Why Ronnie Perkins could be a major draft steal for the Patriots

The Oklahoma edge defender boasts excellent tape against both the run and pass and could contribute early in a backup role.

Ronnie Perkins Patriots
Ronnie Perkins presents a good amount of upside for a third-round pick. –Alonzo Adams/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
May 7, 2021 | 4:26 PM

Related Links

On its face, the Patriots’ selection of Oklahoma edge defender Ronnie Perkins in the 2021 NFL Draft might have come as a bit of a surprise.

Didn’t New England just add someone to the front seven already when it selected Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore?

Doesn’t the team already have Kyle Van Noy, Matthew Judon, and Chase Winovich playing in that spot?

Couldn’t that pick have been better spent on a wide receiver, a cornerback, or an offensive lineman?

Even if the answers to all those questions were “Yes,” there’s still a lot to like about Perkins, whom the Patriots grabbed with the 96th overall pick after many analysts projected him to go in the second round.

Advertisement

He might also be just the kind of player that becomes reaches new heights in the NFL under Bill Belichick and his coaching staff.

The scouting reports on Perkins don’t speak glowingly of his raw athleticism, and he doesn’t have elite size (standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 253 pounds) or strength for an edge player.

But the production and effort he puts on film show more than enough disruptive potential to work with.

If you’re going to play outside in a defensive front, your first responsibility is to set the edge in the run game. And though Perkins doesn’t have the long arms and violent punch evaluators look for in a prototypical edge defender, he still earned elite marks from Pro Football Focus as a run defender in 2020.

Plays like this one in the 2020 Cotton Bowl against Florida give a glimpse into why.

He utterly destroys this quarterback power run first with speed, splitting through an attempted down block by the tight end, then with power, overwhelming the pulling guard before making the tackle for loss.

Ronnie Perkins Patriots
Ronnie Perkins vs. Florida. —YouTube

He’s particularly adept at taking on pullers or blocks coming at him from an angle, using excellent short-area quickness to sidestep or lowering his shoulder into a blocker to stop their momentum as he does here. 

Ronnie Perkins Patriots
Ronnie Perkins vs. Oklahoma State. —YouTube
Advertisement

These plays also demonstrate above-average awareness as he keeps his eyes up both to identify oncoming blockers and diagnose running lanes quickly before finding the football. You don’t rack up 24 tackles for loss in your last two seasons without having a good understanding of what offenses are trying to do — especially if you’re not an unstoppable physical force.

If he learns to use his arms and hands as well as his shoulders, his run defense will only improve.

The same goes for his pass-rushing, which could benefit from the addition of more nuanced moves and hand-fighting techniques.

That said, his endless motor and ability to convert speed and quickness into power suited him perfectly well at the college level and should carry over into his NFL career.

Like his new teammate Barmore, Perkins has shown the capability to do more than just bullrush or dash around the end, mixing in some well-timed club moves as well as the grip-and-pull technique he demonstrates here once he gets into a defender’s body.

Ronnie Perkins Patriots
Ronnie Perkins vs. Oklahoma State. —YouTube

And if you get too caught up in waiting for Perkins to get into your chest or run around you, you might catch an outstretched arm stab to the chest and end up on your back.

Ronnie Perkins Patriots
Ronnie Perkins vs. Oklahoma State. —YouTube

That right tackle he just gave the Khalil Mack treatment to? 6-foot-6, 320-pound Teven Jenkins, whom the Chicago Bears moved up to select 39th overall in the draft — one pick after Barmore.

Perkins made starting-level NFL talent look silly on more than one occasion during his college career. That said, it’s fair to have concerns about how he’ll do against stronger, more experienced competition if he doesn’t add more variety and raw strength to his game.

Advertisement

He did have 11.5 sacks in his final two years at Oklahoma, but it’s near-misses like this one that makes you wonder how many more he’d have if he could bend the edge a bit better after winning his rush.

Ronnie Perkins Patriots
Ronnie Perkins vs. Florida. —YouTube

Still, Perkins’s production despite the elite measurables scouts crave speaks well of what he can do with the right coaching, and it’s hard to think of a better person for a young defensive player to learn under than Belichick.

Though the rookie edge defender will have to wait his turn behind the likes of Van Noy and Judon, Patriots fans are likely to see him on the field sooner rather than later — and might be treated to a splash or two when they do.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
New England Revolution
Defense has been the backbone of the Revolution's good start, and they'll need it on tough road trip May 7, 2021 | 4:13 PM
Anonymous
Marvelous
Stephen A. Smith, Bernard Hopkins will visit Brockton for 'Marvin Hagler Day' celebration May 7, 2021 | 2:55 PM
Mac Jones Patriots Cam Newton
Patriots
Report: NFL executives split in Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones debate May 7, 2021 | 2:40 PM
Tom Brady yacht
Tom Brady
Tom Brady pre-ordered a 77-foot yacht, costing an estimated $6 million May 7, 2021 | 1:49 PM
Tom Brady Kyle Trask
Tom Brady
Buccaneers rookie Kyle Trask talks about his first phone conversation with Tom Brady May 7, 2021 | 1:36 PM
LFC Boston Phoenix Landing
Sports News
'Super League' fallout reaches into Boston's tight-knit soccer community May 7, 2021 | 12:58 PM
Getty
Media
Kendrick Perkins signs multi-year extension to remain at ESPN as NBA analyst May 7, 2021 | 11:56 AM
Tom Brady touchdown auction
Tom Brady
Football from Tom Brady's first touchdown pass to hit auction block Sunday May 7, 2021 | 11:44 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots
Patriots
NFL insider explained why he thinks the Patriots didn't pursue a Jimmy Garoppolo trade May 7, 2021 | 10:22 AM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics have an important week looming.
CELTICS
Here's what the Celtics' playoff picture looks like with 6 games left May 6, 2021 | 11:54 PM
Jake DeBrusk scores a 2nd period goal past Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin.
Bruins
Three takeaways as the Bruins cruise past the mentally drained Rangers May 6, 2021 | 11:28 PM
David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Brad Marchand gather to celebrate a goal by Patrice Bergeron in the first period.
Bruins
Bruins beat Rangers 4-0 for 5th victory in 6 games May 6, 2021 | 9:50 PM
Franchy Cordero broke out of his slump on Thursday.
RED SOX
Here's what the Red Sox said about Franchy Cordero after he broke 0-for-25 slump May 6, 2021 | 9:03 PM
Jason McCourty is reportedly headed to Miami.
PATRIOTS
Former Patriots CB Jason McCourty reportedly signing with Dolphins May 6, 2021 | 7:01 PM
Patriots Deatrich Wise Jr.
Patriots
Deatrich Wise Jr. says Patriots are 'hungry' to return to dominance in 2021 May 6, 2021 | 6:21 PM
Franchy Cordero (16) and Christian Vazquez celebrate after scoring on a single by Alex Verdugo during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Franchy Cordero snaps slump, Red Sox hold on to beat Tigers 12-9 May 6, 2021 | 5:52 PM
Patriots Cam Newton AFC East
Patriots
ESPN’s Mike Greenberg: Belichick will lead Patriots to AFC East title May 6, 2021 | 3:47 PM
Patriots OTAs spring schedule
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' spring workout schedule May 6, 2021 | 2:07 PM
Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Alex Cora called Xander Bogaerts 'the most consistent person in this organization' May 6, 2021 | 1:41 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge weighed in on when Jaylen Brown might return May 6, 2021 | 1:34 PM
Willie O'Ree Bruins
Bruins
SNL's Kenan Thompson stumping for Willie O'Ree to receive Congressional Gold Medal May 6, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Hall of Fame NFL executive ranks Patriots among teams having the best offseason May 6, 2021 | 10:19 AM
Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker are intrigued by their potential together.
CELTICS
'He's just fun to play with': Why Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker are excited by their potential May 6, 2021 | 12:01 AM
The Celtics dominated a short-handed Magic team on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker leads Celtics in rout of Magic May 5, 2021 | 9:48 PM
Romeo Langford is in concussion protocols for Wednesday's game.
CELTICS
Romeo Langford enters NBA's concussion protocol after bumping heads in practice May 5, 2021 | 7:32 PM
Quinn Nordin
Patriots
Patriots sign Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin, their first undrafted free agent this offseason May 5, 2021 | 7:02 PM
Celtics Kemba Walker
Celtics
Why Brad Stevens won't budge on Kemba Walker playing back-to-backs May 5, 2021 | 3:33 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox bucking new-school trends during resurgent 2021 season May 5, 2021 | 2:09 PM
Brad Marchand scored, but his goal was nowhere near enough for the Bruins against the Rangers on Friday.
Bruins
Which Bruins would make good media personalities post-career? May 5, 2021 | 1:54 PM
Grossfeld, Stan Globe Staff
Media
For Ellis Burks, Boston with the Red Sox and now with NESN proves to be a very nice fit after all May 5, 2021 | 11:12 AM