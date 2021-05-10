Matthew Slater reportedly among ‘more than 50 players’ at Patriots’ offseason workouts

With the 2021 NFL Draft over, the Patriots’ roster is one step closer to being fully built for the new season.

Part of the ongoing offseason process are voluntary workouts. By definition, not every Patriots player is present for the workouts, but a recent report indicated that the 2021 edition has been a popular event.

According to ESPN reporter Mike Reiss, a Patriots player estimated that “more than 50 players have been present.”

“Since players arrive at different times over the course of the day, it’s a series of small groups, but one common thread that was relayed was that it has helped establish a competitive culture in the weight room,” wrote Reiss. “Longtime captain Matthew Slater, who in some ways is the heartbeat of the locker room, is the longest tenured player on the roster, and he’s been a regular.”

Reiss previously noted that quarterback Cam Newton was “among those leading the charge in attendance.”

Prior to the start of the offseason program in April, a statement (released through the NFL Players’ Association) indicated that “many” Patriots players were planning to skip the program due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19.

Offseason programs run for nine weeks, ending in June. Shortly afterward, New England’s mandatory minicamp runs from June 15-17, with training camp set to start in July.