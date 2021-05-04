Tom Brady would ‘100 percent’ trade two Super Bowl rings for one perfect season

Tom Brady came tantalizingly close to what would have been one of the greatest accomplishments in NFL history in 2007, when the Patriots stormed to a near-perfect season only to be upset by the Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

Seven rings, 10 Super Bowl appearances, and plenty of Super Bowl records apparently haven’t erased the bad taste from Brady’s mouth. During the NFL’s Draft-a-Thon charity drive, Brady was asked if he would trade two Super Bowl rings to win Super Bowl XLII.

“I would, let’s be real,” Brady said.

Eli Manning, of course, isn’t willing to give up one of the greatest accomplishments of his career.

In December, Brady said winning that Super Bowl would have made the 2007 team “immortal.”

“You always think about the ones that got away,” Brady said. “That was the one that got away. Michael Strahan has become a good friend. Obviously Eli [Manning] I’ve known for a long time. A lot of players on that team, I’m still holding a little bit of a grudge over that one because that one would have been — immortal would be the word.

“We accomplished some amazing things that year. That 2007 team was incredible. We played so well for so long. I wish that team would have been remembered amongst the all-time greats. And unfortunately, when you don’t win the last game of the year, that’s the reality. No one really remembers who finishes second. We, unfortunately, finished second that year.”

Unfortunately for Brady and the Patriots, he’s wrong: Everyone seems to remember that the 2007 Patriots finished second.