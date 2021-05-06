Morning sports update: Hall of Fame NFL executive ranks Patriots among teams having the best offseason

Gil Brandt praised the moves the Patriots have made so far.

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick during the 2020 season. –Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images
May 6, 2021 | 10:19 AM

The Celtics defeated the Magic on Wednesday, 132-96. Boston currently occupies the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, one spot above the play-in tournament.

Also on Wednesday, the Red Sox lost to the Tigers 6-5 in extra innings.

Tonight, the Bruins host the Rangers at TD Garden at 7 p.m.

Where the Patriots’ offseason ranks: After making a bevy of free agent signings, and a draft day splash, it’s probably not surprising that the Patriots’ offseason ranks among the best in the NFL.

According to NFL.com’s Gil Brandt, the Patriots have had the second best offseason so far.

“After clearing salary-cap space in the first year of the post-Tom Brady era, the Patriots went against type, setting a record for guaranteed money handed out in free agency,” explained Brandt. He also praised New England’s pick of Mac Jones in the draft, as well as the rest of the class.

“New England brass no doubt hopes this class yields better results than previous years’ efforts, and there is reason for optimism,” Brandt noted, “given that it is rounded out by promising players like defensive lineman Christian Barmore (No. 38 overall) and pass rusher Ronnie Perkins, whom I ranked as a top-60 prospect but fell to the Pats at No. 96.”

Brandt has as much experience analyzing NFL rosters as anyone, given his background. After starting as a part-time scout for the Rams in 1958, he became a Hall of Fame executive with the Cowboys from 1960-1988.

Notably, the only team Brandt ranked higher than the Patriots in his offseason analysis was Tom Brady’s Buccaneers.

Trivia: What future Hall of Fame quarterback did Gil Brandt help the Cowboys select in the 10th round of the 1964 NFL draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted in 1964, but didn’t make his NFL debut until 1969.

More from Boston.com:

Tacko takeover: With the result decided on Wednesday, Tacko Fall logged some minutes for the Celtics. He blocked four shots in a minute:

And on the offensive end, he got to show off some moves. The Celtics bench reacted with glee:

Willie plays all fields: To mark the 90th birthday of Willie Mays, enjoy his iconic World Series catch.

“A catch which must have been an optical illusion to a lot of people,” noted NBC announcer Jack Brickhouse.

On this day: In 2000, Pedro Martinez struck out 17 Tampa Bay Devil Rays batters over nine innings, but lost 1-0.

Daily highlight: Shohei Ohtani continues to be a highlight reel.

Trivia answer: Roger Staubach

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft Morning Sports Update

