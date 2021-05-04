Morning sports update: Julian Edelman praised ‘legend’ Ernie Adams after retirement announcement

The Bruins officially clinched a playoff berth with a 3-0 win over the Devils on Monday. Boston faces New Jersey again tonight at 7 p.m.

The Red Sox open a three-game series against the Tigers tonight at 7:10 p.m.

The Celtics will be back on Wednesday against the Magic at 7 p.m.

Julian Edelman praised Ernie Adams: After the Patriots revealed that the 2021 NFL draft would be Ernie Adams’s last — Adams later announced that he is retiring — a n0w-former Patriot weighed in on the longtime assistant’s legacy.

Julian Edelman, who also recently announced his retirement from the NFL, credited Adams as the “guy behind the guy.” Adams, whose job title with New England was officially labeled “director of football research,” was also recently praised by Bill Belichick for helping the Patriots find productive players in the draft over the years.

The guy behind the guy. Look at all the HOF players Ernie has been a part of drafting over the past 50 years. It’s insane. #Legend https://t.co/kc7mLYYpU1 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 3, 2021

Adams, who was seen as a mysterious figure in New England for years, spoke about his background in December. In retirement, as Adams noted, he intends to “stop working and join the many wonderful fans who have been with us for this run.”

From his passion for the game to his tactical expertise. Behind the scenes with Patriots Director of Football Research, Ernie Adams, presented by @Bose. pic.twitter.com/ONcWagwtQK — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 6, 2020

Trivia: David Givens, who Ernie Adams is credited with finding for the Patriots in the 2002 draft, had what current NFL head coach as his receivers coach in college at Notre Dame in the 2000 season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He left Notre Dame to become head coach at Bowling Green.

More from Boston.com:

Matt Barnes won American League Reliever of the Month:

Admiring the work of April's AL Reliever of the Month: pic.twitter.com/k4Zg2h6mUB — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 4, 2021

Patriots defensive back Joejuan Williams officially graduated from Vanderbilt over the weekend:

On this day: In 1939, Red Sox rookie Ted Williams continued the strong start to his Major League career, hitting a pair of home runs that were deemed the longest home runs ever hit at Tiger Stadium (then known as Briggs Stadium).

Boston defeated Detroit 7-6 thanks in large part to Williams collecting five RBIs.

Daily highlight: From over the weekend, when Revolution playmaker Carles Gil’s skill left Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa on the ground.

Can't stop thinking about this touch 🤤#VamosNERevs pic.twitter.com/tbmkoihGa5 — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) May 3, 2021

Trivia answer: Urban Meyer