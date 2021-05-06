Here’s the Patriots’ spring workout schedule

Rookie minicamps begin May 14, and OTAs will take place at the end of the month.

Patriots OTAs spring schedule
Cam Newton and the Patriots offense against the New York Jets. –Stew Milne/AP
By
May 6, 2021 | 2:07 PM

The free-agent rush is long past. The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books.

Now the real work begins for the New England Patriots.

The NFL on Thursday released each team’s spring practice schedule, including dates for organized team activities (OTAs), rookie minicamp, and mandatory team minicamp.

The spring practice slate for the Patriots officially begins when Mac Jones, Christian Barmore, and the rest of the team’s draft class and signees participate in rookie minicamp from May 14-16.

Then, OTAs will take place May 24-25, May 27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, and June 10-11.

Several Patriots players have already said they will skip OTAs, which are voluntary, for health and safety reasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Players will be expected at the team’s mandatory minicamp from June 15-17.

Official dates for summer training camp, which will begin in July, have yet to be announced.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL

