with left wing Brad Marchand (63) after scoring their second goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Marchand got the assist on the goal. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
bruins
What we learned as the Bruins clinched another playoff berth May 4, 2021 | 1:09 AM
The Bruins clinched a playoff berth on Monday.
BRUINS
'Our expectations are obviously higher': Bruins clinch playoff berth with win over Devils May 3, 2021 | 11:26 PM
Ernie Adams announced his retirement officially to ESPN.
PATRIOTS
Ernie Adams announces retirement to join Patriots' 'many wonderful fans' May 3, 2021 | 10:08 PM
Matt Barnes was named the MLB's Reliever of the Month.
RED SOX
Here's why Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes was named Reliever of the Month in April May 3, 2021 | 8:29 PM
Tristan Thompson celebrates with Jayson Tatum after the Celtics defeated San Antonio at TD Garden on April 30.
Celtics
Taking stock of 17 Celtics players as the regular season nears completion May 3, 2021 | 6:07 PM
Jayson Tatum was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum named Player of the Week after averaging 42.7 points per game May 3, 2021 | 5:19 PM
Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
Red Sox
Why Xander Bogaerts is the best offensive shortstop in baseball May 3, 2021 | 5:16 PM
Isaiah Wynn Patriots
Patriots
Report: Patriots pick up 5th-year option on Isaiah Wynn, likely to decline for Sony Michel May 3, 2021 | 3:28 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
Steve Sarkisian calls Mac Jones this year's most NFL-ready rookie quarterback. The 49ers apparently disagree. May 3, 2021 | 2:54 PM
Steven Senne
Red Sox
Here are the players assigned to the Worcester Red Sox for the start of the season May 3, 2021 | 2:30 PM
FILE - In this May 30, 1968, file photo, Bobby Unser celebrates winning the 52nd running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Ind. Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Unser has died. He died of natural causes at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sunday, May 2, 2021. He was 87.(AP Photo/File)
Bobby Unser
Bobby Unser, 3-time Indy 500 champ in great racing family, dies at 87 May 3, 2021 | 2:10 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
4 takeaways on the Patriots' draft — including the plan for Mac Jones May 3, 2021 | 1:38 PM
Evan Fournier COVID long term effects
Celtics
'It's like I have a concussion': Evan Fournier discussed playing with the lingering effects of COVID-19 May 3, 2021 | 1:18 PM
Police try to move people away from the stadium after a supporter's protest against Manchester United's owners, outside English Premier League club Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England on May 2, 2021, ahead of their English Premier League fixture against Liverpool. - Manchester United were one of six Premier League teams to sign up to the breakaway European Super League tournament. But just 48 hours later the Super League collapsed as United and the rest of the English clubs pulled out. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Sports News
Manchester United fans stormed Old Trafford postponing a Premier League game. Here's what to know. May 3, 2021 | 11:45 AM
Patriots Mac Jones
Patriots
Report: Patriots were willing to pass on Mac Jones rather than trade up May 3, 2021 | 11:06 AM
In this photo made Friday, Jan. 23, 2015, Miller Library towers above the Colby College campus in Waterville, Maine. The college has an endowment that√¢¬Ä¬ôs approaching $750 million. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
College Sports
6 female Colby coaches say they are paid less than men May 3, 2021 | 10:16 AM
FILE - Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo poses after his weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, in this Friday, June 10, 2016, file photo. Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo turned himself in to federal agents to face charges hours after authorities identified the body of a dead woman as his 27-year-old pregnant lover, officials said. The U.S. Attorney's Office said late Sunday, May 2, 2021, that Verdejo was being charged with kidnapping and carjacking resulting in death and with intentionally killing an unborn child. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Félix Verdejo
Puerto Rican boxer faces charges after pregnant lover found dead May 3, 2021 | 10:08 AM
Jim Davis
Patriots
Behind-the-scenes Patriots draft video shows Ernie Adams making final pick May 3, 2021 | 9:43 AM
Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony (00) passes off against Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
CELTICS
Despite 33 points from Jayson Tatum, the Celtics fall to the Blazers May 2, 2021 | 11:04 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
PATRIOTS
Here is how NFL Draft experts graded the Patriots' 2021 class May 2, 2021 | 8:01 PM
Texas Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) scores on a go-ahead RBI single by Brock Holt as home plate umpire Brian O'Nora and Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki look on while Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun celebrates in the background during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
RED SOX
Texas Rangers rally for 5-3 victory over Red Sox May 2, 2021 | 7:05 PM
Tre Nixon played three years at UCF.
NFL Draft
3 things to know about Patriots draft pick and receiver Tre Nixon May 2, 2021 | 11:50 AM
William Sherman played his college ball at Colorado.
NFL Draft
3 things to know about Patriots draft pick William Sherman May 2, 2021 | 9:27 AM
Joshuah Bledsoe joins the Patriots after spending his college career with Missouri.
NFL Draft
4 things to know about Patriots draft pick Joshuah Bledsoe May 2, 2021 | 7:24 AM
Steve Luciano
NFL Draft
A few thoughts on coverage of the NFL Draft May 2, 2021 | 7:00 AM
Eduardo Rodriguez allowed four earned runs in five innings as the Red Sox fell to the Rangers.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez allows four earned runs, Red Sox lose 8-6 to Rangers May 1, 2021 | 10:53 PM
Carles Gil had an impressive showing in the Revolution's win over Atlanta United.
New England Revolution
Carles Gil has a goal, assist as Revolution beat Atlanta United 2-1 May 1, 2021 | 9:23 PM
Screen grab
Patriots
Watch: Bill Belichick's dog, Nike, is back in the draft room May 1, 2021 | 8:24 PM