Jason McCourty thanks Patriots for helping him live out childhood dream

"Pats Nation, thank you for welcoming me with open arms."

Jason McCourty spent three seasons with the Patriots.
Jason McCourty spent three seasons with the Patriots. –Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
May 8, 2021 | 11:25 AM

Related Links

Cornerback Jason McCourty, who is reportedly signing with the Miami Dolphins, thanked the Patriots via Instagram on Saturday.

McCourty played in New England alongside his twin brother, Devin, from 2018-2020, helping the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII to cap the 2018-19 season.

He started by thanking owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick for giving him the chance to wear the Patriots uniform.

“For the past three seasons I’ve gotten a chance to live out a childhood dream, playing alongside my brother while winning a championship and building lifelong friendships,” McCourty wrote.

Advertisement

He then thanked everyone within the organization, highlighting “conversations with Ms. Martha” at the security box on his way into the facility and “laughs with Ms. Paula,” among countless other interactions.

“Pats Nation, thank you for welcoming me with open arms,” McCourty, now 33, wrote. “It was not only a privilege to compete alongside my teammates but also to serve the New England community through organizations and causes that I hold dear.”

He said New England will always be a special place for him and his family, but he made it clear his journey as an NFL player isn’t over yet.

“With that said, I got my sun screen ready and I’ve already started hydrating. 305 BABY!!!” he said.

Many Patriots commented on the post, including quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who wrote: “All love JMac!” and fellow cornerback JC Jackson, who said: “Respect bro.”

In Miami, McCourty will reunite with former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who is now the head coach of the Dolphins.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
James White played at Wisconsin from 2010-2013.
JAMES WHITE
James White earns degree from University of Wisconsin May 8, 2021 | 10:33 AM
Bobby Dalbec, right, is greeted near home plate by Hunter Renfroe, center, and Franchy Cordero (16) after he scored all of them on a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey.
RED SOX
Bobby Dalbec ends slump, lifts Red Sox past Orioles 6-2 May 8, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NO-HITTER!
Former Red Sox pitcher Wade Miley pitches no-hitter for the Reds against the Indians May 7, 2021 | 11:56 PM
Kemba Walker scored 33 points in a loss to the Bulls.
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 33 points, but Celtics still lose in blowout to the Bulls May 7, 2021 | 10:37 PM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics took on the Bulls on Friday.
CELTICS
3 takeaways as Bulls pull away from Celtics, who drop costly loss in standings May 7, 2021 | 10:28 PM
Robert Williams made his first start of the season on Friday.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens doesn't know what Robert Williams' availability will be for the next week May 7, 2021 | 9:55 PM
Kiké Hernandez left Thursday's game due to a hamstring injury.
RED SOX
Red Sox place Kiké Hernandez on 10-day injured list May 7, 2021 | 7:54 PM
Tom Brady wants a change in the NFL offseason programs.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady reportedly calls for players to be united in skipping voluntary programs May 7, 2021 | 6:41 PM
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick.
Patriots
Patriots ranked as 8th-most valuable franchise in sports May 7, 2021 | 5:54 PM
Jim Davis
Patriots
What is it like to ask Ernie Adams questions about the Patriots and Bill Belichick? May 7, 2021 | 4:48 PM
Ronnie Perkins Patriots
Patriots
Why Ronnie Perkins could be a major draft steal for the Patriots May 7, 2021 | 4:26 PM
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
New England Revolution
Defense has been the backbone of the Revolution's good start, and they'll need it on tough road trip May 7, 2021 | 4:13 PM
Anonymous
Marvelous
Stephen A. Smith, Bernard Hopkins will visit Brockton for 'Marvin Hagler Day' celebration May 7, 2021 | 2:55 PM
Mac Jones Patriots Cam Newton
Patriots
Report: NFL executives split in Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones debate May 7, 2021 | 2:40 PM
Tom Brady yacht
Tom Brady
Tom Brady pre-ordered a 77-foot yacht, costing an estimated $6 million May 7, 2021 | 1:49 PM
Tom Brady Kyle Trask
Tom Brady
Buccaneers rookie Kyle Trask talks about his first phone conversation with Tom Brady May 7, 2021 | 1:36 PM
LFC Boston Phoenix Landing
Sports News
'Super League' fallout reaches into Boston's tight-knit soccer community May 7, 2021 | 12:58 PM
Getty
Media
Kendrick Perkins signs multi-year extension to remain at ESPN as NBA analyst May 7, 2021 | 11:56 AM
Tom Brady touchdown auction
Tom Brady
Football from Tom Brady's first touchdown pass to hit auction block Sunday May 7, 2021 | 11:44 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots
Patriots
NFL insider explained why he thinks the Patriots didn't pursue a Jimmy Garoppolo trade May 7, 2021 | 10:22 AM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics have an important week looming.
CELTICS
Here's what the Celtics' playoff picture looks like with 6 games left May 6, 2021 | 11:54 PM
Jake DeBrusk scores a 2nd period goal past Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin.
Bruins
Three takeaways as the Bruins cruise past the mentally drained Rangers May 6, 2021 | 11:28 PM
David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Brad Marchand gather to celebrate a goal by Patrice Bergeron in the first period.
Bruins
Bruins beat Rangers 4-0 for 5th victory in 6 games May 6, 2021 | 9:50 PM
Franchy Cordero broke out of his slump on Thursday.
RED SOX
Here's what the Red Sox said about Franchy Cordero after he broke 0-for-25 slump May 6, 2021 | 9:03 PM
Jason McCourty is reportedly headed to Miami.
PATRIOTS
Former Patriots CB Jason McCourty reportedly signing with Dolphins May 6, 2021 | 7:01 PM
Patriots Deatrich Wise Jr.
Patriots
Deatrich Wise Jr. says Patriots are 'hungry' to return to dominance in 2021 May 6, 2021 | 6:21 PM
Franchy Cordero (16) and Christian Vazquez celebrate after scoring on a single by Alex Verdugo during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Franchy Cordero snaps slump, Red Sox hold on to beat Tigers 12-9 May 6, 2021 | 5:52 PM
Patriots Cam Newton AFC East
Patriots
ESPN’s Mike Greenberg: Belichick will lead Patriots to AFC East title May 6, 2021 | 3:47 PM
Patriots OTAs spring schedule
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' spring workout schedule May 6, 2021 | 2:07 PM
Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Alex Cora called Xander Bogaerts 'the most consistent person in this organization' May 6, 2021 | 1:41 PM