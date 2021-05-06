Former Patriots CB Jason McCourty reportedly signing with Dolphins

McCourty and twin brother Devin were Patriots captains last year.

Jason McCourty is reportedly headed to Miami.
Jason McCourty is reportedly headed to Miami. –AP Photo/Ashley Landis
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
May 6, 2021 | 7:01 PM

Related Links

For the first time since 2017, twin brothers Devin and Jason McCourty won’t be on the same team next year.

According to NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo, Jason McCourty is headed to Miami where he will rejoin head coach Brian Flores, who was an assistant coach with the Patriots before he was hired by the Dolphins.

McCourty has been in the NFL since 2009. He spent eight years with the Tennessee Titans and one with the Cleveland Browns before the Browns traded him to the Patriots for a pair of late draft picks.

The defensive back recorded two interceptions as well as 152 tackles with the Patriots. His biggest play came in Super Bowl LIII when he broke up what looked like a sure touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Brandin Cooks.

Advertisement

“Oh my God. That was a tremendous effort and a great play on the ball,” Bill Belichick said after the game. “It looked like [Cooks] was going to fair catch the ball. McCourty came out of nowhere to make that play”

Jason and Devin were named Patriots captains before the 2020 season. Jason started 11 of the Patriots’ 16 games and recorded 42 tackles on the year.

“This year in free agency has been different obviously with the cap and everything going on as a result of 2020,” he told the NFL Network in March. “I just want to be somewhere where I’m wanted and an opportunity to compete and help the guys around me.

“As an older player, I really look forward to and love being able to mentor younger guys and be able to help them grow as well as going in there competing and trying to win games. So wherever that may be, I’m going to be excited.”

Now divisional rivals, the McCourty twins will face off twice next season.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Patriots Deatrich Wise Jr.
Patriots
Deatrich Wise Jr. says Patriots are 'hungry' to return to dominance in 2021 May 6, 2021 | 6:21 PM
Franchy Cordero (16) and Christian Vazquez celebrate after scoring on a single by Alex Verdugo during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Franchy Cordero snaps slump, Red Sox hold on to beat Tigers 12-9 May 6, 2021 | 5:52 PM
Patriots Cam Newton AFC East
Patriots
ESPN’s Mike Greenberg: Belichick will lead Patriots to AFC East title May 6, 2021 | 3:47 PM
Patriots OTAs spring schedule
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' spring workout schedule May 6, 2021 | 2:07 PM
Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Alex Cora called Xander Bogaerts 'the most consistent person in this organization' May 6, 2021 | 1:41 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge weighed in on when Jaylen Brown might return May 6, 2021 | 1:34 PM
Willie O'Ree Bruins
Bruins
SNL's Kenan Thompson stumping for Willie O'Ree to receive Congressional Gold Medal May 6, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Hall of Fame NFL executive ranks Patriots among teams having the best offseason May 6, 2021 | 10:19 AM
Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker are intrigued by their potential together.
CELTICS
'He's just fun to play with': Why Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker are excited by their potential May 6, 2021 | 12:01 AM
The Celtics dominated a short-handed Magic team on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker leads Celtics in rout of Magic May 5, 2021 | 9:48 PM
Romeo Langford is in concussion protocols for Wednesday's game.
CELTICS
Romeo Langford enters NBA's concussion protocol after bumping heads in practice May 5, 2021 | 7:32 PM
Quinn Nordin
Patriots
Patriots sign Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin, their first undrafted free agent this offseason May 5, 2021 | 7:02 PM
Celtics Kemba Walker
Celtics
Why Brad Stevens won't budge on Kemba Walker playing back-to-backs May 5, 2021 | 3:33 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox bucking new-school trends during resurgent 2021 season May 5, 2021 | 2:09 PM
Brad Marchand scored, but his goal was nowhere near enough for the Bruins against the Rangers on Friday.
Bruins
Which Bruins would make good media personalities post-career? May 5, 2021 | 1:54 PM
Grossfeld, Stan Globe Staff
Media
For Ellis Burks, Boston with the Red Sox and now with NESN proves to be a very nice fit after all May 5, 2021 | 11:12 AM
NFL Draft Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
Report: Saints tried to trade up for Mac Jones before Patriots took him at No.15 May 5, 2021 | 11:02 AM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Marathon
You had to be a really fast runner to get into the 2021 Boston Marathon May 5, 2021 | 10:56 AM
Chris Sale in 2020.
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom provided an update on the 'great milestone' in Chris Sale's recovery May 5, 2021 | 10:30 AM
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' overtime loss to the Devils May 5, 2021 | 7:47 AM
Hunter Renfroe hit his 100th career homer on Tuesday.
RED SOX
Here's what the Red Sox exchanged to get Hunter Renfroe his 100th home run ball May 5, 2021 | 7:22 AM
Xander Bogaerts celebrates his second-inning home run with Christian Vazquez and J.D. Martinez.
Red Sox
Red Sox hit 4 homers, hold off reeling Tigers 11-7 at Fenway May 4, 2021 | 11:35 PM
The New Jersey Devils celebrate Pavel Zacha game-winning overtime goal.
Bruins
Bruins can't hold 3rd period leads, fall to Devils 4-3 in overtime May 4, 2021 | 10:33 PM
Damiere Byrd has reportedly signed with the Bears.
PATRIOTS
Former Patriots WR Damiere Byrd reportedly signs one-year deal with Bears May 4, 2021 | 8:38 PM
Tom Brady really wanted that undefeated season.
PATRIOTS
Tom Brady would '100 percent' trade two Super Bowl rings for one perfect season May 4, 2021 | 7:36 PM
Aaron Nesmith's emergence has been crucial for the Celtics.
CELTICS
Here's why Aaron Nesmith's recent surge could be so important for the Celtics May 4, 2021 | 7:22 PM
Christian Barmore
Patriots
Why Christian Barmore could be the Patriots' most impactful rookie this season May 4, 2021 | 5:40 PM
Mac Jones
Sports Q
Survey: Who will be the Patriots starting quarterback at the beginning of November? May 4, 2021 | 5:14 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots 2021
Patriots
What Jimmy Garoppolo had to say about his time with the Patriots May 4, 2021 | 2:35 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Celtics
Celtics Jaylen Brown is day-to-day with sprained right ankle May 4, 2021 | 2:25 PM