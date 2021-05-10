What the Patriots offense could look like with a rookie Mac Jones

If he starts in 2021, the Patriots could incorporate elements of Alabama's offense to help Jones get more comfortable.

Mac Jones Patriots
Mac Jones. –Matthew Hinton/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
May 10, 2021 | 5:05 PM

Related Links

The coming of Mac Jones to the Patriots has fans and pundits alike projecting returns to the halcyon days of Tom Brady in New England following a lost year under Cam Newton.

No more quarterback runs or throws in the dirt. No more “RPOs” and gimmicks.

Just good old-fashioned surgical precision from the pocket from a quarterback who does his best work by just standing and delivering to receivers.

Of course, those notions have also sparked discussion about how much the Patriots offense will need to change if Jones ends up taking over for Newton — whether by Week 1 or mid-season. After all, the change from a “running” quarterback to a more traditional pocket passer is likely to be an immense one, right?

Advertisement

Perhaps, but the changes might not be what you expect based on what Jones was most comfortable with at Alabama.

Here’s what a Jones-run offense might look like in 2021 if the rookie ends up taking over for Newton sooner than expected.

The Patriots might run more RPOs than they did a year ago.

Wait…what do you mean more RPOs? Mac Jones isn’t an RPO quarterback!

Actually, yes he is. Just ask his offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian: “When you think about Alabama, this is who we are. This is what we do,” he said last year of his use of RPOs in the Crimson Tide offense.

Benjamin Solak of The Draft Network estimates 19 percent of Jones’s pass attempts (around 76 attempts in total) last year were of the RPO variety — one of the highest numbers in the 2021 draft class.
By contrast, Newton ran just 13 RPOs in 2020, which was good for 31st in the league according to Pro Football Reference. Jones almost had that many RPO attempts in Alabama’s semi-final game against Notre Dame alone.

Surprised?

For starters, RPOs (run-pass options) aren’t the same thing as the “read” options the Patriots used with Newton last season.

Contrary to popular belief, RPOs do not require a mobile quarterback. They’re usually little more than quick play-action style throws with the option to give the ball to the running back. The Chiefs hardly ever call designed runs for Patrick Mahomes, but they do call a lot of RPOs — only Arizona’s Kyler Murray had more attempts on such passes than Mahomes.

Still, RPOs weren’t a big part of the Patriots’ offense with Newton, nor were they with Brady.

So why might they be for Jones if he plays as a rookie?

Advertisement

For one, they’re familiar and will help him acclimate. Getting comfortable and building confidence is imperative for a rookie quarterback, and installing one or two RPO plays he can lean on could help with that. The Patriots added several read-option run plays last year like the ones Newton ran in Carolina to boost his comfort level; they can do the same for Jones with RPOs.

Another reason: they’re based on quick decisions that fit Jones’s ability to throw the ball in rhythm. All you have to do is read one defender’s actions and either hand the ball off or deliver a strike on a predetermined route.

Who doesn’t love easy yards?

While Jones is a more traditional pocket passer than Newton, he still has a lot to learn about running an NFL offense. Furthermore, he benefited from running modern college concepts more than many experts suggest.

As such, it makes sense to add in concepts Jones is comfortable with as he digests the full Josh McDaniels playbook.

They’ll focus more on progressions rather than “reading defenses.”

Dominating elite competition in college is no simple task, even if you play at Alabama.

But Jones’s situation was about as cushy as it gets, both because of his dominant supporting cast and Sarkisian’s quarterback-friendly schemes.

In particular, Sarkisian’s offense doesn’t demand that quarterbacks read coverages during the play. Rather, passers go through simple, repeatable progressions: if the first receiver is open, you throw it without hesitation. If they are not, then you move to the next receiver.

Advertisement

The current Texas Longhorns head coach outlined one such staple concept called “Railroad” that illustrates that point in a coach’s clinic prior to the 2020 season:

This kind of offense, Sarkisian explained, is perfect for Jones, whom the coach described as a “very detailed, very ‘A-B-C'”-type of quarterback as compared to the more instinctive Tua Tagovailoa.

Obviously, there’s no reason to believe Jones can’t read defenses at all or that he won’t be able to do so in the future. But again, putting the emphasis on moving through regimented progressions rather than trying to correctly diagnose coverages in real-time should make things more straightforward if Jones does play as a rookie.

Another thing that promotes progression-based reads? Play-action passing, which Jones did on about a third of his snaps last season. That’s more play-action than Brady did in 2019 with New England (roughly 20 percent) but right on par with Newton in 2020 (about 34 percent).

The Patriots’ ability to run the football could serve Jones well in that regard, allowing McDaniels to mix in relatively simple concepts in the RPO and play-action game to give his rookie quarterback options early in his career.

He might take more deep shots than Newton would.

As you’ve likely heard, Jones doesn’t have the top-tier arm of some of his peers. But it doesn’t matter how far you can launch a ball if your receiver doesn’t have a shot to catch it.

To be clear, Jones does have a strong enough arm to threaten defenses down the field.

But the now-Patriots quarterback transformed himself into one of college football’s best deep-ball throwers last year because of his ball placement and timing, almost always giving his receivers a chance to come down with a deep throw even if it was contested.

That could be a very intriguing trait for an offense that only got 29 pass attempts of longer than 20 yards from Newton in 2020.

Jones’s average depth of target last year was 8.8 yards, which easily outpaced Newton’s 7.3. Newton’s shorter yardage could be attributed to the Patriots’ system, COVID after-effects, or his shoulder just not being healthy enough to throw long.

Of course, Jones also put up those numbers in an Alabama offense that had speedsters like Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith running free and clear down the field. As a rookie in the far-less vertical Patriots offense, one could see New England tasking Jones with playing more in the short and intermediate area rather than dialing up the launch codes frequently.

But Jones has shown a good feel for hitting receivers down the field and was asked to do so quite often at Alabama. That skillset might encourage the Patriots to be a bit more aggressive with him behind center than expected.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Mac Jones NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bill Kostroun
Bruins
What Ondrej Kase's return means for the Bruins May 10, 2021 | 3:57 PM
Maddie Meyer
Local
Connecticut Whale of NWHL sold to company headed by Needham businessman May 10, 2021 | 3:00 PM
Jonathan Wiggs
Patriots
After two years with Jets, linebacker Harvey Langi re-signs with Patriots May 10, 2021 | 2:32 PM
Matthew Slater
Patriots
Here's the latest on Patriots' attendance at offseason workouts May 10, 2021 | 2:28 PM
Bill Belichick Matt Patricia
Patriots
NFL reporter suggests Matt Patricia, not Josh McDaniels, might be heir to Bill Belichick May 10, 2021 | 11:56 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
NFL insider explained how the Patriots' draft process changed in 2021 May 10, 2021 | 10:40 AM
The Celtics honored Tommy Heinsohn on Sunday.
Tommy Heinsohn
Mike Gorman reflects on 'empty' season without Tommy Heinsohn as Celtics honor late legend May 9, 2021 | 8:05 PM
Rafael Devers and the Red Sox aren't surprised by their success.
RED SOX
'It’s you guys that don’t believe in us': Rafael Devers, Red Sox enjoying themselves amidst MLB-leading start May 9, 2021 | 7:45 PM
Nick Pivetta follows through on a pitch during the first inning.
Red Sox
Devers, Renfroe homer, lead Pivetta, Red Sox past Orioles 4-3 May 9, 2021 | 4:30 PM
The Celtics took on the Heat on Sunday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as yet another Celtics rally falls short in crucial loss to Heat May 9, 2021 | 4:29 PM
Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella shouts at an official after a fight between Columbus Blue Jackets' s Gavin Bayreuther and Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NHL
John Tortorella out after 6 years as Columbus Blue Jackets coach May 9, 2021 | 3:09 PM
Tom Brady wished his wife, Gisele Bündchen, a happy Mother's Day.
Mother's Day
Tom Brady gives Mother's Day tribute to Gisele Bündchen May 9, 2021 | 2:53 PM
Tanner Houck gets the start for the first game in Worcester franchise history.
Red Sox
Red Sox shut down Tanner Houck, place Christian Arroyo on 10-day injured list May 9, 2021 | 1:41 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
Mac Jones viewed as 'most polarizing' rookie quarterback by college coaches May 9, 2021 | 11:42 AM
Jockey John Velazquez, left, watches as trainer Bob Baffert holds up the winner's trophy after they victory with Medina Spirit in the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
KENTUCKY DERBY
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed postrace drug test May 9, 2021 | 10:40 AM
Matthew J Lee/Globe staff
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown to miss third consecutive game due to right ankle sprain May 9, 2021 | 10:07 AM
Courtesy MSNBC
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Steve Kornacki proves good at calling all types of races May 9, 2021 | 7:18 AM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates with teammate J.D. Martinez (28) after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
Red Sox
Michael Chavis, Xander Bogaerts hit home runs, Red Sox beat Orioles 11-6 May 8, 2021 | 11:21 PM
Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) looks for a pass behind the net.
BRUINS
3 takeaways as the Bruins squandered an opportunity against the New York Rangers May 8, 2021 | 8:19 PM
New York Rangers goaltender Keith Kinkaid pounces on the puck as he makes a save against Bruins center Brad Marchand.
BRUINS
Bruins fall to Rangers, 5-4, in back-and-forth battle May 8, 2021 | 6:38 PM
Stew Milne
REVOLUTION
Revolution's three-game unbeaten streak snapped in loss at Nashville May 8, 2021 | 4:48 PM
The Boston Renegades, a women's tackle football team, were honored at Boston City Hall in 2019 for their second consecutive national championship.
BOSTON RENEGADES
3 things to know as the Revere-based Boston Renegades return to the field May 8, 2021 | 3:49 PM
Celtics coach Brad Stevens speaks to his players in a game against the San Antonio Spurs.
NBA
What to know about the NBA play-in tournament and how it pertains to the Celtics May 8, 2021 | 1:48 PM
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88), defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73), and center Brad Marchand (63) gather to celebrate a goal by center Patrice Bergeron on Thursday.
NHL
NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams May 8, 2021 | 12:54 PM
Jason McCourty spent three seasons with the Patriots.
JASON MCCOURTY
Jason McCourty thanks Patriots for helping him live out childhood dream May 8, 2021 | 11:25 AM
James White played at Wisconsin from 2010-2013.
JAMES WHITE
James White earns degree from University of Wisconsin May 8, 2021 | 10:33 AM
Bobby Dalbec, right, is greeted near home plate by Hunter Renfroe, center, and Franchy Cordero (16) after he scored all of them on a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey.
RED SOX
Bobby Dalbec ends slump, lifts Red Sox past Orioles 6-2 May 8, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NO-HITTER!
Former Red Sox pitcher Wade Miley pitches no-hitter for the Reds against the Indians May 7, 2021 | 11:56 PM
Kemba Walker scored 33 points in a loss to the Bulls.
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 33 points, but Celtics still lose in blowout to the Bulls May 7, 2021 | 10:37 PM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics took on the Bulls on Friday.
CELTICS
3 takeaways as Bulls pull away from Celtics, who drop costly loss in standings May 7, 2021 | 10:28 PM